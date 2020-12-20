 Skip to content
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This has been a pretty rough year, but I believe  this Christmas has to be better.

See, last Christmas I fell in love and totally committed myself to that person.

Well, less than 24 hours later they said the pressure of a relationship was just too much and they were leaving.

This year I've decided to find someone else that will appreciate my love, and not just be there when they need a shoulder to cry on.

I won't be fooled again.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

libranoelrose: This has been a pretty rough year, but I believe  this Christmas has to be better.

See, last Christmas I fell in love and totally committed myself to that person.

Well, less than 24 hours later they said the pressure of a relationship was just too much and they were leaving.

This year I've decided to find someone else that will appreciate my love, and not just be there when they need a shoulder to cry on.

I won't be fooled again.


Did you just try to whamageodon the thread?
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christmas of 1982.  My eldest child was just over a year old and my second wedding anniversary was on the horizon.  December 1, all the Christmas decorations had gone up and my father had just installed a new gas stove with double ovens in the kitchen, in preparation for holiday cooking.

On December 10, my mother decided that she was going to take her life and tried to take mine as well.  She survived for seven days after that decision, with 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 95% of her body.  I managed to escape with 2nd and 3rd degree burns over about 15% of my body, mostly my legs, arms and belly because Rayon doesn't burn, it melts.

December 25th rolls around.  My siblings are still trying to comfort our father, but he was having none of it.  My sister piped up with "Dad, don't worry about a thing.  I'll cook us Christmas dinner."

My dad looked over at her, absolutely stone faced.  "Don't you even think of setting foot in that kitchen unless your younger sister needs help.  I've had your cooking.  I want a Christmas dinner that's edible, thankyouverymuch."

So, I got to give my sister some long overdue lessons in cooking, while I was confined to a wheelchair.  There was a wee bit of an echo of the past, as my gran taught me to cook when she was confined to a wheelchair after a hip replacement.  That task would have fallen to my sister back then, except she felt she was too good to be confined to a kitchen.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

libranoelrose: This has been a pretty rough year, but I believe  this Christmas has to be better.

See, last Christmas I fell in love and totally committed myself to that person.

Well, less than 24 hours later they said the pressure of a relationship was just too much and they were leaving.

This year I've decided to find someone else that will appreciate my love, and not just be there when they need a shoulder to cry on.

I won't be fooled again.


This Christmas, to save you from tears, you should give it to somebody special.

Like, I don't know, Murder possibly.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the redlit thread that I wrote this in thinking it would go green after I went to bed (all these colors mentioned to keep it seasonal...). Alas I chose poorly.

Anyway...

One year I got about 20 numbered presents. Mom & Dad were bouncing up & down with excitement for me to open them.  The first few were weird objects that I had no idea what they were.  Some of the middle ones were bottles of liquids that had a sharp chemical smell.  Later ones, more weird items.  Finally I got to the last one ... it was a "darkroom in a bag" ... You could work sight unseen by feel to expose/fix your negatives, all within this 2'x3' bag that you stuck your arms in & had to work quickly because the strong elastic (to seal off any possible light source) would soon put your arms/hands to sleep (even incredibly underdeveloped 10 year old arms) .

I was 10.  Didn't have a camera.  Didn't 'get' a camera for Christmas. And had no real interest or knowledge of photography at the time (in HS that changed but not in elementary school).  Gee thanks for starting the tradition of crushing disappointment on Christmas morning...

40+ years later & I'm 'still' biatching about it, that probably qualifies as memorable.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus this thread is depressing...

Here's what I have: Once I asked the mall Santa for a new bike. Think I was about 7. Didn't say a word to my parents about wanting a bike.

I got a bike.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: Jesus this thread is depressing...


About 15 years later my parents admitted (after the subject somehow came up in conversation) that it was a wildly age inappropriate gift for a 10 year old who'd exhibited no interest in the subject and that they were complete dumbasses at the time (even they didn't remember why they thought it would be a great drawn out set of gifts).  We still laugh about it now.  And every few years they'll slip some sort of small darkroom equipment into the box of presents that arrives here around this time each year.  So it's all good/funny

But for a 10 year old...even if I didn't know what the "F" in 'WTF' meant before ... I certainly understood it after that day.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember the year, I was maybe 8.
It was right before my single mother hooked a good job that would change things.
iow, we were flat broke.

My Mom took the five foot wood A ladder and tied greenery to one side along with lights. I thought it was a super cool idea, and the steps were perfect for putting presents on (it occurred to me much later it worked that well because gifts were small and limited that year).

Did I mention cold? Frigid for our area and the heater for the house ran on kerosene. Which was expensive and thus, there was none.

Mom suggested we camp in front of the fireplace and I nodded off snug in a sleeping bag, toasty.

Sometime that night I opened my eyes and saw the living room wall I was facing was BRIGHT orange. Way, way too bright and my bag was stiffling. Groggy I watched mom drag a large, flaming log out of the fireplace and out into the yard and turn the hose on it standing barefoot in her nightgown shivering and swearing

Turned out that log had been treated with kreosote and we'd had a close call.

The other "most" memorable was ours as newlyweds. I gave him a list of things I might like and he went out and bought every damn thing on it. Never had been spoiled like that. He was a grinning fool.

By far the most outstanding of all lasted thirty seconds. The last day of work before the holiday, perfect weather, a great car under my hands, the Nutcracker in the CD player....I downshifted into a turn and a flock of Ibis startled into flight against the sky blue pink of dawn as if on cue. Sugar plum fairies indeed.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a typical Christmas for Chicago - grey and brown and snowless. It was also the first year I was old enough to go to Midnight Mass with the older kids.

We arrived fairly late and wound up standing at the back of the church, which put me in front of a radiator, which made me one of the few comfortable people in the room. The music seemed much better than a normal Sunday Mass (I found out later that the music director brought his cello for special occasions.)

When it was all over, we were some of the first to leave - another advantage of being at the back. We stepped out into a Hallmark Christmas snowfall. About 1/2" covering the ground with gently falling flakes everywhere. Truly magical.

Most of the way home we made the first footprints in that snow.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a pick-me-up!

Gremlins: The Worst Christmas Story Ever
Youtube ueVPUsyrT0s
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1995, then future ex wife woke up puking blood, at least a quart.  Took her to the hospital ER where they determined that her esophagus was bleeding from portal systemic hypertension caused by cirrhosis of the liver.

It kinda screwed up Christmas for our three year old son.  But certainly made it memorable.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When we found out the tree was too tall and my dumb-ass brother lopped a foot off the top..........
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Christmas has changed so very much for my family over the years. But one thing was certain - Christmas Eve was bigger than Christmas for me.

When I was little, Dad would go crazy with the decorating inside (but never outside, no idea why on that part). There was garland EVERYWHERE. And on Christmas Eve we'd host the party. Once people started arriving we'd have to all go upstairs and wait. (We were supposed to sleep but -a- party, and -b- Christmas Eve.) And then around 9 or so I think we'd get to charge downstairs and open presents. Everyone would get some from us while we opened ours. One year Santa was even here, and I remember clearly putting my finger in his "mouth" and saying his cheeks were so thin. (Yup. Uncle in a mask, you guessed it.) Looking back I kinda feel bad about it now - opening all those gifts in front of my cousins and everything probably made them feel like crap, but I didn't really think about it then. Christmas would be at my Mémère's house with a stop at my Grammy's on the way (they only lived a block apart).

About 25 years ago it started changing. Christmas Eve moved to my aunt's house because she had grandkids before my mom did, and we went back & forth hosting because that was about the time my Mémère got sick and Grammy died. Then Christmas Eve moved to my cousin's because she didn't want to host it anymore (and at this point couldn't because she moved into a relatively tiny house), and now a normal year involves us going to my sister's inlaws.

I don't know what Thursday will hold for us, but I know it'll be weird to not get excited over it.
 
Seacop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's going to be this year's.

After 16 years my wife and I are divorcing. We're still friends, it's amicable. We're still living together until the papers are signed.

We have 3 kids. It's our last year all together. It's our last year all waking up on Christmas morning in the same house.

I've done everything I can to take the kid's minds off the divorce. We've done more things, and spent more time together than we ever did in year's previous.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Both relate to dinner on Christmas:
I was cooking dinner for Mrs. dj_bigbird and me and I burned the turkey loaf. In a bit of a panic, I broke out the yellow pages (get off my lawn) calling places for somewhere to go to dinner. Benihana's was open, so that's where we went. Going there was a tradition for years until The Incident.

Was headed to Guantanamo Bay to see the wife when she was stationed there (I was living in San Diego) for New Years, I flew to Jacksonville, was staying at the Navy Lodge at Jax NAS on Christmas to fly to Gitmo on the 26th. Here was dinner, corn chips, microwaved chicken sandwich and a Budweiser from a vending machine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This would have been 1993. Christmas morning at my parents house, we are unwrapping gifts and I have my 2 year old son on my lap. Suddenly, I feel my stomach start churning, and I know what is coming next. Before I could even get my boy off my lap, I manage to yak all over myself, but mostly on him. So my most memorable Christmas is the time I spent it in bed with the flu.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the most memorable was 2018.  We had just gotten a kitten the week after thanksgiving.  Wee little black mischievous thing.  Our dog had minor surgery, and 5 days before Christmas the 3lb kitten managed to get into the chicken flavored pain meds. On the 23rd we rushed him to the emergency clinic where we were told he likely wouldn't survive the night.  His numbers were off the charts bad.

Christmas Eve we went to the EVet expecting to say our goodbyes....  his numbers were still astronomically bad,  but he was HUNGRY and demanding to eat.  So up went the GoFundMe, and the Caturday crew plus friends and family allowed him to stay the night.

Christmas morning they called us and said he was stable and the numbers were nearly normal-  we could transfer him to our vet the next day.

Boxing Day his numbers were completely normal and he came home to us.  Recovery was still prolonged, but it was a Christmas miracle.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two years later and you'd never know he nearly died.  He does though-  he has no f*cks to give.  Zombie kitten that he is.
 
Whistler36 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most if the Christmases I had when I was young. One year it snowed - I live in California, so that's a rarity. I which I could  recapture the joy of getting up Christmas day to open presents, and spending the days playing. But you can't live in the past, can you? Adulting happens ....
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
16 years ago our first son walked on his own on Christmas Day.
The little guy finally did it.
Have it all on tape.

/ VHS
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Third grade when I got my first Christmas gift ever. (We weren't poor, my adoptive parents just  were dicks) I even got exactly what I asked for: a dictionary.

Websters Third Collegiate Abridged. Over the following years I spent many nights poring over it page by page, discovering new words like some little nerd explorer.
 
