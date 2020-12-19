 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Why did American kids stay at home for school while British kids were forced to become vectors?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Dec 2020 at 1:35 AM



theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Teachers in US fought against return.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know subby, but if I know Fark, it'll be something wrong on behalf of the US.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because Boris Johnson is even more of a f*cking idiot than Trump?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't speak for all the states, but much of Utah is giving parents/students options to attend school or do online school and quite a few are opting for the former.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
American kids stayed home?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: American kids stayed home?


Yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because Boris Johnson was pushing for herd immunity and nobody stopped him.
Here in the US we said "f*ck that sh*t".
Also our schools are run by local governments (cities/counties) not the federal government, so Trump had no say over them. He tried everything from stomping his feet to threatening to withhold funds, we still told him "F*ck you".
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our county gave us the option for remote learning. We took it. My kids have been home for 9 months now.

We don't need no education.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Can't speak for all the states, but much of Utah is giving parents/students options to attend school or do online school and quite a few are opting for the former.


I didn't know you were in Utah. I transplanted here in 2001 for grad school at the U and never left. 19th year teaching now ... currently in Canyons District.

Most districts did provide that online only or hybrid option. It's kinda weird that students are opting to do some classes online and going in-person for others. Obviously for those kids the issue isn't Covid. They just prefer to take some classes at home. And going forward schools are planning on offering this option. I know ours is.

Salt Lake Schools was I think the only district in Utah that was online only, and now they may be forced to provide the in-person option for two reasons:

1) Parents are filing a lawsuit over it
&
2) State legislature is contemplating a $1500 bonus for teachers provided their district has an in-person option, effectively punishing the SL teachers for a school board decision and forcing the issue against their will. This is bullshiat imo. Practically criminal. Deaths that result from this maneuver are on the hands of those pushing for it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can


Citation?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can

Citation?


Uh. Basic biology? And statistics? Also over simplification by Trumpers.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Chinesenookiefactory: WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can

Citation?

Uh. Basic biology? And statistics? Also over simplification by Trumpers.


Care to point out the statistics that show that kids are drivers of infection?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whatever answer C is.

/the answer is always C.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can

Citation?


To which part?

Unless numbers have changed over 50 percent of spreaders are asymptomatic. Large amount of cluster have occurred in schools, most new data is showing the biggest risk of spread inside homes, majority of kids infected are asymptomatic and go home, where their family members become mysteriously ill even though they wear masks and telecommute, those people usually have a few days of shedding before they become symptomatic and its a cycle.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can


It's a rumour of utter BS, though. There have bern many reported cases of kids dying from covid. The rate is just far lower than that of older adults, but it still exists.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wax_on: AppleOptionEsc: Chinesenookiefactory: WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can

Citation?

Uh. Basic biology? And statistics? Also over simplification by Trumpers.

Care to point out the statistics that show that kids are drivers of infection?


Define drivers. If one asymptomatic sick kid leads to a meat packing plant cluster of hundreds, Are they primary spreaders? Or are they potential vectors that can lead to much larger spread.

Its the small scale failed college experiment. College kids party get sick but mostly asymptomatic go home for break, new clusters.

Asymptomatic Groups with low mask compliance that end up in tight quarters with people at higher risk of symptoms and a greater ability to spread
 
Ash1967
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am English but live in LA ( the new epicenter of covid). Just found out this week that my niece in England contracted covid from one of her classmates, came home and infected my sister and her husband. Why on earth are schools open in England? Its the most idiotic thing I have ever heard and now hitting me personally. After talking with my sis, she says the UK government want kids in school to allow parents to go to work and keep the economy flowing. So there you have it. Money talks and everyone else can die. Fark you Boris and especially since you had the covid yourself and still dont care. At least my family have mild symptoms so there is that but once again. Fark Boris.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: WillofJ2: There is this rumor kids don't get sick from it, they always leave of the part where they can spread it to those that can

Citation?


There are reports out there of a new strain that affects the youth in a harsher way. Not sure how widespread that is.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: I don't know subby, but if I know Fark, it'll be something wrong on behalf of the US.


If there is one thing I'd bet on, it's Britain's astonishing ability to portray everything they say and do as "the sensible thing to do."
 
