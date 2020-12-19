 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   They get none of the glory, but they're getting the vaccine. They are the housekeepers and custodians working at hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes right alongside the other essential workers 🐝   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 9:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This deserves the hero tag. They're saving lives too.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll second the hero tag.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bad, I don't know what I was thinking.

/subby
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is a fact that without these workers hospitals would be shut.  The work they do is invaluable to the patients hospitals serve.  I hope they are starting to figure out how much they matter and in addition to two vaccines their pay gets boosted as well.  It takes 8 years of school, a lot of brains, and a lot of money to be a doctor.  Nurses also go heavy into debt and work their asses off.  These people, the ones who clean the operating rooms, take out toxic trash, lift fat patients who can't lift themselves, this takes dedication.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🐝 <-- what is this, an emoji for ants?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: 🐝 <-- what is this, an emoji for ants?


It's a hornet, or yellow jacket. Not sure of the significance there.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worker bees ...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: gameshowhost: 🐝 <-- what is this, an emoji for ants?

It's a hornet, or yellow jacket. Not sure of the significance there.


me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Wendigogo: gameshowhost: 🐝 <-- what is this, an emoji for ants?

It's a hornet, or yellow jacket. Not sure of the significance there.

me:

[Fark user image image 262x192]


Apparently I'm clueless too. It's supposed to be a bee. No bee I've seen looks like that, but whatevs.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Daniel Boone's Farm:

Increase theircompensation?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
🐝 <---------- free cat
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???


More than one I would guess.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???


what are you talking about? perhaps you should take your medication.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Housekeepers at hospitals are front-line workers. Their whole job is to make sure your hospital bed/room is like it was never used before. They may not all be highly educated, but they're certainly skilled and every bit as brave as a CNA, nurse, or doctor. They're the ones going into a hospital room with an N95 respirator after someone with tuberculosis has been in there and making sure every possible surface has been sanitized. We've always treated them as equals, not subordinates. The healthcare environment simply does not work without them integrated into the system, and we have likely lost hundreds of housekeepers across the country who contracted COVID-19 while doing their job keeping the hospital sanitized. They deserve our respect and admiration when others have looked down upon them and offer them only ridicule.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???


To the first point of your post:

Ye.

Take a look at the number of work-at-home farkers felating themselves and throwing shade at people who have to go to work. Garbage men, food manufacturing, network repair, electrical, city maintenance, etc.. If you ain't a doctor, you aint worth shiat to some people.

To your second point:

Slow down your drinking, you are starting to not make sense.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: My bad, I don't know what I was thinking.

/subby


I assume the bee is just for "busy bees" or maybe "worker bees?"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 🐝 <-- what is this, an emoji for ants?


Wasp happeniiiiiing!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital, you wouldn't believe the mess MDs and nurses can make while doing their jobs, not that I'm criticizing, it's part of the work environment. The people who clean up after them make it possible for them to continue to do their jobs, and should get credit for it, it's equally important.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???

what are you talking about? perhaps you should take your medication.


"None of the glory" in the headline.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size


No need to thank him.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Big_Doofus: Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???

what are you talking about? perhaps you should take your medication.

"None of the glory" in the headline.


perhaps i should take your medication.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???

To the first point of your post:

Ye.

Take a look at the number of work-at-home farkers felating themselves and throwing shade at people who have to go to work. Garbage men, food manufacturing, network repair, electrical, city maintenance, etc.. If you ain't a doctor, you aint worth shiat to some people.

To your second point:

Slow down your drinking, you are starting to not make sense.


I am trying to take a sarcastic guessa t what motivated them to clap for the doctors if they won't clap for the orderlies. I honestly cannot come up witha  reason to think of the doctors as heroes and the ordelies as not-heroic. I sarcastically went for the most wrongheaded thing that might also make some sense - a joke that is funny because it explains something inexplicable.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They ARE essential.

Good.  They deserve to be on the forefront of those receiving the vaccine(s).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need a Russian Motherland-style monument for the coronavirus front line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bennie Crabtree: Wait...does that mean somehere out there is a jackass who went and clapped for doctors but then stopped and walked away when the orderlies walked by? What are they, gold diggers trying to land a rich spouse by being obsequious???

To the first point of your post:

Ye.

Take a look at the number of work-at-home farkers felating themselves and throwing shade at people who have to go to work. Garbage men, food manufacturing, network repair, electrical, city maintenance, etc.. If you ain't a doctor, you aint worth shiat to some people.

To your second point:

Slow down your drinking, you are starting to not make sense.


I don't see anyone on this site, nor in real life, throwing shade at people who are working.

Plenty not giving them their due, but no shade throwing.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Housekeepers at hospitals are front-line workers. Their whole job is to make sure your hospital bed/room is like it was never used before. They may not all be highly educated, but they're certainly skilled and every bit as brave as a CNA, nurse, or doctor. They're the ones going into a hospital room with an N95 respirator after someone with tuberculosis has been in there and making sure every possible surface has been sanitized. We've always treated them as equals, not subordinates. The healthcare environment simply does not work without them integrated into the system, and we have likely lost hundreds of housekeepers across the country who contracted COVID-19 while doing their job keeping the hospital sanitized. They deserve our respect and admiration when others have looked down upon them and offer them only ridicule.


This.  They deserve the vaccine just as much as the doctors.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These people I wipe off my shoe? They don't need to attend $50,000 a plate fundraisers for my money laundering charities. They can eat rubbery chicken at their SYSCO supplied cafeterias for $5.00.

/Sarcasm
//Kind of painful to type that as it's pretty close to reality.
///fark.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do have the utmost respect for these people and hate people that treat them like garbage. I really hope they get the same access to the vaccine in the first wave.
I wish grocery store employees were in the first wave as well
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We need a Russian Motherland-style monument for the coronavirus front line.

[Fark user image 774x1032]


Considering that Russia is attacking our country at this moment, what we need is a Russia-shaped smoking hole in the ground.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.