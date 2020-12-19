 Skip to content
Billionaire donates $9 Million to Foodbank. Meanwhile, you tossed the cans of beans past expiration date in the cardboard box at the church last Sunday and thought this tag was yours
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By ratio of cash spent, that's about the same.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey man those beans were fine when I bought them
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The widow's mite
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually I donated half of my first stimulus check to the local food bank and have a $100 quarterly allotment to them. There are a lot of people who need it more than I do.

/well fed
//comfortably housed
///not wealthy by any stretch
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's worth 56 billion dollars. 9 million is nothing to her.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good on them.

/Fark will not be happy
//Fark is never happy
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Good on them.

/Fark will not be happy
//Fark is never happy


It isn't that Fark isn't happy. It's just we don't give credit for someone giving the equivalent of $1.50 for a regular person

Good for them. And it's appreciated and I hope it helps people. But they aren't doing anything out of the ordinary
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eating the billionaire would do far more to address the crimes that led to the inequality that resulted in the billionaire.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And Scrooge bought that goose
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if, on some level, this bothers Bezos more than losing the money in the first place.

I'm gonna' go with yep.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The next Democratic presidential candidate. Please!

OMG the Republicans would go mental.
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mark 12:41-44
The Widow's Offering

Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents.

Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything-all she had to live on."
 
pup.socket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sithon: She's worth 56 billion dollars. 9 million is nothing to her.


She donated over $4 billion in the last few months. Is that nothing?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For someone with a net worth of $56 billion, making a one-time donation of $9 million is equivalent to an American of median net worth making a one-time donation of $19.51.

The generosity is overwhelming.

Every billionaire is a policy failure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How did she earn the money? a farker asks knowingly
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

davidphogan: sithon: She's worth 56 billion dollars. 9 million is nothing to her.

She donated over $4 billion in the last few months. Is that nothing?


No. Good for her
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Making a large donation, right at the end of the year. No reason to be suspicious of the motivation for that, no, none at all
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How did she earn the money? a farker asks knowingly


According to my incel coworker, onlyfans
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: By ratio of cash spent, that's about the same.


0.02% of her net worth. Equivalent to $10 for someone making $50k a year.

Still, even a donation that "small" to her will make a huge difference to the food bank she donated it too.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: For someone with a net worth of $56 billion, making a one-time donation of $9 million is equivalent to an American of median net worth making a one-time donation of $19.51.

The generosity is overwhelming.

Every billionaire is a policy failure.


$4 billion in a few months. This is one of 382 donations.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: For someone with a net worth of $56 billion, making a one-time donation of $9 million is equivalent to an American of median net worth making a one-time donation of $19.51.

The generosity is overwhelming.

Every billionaire is a policy failure.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
