(Twitter)   Muslim can't go home for the holidays, so he describes celebrating Christmas with his roommates   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hang on, secular Christmas?  Hell he thinks his relatives would throw fits at the idea of a secular Ramadan?  JFC try suggesting a secular Christmas with some people in the U.S.  "YUHATEJEEBUSYYYYYYYYY?!111"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hang on, secular Christmas?  Hell he thinks his relatives would throw fits at the idea of a secular Ramadan?  JFC try suggesting a secular Christmas with some people in the U.S.  "YUHATEJEEBUSYYYYYYYYY?!111"


I'm not sure Ramadan and Christmas are the correct references.  Ramadan and Eid have much more in common with Lent and Easter, both performatively and religiously.   Lailat al-Miʿraj would seem to be a better fit.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hang on, secular Christmas?  Hell he thinks his relatives would throw fits at the idea of a secular Ramadan?  JFC try suggesting a secular Christmas with some people in the U.S.  "YUHATEJEEBUSYYYYYYYYY?!111"

I'm not sure Ramadan and Christmas are the correct references.  Ramadan and Eid have much more in common with Lent and Easter, both performatively and religiously.   Lailat al-Miʿraj would seem to be a better fit.


Quite possibly - I don't know enough about Islam to comment - but the poster in the tweet used the Ramadan comparison so that's what I went with.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty spot on about *personaly favourite xmas food*. Try to remove lutfisk from my mother's xmas menu at your own peril. Watch out for her left jab, it's a doozy.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gold, Jerry. Gold.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything bagels are terrible. Pick a flavor.
 
Daikiki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Everything bagels are terrible. Pick a flavor.


It's a metaphor.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If someone is insisting that *certain food* is what you have to eat Christmas morning, because that's their family tradition, DO NOT SUGGEST ALTERNATIVES. They will stab you in the neck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because nothing honors the life of a Jewish man like eating tons of pork.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I will however be trying to get my family to do a Secret Santa for Eid. The name's being workshopped.

How about "Mystery Mohammed"?
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hang on, secular Christmas?  Hell he thinks his relatives would throw fits at the idea of a secular Ramadan?  JFC try suggesting a secular Christmas with some people in the U.S.  "YUHATEJEEBUSYYYYYYYYY?!111"


*shrug*  Why not?  Me and my brother are atheists.   My other brother is agnostic.   My parents haven't been to church in 30 years.  But we still celebrate 'Christmas.'

If I were this guy, I'd make a Muslim Tree, and decorate a frasier fir with a munch of Islamic, middle eastern themed ornaments.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't think anyone needs help with the lyrics
 
