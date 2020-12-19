 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Texas toddler that swallowed a battery has passed away. I hate such negative news   (kxan.com) divider line
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor thing just didn't have enough resistance built up in her core and went direct to ground.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah yes. A Go Fund Me campaign for criminally negligent homicide.

/ywah right
//negligently killing your child is an American right
///it just usually involves bullets
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked the PLUG tag wasn't used.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We shouldn't be making jokes about this story.  There's nothing positive about it at all.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: I'm shocked the PLUG tag wasn't used.


Unless it was rechargeable, there shouldn't have been a plug.
You have to have the capacity for empathy in times like this.   I hope her parents are charged.  I bet they'll put up resistance.
As for the girl, I'm glad it no longer Hz.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the parents did their job and kept their ions the kid, we wouldnt be in this mess.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohm my
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking button (coin) batteries are deadly. One of the true ingestion emergencies. I'm always amazed at how many children's toys use them.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her condition was terminal.
 
Rereading TekWar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon. "

That would be unnecessary, in a first world country.

America fark yeah!
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess they can't charge the parents with battery.
 
ameet14 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a good time to leave.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rereading TekWar: " A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon. "

That would be unnecessary, in a first world country.

America fark yeah!


Statistically speaking, they voted republican. Consequences for their actions.

https://results.enr.clarityelections.c​om/TX/Lubbock/105035/web.264614/#/summ​ary
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a DieHard.  Wait why are we joking about this.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid. Full of energy.
...what?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is light on details.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was she rolling her legs, and clapping cymbals when she died out?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Ah yes. A Go Fund Me campaign for criminally negligent homicide.

/ywah right
//negligently killing your child is an American right
///it just usually involves bullets


You don't have kids and never looked after a baby, have you?
For all the saves parents and caretakers do, statistically something will slip through.

/and I'm not talking about idiots that leave guns within arms length of kids
//like that toddler girl that shot her even younger brother in the car while their mom "jumped out to do something"
///unless I'm mixing up genders in that awful story
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh. Some of your comments leave me shocked.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wonder if the parents will be charged, or depleted?
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real classy pieces of shiat in this thread with the bad puns that keep going, and going, and going...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Ah yes. A Go Fund Me campaign for criminally negligent homicide.

/ywah right
//negligently killing your child is an American right
///it just usually involves bullets


I can't imagine how tiring it must be for anyone to keep watch over all the kids literally 24/7/52/3 so they can never get hold of a single common object, not even stuff in your own home.

In fact I'd say it's impossible to never have a lapse.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50,000 in medical expenses?
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we are all going to hell. lets party!
 
maxwellton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re-volt-ing.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid just died I gotta post this to Facebook!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Article is light on details.


Button batteries. They kill.

Swallow one and it will end up burning a hole in the stomach lining. End result is usually sepsis and death. It's a true time sensitive medical emergency
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Iamos: Farking button (coin) batteries are deadly. One of the true ingestion emergencies. I'm always amazed at how many children's toys use them.


Until my daughter was about 6, I simply super-glued all the battery compartments closed on any of her toys that used those button batteries.  Anything I felt was worth replacing the battery in I used hot glue instead, but made it somewhat difficult to break off the glue.

Most those toys were half the cost of the battery replacement anyway. I just took the idea from the early when I shipped custom computers with ISA and PCI cards installed. We'd hot glue right along the edge of the slot to keep it from popping out.

She never got a battery compartment open to swallow a battery. Just for giggles I hot-glued the TV remotes to stop her from breaking the battery compartments on them too.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

styckx: bhcompy: Article is light on details.

Button batteries. They kill.

Swallow one and it will end up burning a hole in the stomach lining. End result is usually sepsis and death. It's a true time sensitive medical emergency


They just recently started making these, which should help:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

styckx: bhcompy: Article is light on details.

Button batteries. They kill.

Swallow one and it will end up burning a hole in the stomach lining. End result is usually sepsis and death. It's a true time sensitive medical emergency


I'm sure we can fark them up like we did lighters.  Remember that anything a toddler can't operate neither can an old bastard with arthritis.
 
Keeve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: puffy999: Ah yes. A Go Fund Me campaign for criminally negligent homicide.

/ywah right
//negligently killing your child is an American right
///it just usually involves bullets

You don't have kids and never looked after a baby, have you?
For all the saves parents and caretakers do, statistically something will slip through.

/and I'm not talking about idiots that leave guns within arms length of kids
//like that toddler girl that shot her even younger brother in the car while their mom "jumped out to do something"
///unless I'm mixing up genders in that awful story


I knew there was a reason I have you favorited. There are so many small objects in all of our households, and even the most watchful parents can't be there 24/7. If parents were always to blame for a tragedy such as this then maybe all parents should have their homes inspected; and if the authorities find anything dangerous: A magnet, a pen cap, a battery, a Christmas tree ornament, a coin, a bottle cap, a stick, a stone, etc. those parents should be put into prison forever, and their children should be put into a padded room until they are 18.

It's the only way to keep the kids safe.

No, I'm not being serious. Accidents happen, and they always will. They can be tragic, but that's the world we live in. Try to make laws to regulate ANY bad thing that could ever happen? Well, then you are creating a world not worth living in.
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zang: Well, I guess they can't charge the parents with battery.


Certainly they didn't conduct themselves well.
 
minorshan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ameet14: I think this is a good time to leave.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember when we all wore that shiat in 2015? Good times.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a chem major in college, it makes me cringe everything I hear the death and swallowed in the same sentence.

BTW: on a related note, Prussian Blue (ferric ferrocyanide), the deep blue pigment used in paints, and what one would think is deadly poison, is perfectly safe, and in fact actually used as an oral medicine to remove heavy metals like radioactive cesium from the body. Chemistry is pretty odd sometimes.
 
minorshan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: styckx: bhcompy: Article is light on details.

Button batteries. They kill.

Swallow one and it will end up burning a hole in the stomach lining. End result is usually sepsis and death. It's a true time sensitive medical emergency

They just recently started making these, which should help:

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Meanwhile, my elderly mom's dogs won't eat any of the dropped and accidentally scattered batteries from her hearing aids.

What I'm saying is dogs are smarter than toddlers. Because eating their own vomit is still smarter.

/I pick up and properly discard of those batteries(and pills, also lost) when I fins them
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In memory of the child...

I sing the body electric,
The armies of those I love engirth me and I engirth them,
They will not let me off till I go with them, respond to them,
And discorrupt them, and charge them full with the charge of the soul.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
how can the identify the cause of death, will a battery of tests be performed?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
terrible inappropriate puns aside, i learned something in this thread. i never knew that about button batteries, that's really interesting.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: " A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon. "

That would be unnecessary, in a first world country.

America fark yeah!


Since when is USA not allied with NATO?
 
barc0001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: My kid just died I gotta post this to Facebook!


If you read the article it sounds like she waited quite a while to post.  It's not exactly uncommon any longer to announce a death there.  That's how I found out about a death in the family earlier this year.
 
Flurching
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sobekneferu: zang: Well, I guess they can't charge the parents with battery.

Certainly they didn't conduct themselves well.


The negative media coverage is sure to result in the case against the parents being discharged. Shame really, kid was cute as a button
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: 50,000 in medical expenses?


Is your ability at resding so poor, that you need 3rd party verification?

Do you do the same at bus stops?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keeve: Resident Muslim: puffy999: Ah yes. A Go Fund Me campaign for criminally negligent homicide.

/ywah right
//negligently killing your child is an American right
///it just usually involves bullets

You don't have kids and never looked after a baby, have you?
For all the saves parents and caretakers do, statistically something will slip through.

/and I'm not talking about idiots that leave guns within arms length of kids
//like that toddler girl that shot her even younger brother in the car while their mom "jumped out to do something"
///unless I'm mixing up genders in that awful story

I knew there was a reason I have you favorited. There are so many small objects in all of our households, and even the most watchful parents can't be there 24/7. If parents were always to blame for a tragedy such as this then maybe all parents should have their homes inspected; and if the authorities find anything dangerous: A magnet, a pen cap, a battery, a Christmas tree ornament, a coin, a bottle cap, a stick, a stone, etc. those parents should be put into prison forever, and their children should be put into a padded room until they are 18.

It's the only way to keep the kids safe.

No, I'm not being serious. Accidents happen, and they always will. They can be tragic, but that's the world we live in. Try to make laws to regulate ANY bad thing that could ever happen? Well, then you are creating a world not worth living in.


Kids are lemmings first the first few years of their lives. You can childproof as much as you can, statistically some kids will still find a way to harm themselves.
You still have to try your best and not become one of those statistics.

The "terrible two's" are terrible because kids that age can reach stuff that is at functional height, but not be aware of what they are, what they lead to or what they do; door handles, buttons, pan handles (so many scalded kids, ALWAYS point the handle away from the front of the stove), knife drawers, crafts equipment, and so on and so on.
It can literally be seconds that you are cleaning up something, or gathering stuff, or warming their bottle, and they've grabbed something they shouldn't.

My youngest is at that age, climbed my exercise bench yesterday (declined) and kept standing and then sitting down with his butt half off of it.
I kept waiting for him to fall sideways with an outstretched hand, but every time he managed to regain his position properly. It doesn't take much time for him to get up there now, and he could easily lose his balance and fall if no one watched him (Exercise area opens to a sitting area).
This is the same kid that kept jumping onto the beanbag until he once went past it and hit the wall on the other side.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: styckx: bhcompy: Article is light on details.

Button batteries. They kill.

Swallow one and it will end up burning a hole in the stomach lining. End result is usually sepsis and death. It's a true time sensitive medical emergency

They just recently started making these, which should help:

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I assumed the old model tasted like shiat wlready. Maybe I was wrong.
 
