Historians : and this is when the new COVID mutation made its way across the world and killed millions more
    Sick  
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 12:20 AM



5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iheartscotch
4 hours ago  
This seems fine. Stay safe, UK Farkers. Stiff upper lip. Pip pip, Honey Nut Cheerios and all that.
 
Gubbo
3 hours ago  
I have "friends" in the UK who are bragging that they managed to escape before the lockdown.

The idea that they are spreading Covid wider across the country just doesn't occur to them.
 
lolmao500
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lets spread this new COVID mutation thats way way way more contagious outside of the UK, I mean, what could go wrong.

There should be a complete blockade of the UK till everyone is vaccinated and this new strain of COVID is gone.
 
wkndfrk
3 hours ago  
Seeing shiat like this just reinforces the idea that we may well be righteously farked. And its too late.
 
Marcus Aurelius
3 hours ago  
Now that's what I call a hard Brexit.
 
Twilight Farkle
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Hold tight.

Get Out of London
Youtube 6u3UNwybclo


The louder you scream, the RIDE NEVER ENDS faster we go.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
3 hours ago  

Gubbo: I have "friends" in the UK who are bragging that they managed to escape before the lockdown.

The idea that they are spreading Covid wider across the country just doesn't occur to them.


I know people who think like this. But I also know many people who are hunkering down, have accepted that Christmas day is going to be just the two or three of them, have cancelled half of their booked Tesco food deliveries etc.
 
cman
3 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x457]

It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Hold tight.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6u3UNwyb​clo]

The louder you scream, the RIDE NEVER ENDS faster we go.


Context for the photo, please
 
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
Guess you have to get the heck outta the UK while you still can.
 
Ivo Shandor
2 hours ago  

cman: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x457]

It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Hold tight.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6u3UNwyb​clo]

The louder you scream, the RIDE NEVER ENDS faster we go.

Context for the photo, please


It's from 12 Monkeys.
 
cman
2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: cman: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x457]

It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Hold tight.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6u3UNwyb​clo]

The louder you scream, the RIDE NEVER ENDS faster we go.

Context for the photo, please

It's from 12 Monkeys.


Thanks
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
Keep calm and STAY THE F**k HOME.
 
DannyBrandt
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seen this movie before.  Never thought that I'd end up being an extra in the remake. 2020 sucks!
 
Twilight Farkle
1 hour ago  

cman: Ivo Shandor: It's from 12 Monkeys.

Thanks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt
26 minutes ago  
The biggest difference between our current pandemic and the one from 12 Monkeys -other than time travel- is that in the movie it was just one asshole hellbent on killing off the human race, instead of 74 million assholes actively trying.
 
HempHead
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
25 minutes ago  
Whenever I see this shiat in a disaster movie, I get offended the director and writers are so farking stupid.

I guess I have to write to the makers of San Andreas and apologize for yelling at the tv so rudely.
 
fragMasterFlash
24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


We had a good run, yo?
 
Dryad
23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: There should be a complete blockade of the UK till everyone is vaccinated and this new strain of COVID is gone.


Do we really have to put conditions on it?
 
Walker
22 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1340487062903001090
 
Wanderlusting
21 minutes ago  
Meh ...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss
20 minutes ago  
That's an awful lot of dedication to a hoax meant to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
bughunter
17 minutes ago  
Dammit.  And I just got over the last mutation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
15 minutes ago  
Weatherkiss: That's an awful lot of dedication to a hoax meant to make Donald Trump look bad.

You never underestimate (((SOROS)))
 
WastrelWay
13 minutes ago  
As I've explained before, the virus is likely to become more infectious and less deadly over time. Get your shot and calm down. This has happened before in history, before people knew what was happening. At least we have a partial understanding of it now.
 
SafetyThird
11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: As I've explained before, the virus is likely to become more infectious and less deadly over time. Get your shot and calm down. This has happened before in history, before people knew what was happening. At least we have a partial understanding of it now.


You're the last person who should be explaining anything.
 
Madaynun
8 minutes ago  
The only good news I see is My Contract getting Extended.

(Covid Courier for test samples.)
 
PawisBetlog
7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 411x240]

Lets spread this new COVID mutation thats way way way more contagious outside of the UK, I mean, what could go wrong.

There should be a complete blockade of the UK till everyone is vaccinated and this new strain of COVID is gone.


it didn't originate there, it's been flying around Europe for a couple months.  It's 70% of their new spikes, this new variant.  More transmissible but less severe.
 
kittyhas1000legs
5 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x266]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
3 minutes ago  
No sense going to Scotland. They'll just go on lochdown.
 
PawisBetlog
3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: WastrelWay: As I've explained before, the virus is likely to become more infectious and less deadly over time. Get your shot and calm down. This has happened before in history, before people knew what was happening. At least we have a partial understanding of it now.

You're the last person who should be explaining anything.


why, he/she is right.  One of the first articles i read about CV19 back in Feb said there's 4 coronaviruses that travel the globe year after year, 2 flu and 2 common cold.  The article said this would be the fifth, and so far it's playing out just that way.  It will mutate and become less severe as we build up immunity, but will always mutate and stay in front until the next mutation that throws us for a loop and the cycle repeats.
 
jim32rr
2 minutes ago  
28 Days Later: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - East Hastings (High Quality)
Youtube -Ccpdgxe-c0
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least that London traffic is now much better.
 
