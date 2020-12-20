 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Woman's body found inside suitcase in a hostel. Eli Roth's sequels are getting out of hand   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A painter at the hostel discovered the body, two weeks after neighbours reported a "foul-smelling odour", according to a report in the Daily Mail.
A resident at the hostel, who gave her name as Lisa, said the woman's boyfriend disappeared after the incident.
"She lived in the floor up at the top. We were told by one of the other Polish guys that she'd gone to Victoria coach station," she said.

My spidey-sense is heavily hinting that it may possibly be prudent to further enquire as to this Polish guy's potential involvement. Just maaaaaaaaaaaybe.


I know it's probably the boyfriend, but Polish guy is obviously lying here.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Joran van der Sloot still in prison?
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How sick and twisted they must be to treat another human being in that way
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Puffyshirt: How sick and twisted they must be to treat another human being in that way


Hostel life can be grim at times, yeah.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*cking hostel!
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, that is one way to sneak in a guest without paying...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Carry on then
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cause of death? How about being stuffed into a suitcase for more than two weeks? That would do it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoever did that must have a lot of baggage.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Cause of death? How about being stuffed into a suitcase for more than two weeks? That would do it.


Presumably, one must be dead beforebeing stuffed into a suitcase, no?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.