(CBS Minnesota)   Man carjacked 5 people in 1 hour and 10 minutes in Minneapolis. Still failed to escape Minneapolis   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's gotta be a high score of some kind
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He never got far from the ghetto...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gone in 70 minutes.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: He never got far from the ghetto...


And his mama cried......
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The new Kurt Russel vehicle sounds lit.
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was playing Cyberpunk 2077 the other day and it allows you to carjack virtually any vehicle you see. Literally you open the door & just yank the driver out the car and its yours. That got me wondering when games will acknowledge that most cars now automatically lock their doors to stop that kind of thing. Even the idiot in this news story had to point a gun and threaten people to leave their car. I assume that would be true in some dystopian crime riddled future too.
 
nyclon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The MyPillow guy is probably fundraising for Trump.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The new Kurt Russel vehicle sounds lit.


The name's Blisken!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Poor Brandon Lee Rock was feeling inadequate and needed to do something upstage his brothers, Kid and The.
 
