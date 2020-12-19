 Skip to content
(DW)   Want to stop the next pandemic? Go vegetarian. Article to the left, thoughtful and rational argument to the right, consisting of "They'll take my bacon from my cold dead hands" probably
posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 10:50 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll take my bacon from my cold dead hands
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: They'll take my bacon from my cold dead hands


Called it.

/ subby
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I could live without bacon. I wouldn't want to, but I can do it (don't actually know the last time I had bacon).

Couldn't live without ham sandwiches
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is almost 8 billion human experiments in new or novel diseases. Leave my bacon and steak out of it.

/Took a standing rib roast out of freezer today to slow roast on Monday.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're very good at monitoring disease occurrences in farmed animals. The main problem seems to be eating wild animals, in particular animals which consume other animals or insects, hence perhaps we should focus our efforts on those high risk groups.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stay away from my button.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The closest this article comes to suggesting anything along the lines of "OMG we all need to become vegetarians" is this:

In other words, it's safe to say our desire for meat and other animal products will most likely be responsible for the next pandemic.

And if you even have the most basic, rudimentary reading skills, you would know, from actually reading the words and sentences that make up the rest of the article that it's not actually suggesting anything of the sort and is in fact making some decent, although pretty undeveloped, points. It's less "article" than "outline," but seeing as how the idiots reading it are apparently interpreting it that's probably just as well.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vegetables are what my dinner eats, am I right?

I love all of gods creatures... right next to the mashed potatoes!   Yes!

I'm a member of PETA... People Eating Tasty Animals!  Epic own!

You hav all just witnessed the craft of joke writing. You may use these jokes, but I demand credit.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can take my hands from my cold dead bacon
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I doubt natural animal proteins will make it through the 21st century. We'll probably be eating lab grown animal proteins simply because it'll be cheaper than doing it by raising livestock. Raising a cow from calf to steak is just too costly and inefficient, plus this century will probably see us making our way towards becoming a K2 civ and you're not going to be able to graze cattle in the asteroid belt (unless you breed a cow that eats cosmic rays and doesn't need an atmosphere).

People will stop eating animal grown meat as soon as artificial grown meat becomes cheaper than the real thing. Even then there will probably be pretentious rich assholes that make animal grown meat a luxury item (even though it will taste identical to the lab grown variant).
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: blender61: They'll take my bacon from my cold dead hands

Called it.

/ subby


Lord knows you threw open the barn doors and invited that very response.
I just did my part.
Credit must come easy in your world.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is not eating animal proteins. The problem is raising and keeping animals in disease promoting conditions then living close to those animals in disease promoting conditions.

We eat a shiat ton of animal based proteins in north america. Yet somehow we don't get a ton of zooinotic diseases from them. Why? Most commercial farmers don't keep and sell animals in wet markets in north america. There is also relatively limited home processing and keeping, and most of it is done under very sanitary conditions in comparison to what conditions in a wet market is like.

Going into the future I don't see animal based proteins disappearing. If anything I see humans consuming less of these proteins through market forces (meat will be expensive), with the majority of this protein shifting further to fast turn around animals like chicken and pork. I do see the market start to shift away from the stockyard and dairy getting larger scale and poorer quality mainly due to the expense of operating these facilities.
I do see plant ag needing to change. Our soils are in terrible conditions in North America due to normal large scale processing and the price of ag runoff will eventually come due. A fair amount of food growth will likely go further to south america for our cheap labor needs at our peril for the larger environment.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be sure quit eating bats, then.

/Just kidding, it probably made it to humans from pangolins.
//I'll he sure to stop eating those as well.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about your relationship with protein and you dying from the next pandemic, or perhaps just the flu.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll take my bacon from my thoughtful and rational vegetarians.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try and take my tofu Turkey! Here, go ahead and take it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Μολών Λαβέ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Μολών Λαβέ.
[Fark user image 450x338]


No you idiot, a gun that shoots bacon.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I doubt natural animal proteins will make it through the 21st century. We'll probably be eating lab grown animal proteins simply because it'll be cheaper than doing it by raising livestock. Raising a cow from calf to steak is just too costly and inefficient, plus this century will probably see us making our way towards becoming a K2 civ and you're not going to be able to graze cattle in the asteroid belt (unless you breed a cow that eats cosmic rays and doesn't need an atmosphere).

People will stop eating animal grown meat as soon as artificial grown meat becomes cheaper than the real thing. Even then there will probably be pretentious rich assholes that make animal grown meat a luxury item (even though it will taste identical to the lab grown variant).


...and people will be driving electric cars and using wind power just as soon as oil becomes too expensive to extract and use.

Any day now.

Aaaaaaaaany day now.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The closest this article comes to suggesting anything along the lines of "OMG we all need to become vegetarians" is this:

In other words, it's safe to say our desire for meat and other animal products will most likely be responsible for the next pandemic.

And if you even have the most basic, rudimentary reading skills, you would know, from actually reading the words and sentences that make up the rest of the article that it's not actually suggesting anything of the sort and is in fact making some decent, although pretty undeveloped, points. It's less "article" than "outline," but seeing as how the idiots reading it are apparently interpreting it that's probably just as well.


C'mon man, it's the holiday season. Why do you have to shiat on subby's bullshiat yet effective method of getting a green?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WANT TO STOP NEXT ANYTHING?

KILL YOURSELF NOW, SAVE THE WORLD!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I doubt natural animal proteins will make it through the 21st century. We'll probably be eating lab grown animal proteins simply because it'll be cheaper than doing it by raising livestock. Raising a cow from calf to steak is just too costly and inefficient, plus this century will probably see us making our way towards becoming a K2 civ and you're not going to be able to graze cattle in the asteroid belt (unless you breed a cow that eats cosmic rays and doesn't need an atmosphere).

People will stop eating animal grown meat as soon as artificial grown meat becomes cheaper than the real thing. Even then there will probably be pretentious rich assholes that make animal grown meat a luxury item (even though it will taste identical to the lab grown variant).


They called this back in 1973

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're more likely to get E. Coli and Listeria from eating a salad than you would from a cheeseburger.

Just sayin'
 
ajgeek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I doubt natural animal proteins will make it through the 21st century. We'll probably be eating lab grown animal proteins simply because it'll be cheaper than doing it by raising livestock. Raising a cow from calf to steak is just too costly and inefficient, plus this century will probably see us making our way towards becoming a K2 civ and you're not going to be able to graze cattle in the asteroid belt (unless you breed a cow that eats cosmic rays and doesn't need an atmosphere).

People will stop eating animal grown meat as soon as artificial grown meat becomes cheaper than the real thing. Even then there will probably be pretentious rich assholes that make animal grown meat a luxury item (even though it will taste identical to the lab grown variant).


I really want to believe we'll break K1, but 2020 has put a huge asterisk next to that status. I feel like we're walking on a precipice that drops straight back into the stone age.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I doubt natural animal proteins will make it through the 21st century. We'll probably be eating lab grown animal proteins simply because it'll be cheaper than doing it by raising livestock. Raising a cow from calf to steak is just too costly and inefficient, plus this century will probably see us making our way towards becoming a K2 civ and you're not going to be able to graze cattle in the asteroid belt (unless you breed a cow that eats cosmic rays and doesn't need an atmosphere).

People will stop eating animal grown meat as soon as artificial grown meat becomes cheaper than the real thing. Even then there will probably be pretentious rich assholes that make animal grown meat a luxury item (even though it will taste identical to the lab grown variant).


This is one of those things where science fiction will have missed the mark, but yes, once lab grown meat is comparable in price and flavor no one but rich weirdos will eat actually slaughtered cows.

Bagging on SF because they never have a sense of scale for these things
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who gives a flying fark? Seriously. This is like #7816345879126451879 on the list of problems to solve in the next 1000 years. 

Don't want to eat meat? Don't eat meat!

Want to shove four Big Macs down your gullet at every meal? Go for it!

Maybe stop evangelizing farking food and most people won't want to punch the living shiat out of you every god damn day?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No meat? At all?

You know, this pandemic hasn't been THAT bad.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby is illiterate. Article doesn't say "go vegetarian" it says "stop eating and selling bushmeat you idiots!"
 
