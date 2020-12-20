 Skip to content
Man with holiday cheer carves iconic leg lamp movie prop from a tree in his front yard
19
19 Comments
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A leg from cherry?

Rose McGowen approves
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what COVID-19 does to your brain.
Kids, don't do COVID-19.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awesome.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a major award!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean that's real news.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those neighborhood boys are going to get
Fark user imageView Full Size

after
Fark user imageView Full Size

after
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah...the warm glow of electric sex.
 
DVD [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I mean that's real news.


We'll need follow-ups to this news in 10, 50 and 100 years!  It'd be interesting to see how time deals with it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hope he has security camera. Video of some idiot trying to steal it should be awesome.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing? I understand it's from a Christmas movie or something? I'm almost 60, normal middle-class non-practicing Christians... but I have never seen a Christmas movie (or ANY movie for that matter) with a leg lamp. I thought I'd seen them all over the years.

Was the lamp an important part of the story plot, or was it just something weird that happened to be in the movie that caught people's attention? (It WAS a movie, right? Or was it a tv show? )

I feel like I've missed something important.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RonRon893: What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing? I understand it's from a Christmas movie or something? I'm almost 60, normal middle-class non-practicing Christians... but I have never seen a Christmas movie (or ANY movie for that matter) with a leg lamp. I thought I'd seen them all over the years.

Was the lamp an important part of the story plot, or was it just something weird that happened to be in the movie that caught people's attention? (It WAS a movie, right? Or was it a tv show? )

I feel like I've missed something important.


It's called A Christmas Story.

They used to play it for 24 hours straight on basic cable. Probably the most realistic Xmas movie ever made.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RonRon893: What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing? I understand it's from a Christmas movie or something? I'm almost 60, normal middle-class non-practicing Christians... but I have never seen a Christmas movie (or ANY movie for that matter) with a leg lamp. I thought I'd seen them all over the years.

Was the lamp an important part of the story plot, or was it just something weird that happened to be in the movie that caught people's attention? (It WAS a movie, right? Or was it a tv show? )

I feel like I've missed something important.


It's called _AChristmas Story_ amd it's on most of the streamimg services and OTA stationd this time of year. Silly fun and worth a watch.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RonRon893: What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing? I understand it's from a Christmas movie or something? I'm almost 60, normal middle-class non-practicing Christians... but I have never seen a Christmas movie (or ANY movie for that matter) with a leg lamp. I thought I'd seen them all over the years.

Was the lamp an important part of the story plot, or was it just something weird that happened to be in the movie that caught people's attention? (It WAS a movie, right? Or was it a tv show? )

I feel like I've missed something important.


at first was a story from Gene Shepard, a radio talker and writer. He wrote some very funny books and he was a delight to listen to. Then after the book had been out for a while they decided to make it into a movie. A TV movie I believe. It has become a perennial Xmas favorite and yes, the lamp leg part of it was one of the bits. It's a charming little movie and you should check it out if you can. If you can find any of his paper bags like in God we trust all others pay cash, you should give them a chance. They are very funny and charming stories about his childhood in the Midwest.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The owner of that leg would be, as the kids say, 'thicc'.

RonRon893: What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing?


A Christmas Story  (1983)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0085334/​
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RonRon893: What's the genesis of this "Christmas leg lamp" thing? I understand it's from a Christmas movie or something? I'm almost 60, normal middle-class non-practicing Christians... but I have never seen a Christmas movie (or ANY movie for that matter) with a leg lamp. I thought I'd seen them all over the years.

Was the lamp an important part of the story plot, or was it just something weird that happened to be in the movie that caught people's attention? (It WAS a movie, right? Or was it a tv show? )

I feel like I've missed something important.


It's from the movie "A Christmas Story" (1983). At one point in the film, the father (who is obsessed with filling out crossword puzzles and contest entry forms) receives a huge wooden crate marked "FRAGILE" and finds this leg lamp inside. The fact that it's just something that happens and does little to move the plot of the movie along is what makes it so iconic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems Fragile to me.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Seems Fragile to me.


Must be italian.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: MythDragon: Seems Fragile to me.

Must be italian.


It says so on the crate, 'frageeliegh'.
 
6655321
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The author is Jean Shepherd.  He did a radio program on WOR for years. You never knew where he was going with his stories . One part of A Christmas Story was about a kid scheming to get a BB gun for Christmas. "Duel In The Snow or Red Ryder Nails the Cleveland Street Kid" was the title when it  appeared in Playboy.  If the WOR program was something of interest to you, subconsciously a click and then Wham. Right between your eyes the Cleveland Street Kid nailed you.

Flick Lives!
 
