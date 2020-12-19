 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight at 8PM ET, Paul's Memory Bank brings you 4 Christmas themed Old Time Radio shows from Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband, Jack Benny and Burns & Allen   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight, four Christmas themed shows.

Our Miss Brooks - 1950
My Favorite Husband - 1949
Jack Benny - 1939
George Burns and Gracie Allen - 1940
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Say good night Gracie.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An error occurred during a connection to tunein.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR

Bummer!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice Pfizer commercial in the CBS Radio Mystery Theater. Guys, in less than 50 years you're gonna see some shiat
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: An error occurred during a connection to tunein.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR

Bummer!


Doesn't work in Chrome anymore, apparently it has a popout player.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been listening to Our Miss Brooks for years and only recently  realized the program always begins with Conny talking to her landlady, usually at the breakfast table.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This show needs a little compression. Laugh track is loud
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Evening everyone.

Connie and Mrs. Davis have Minerva.  I have Sophie trying to stare me down.  I have cheese and she wants attention.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: This show needs a little compression. Laugh track is loud


Actually I DID compress it a bit.
 
