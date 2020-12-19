 Skip to content
(Native News Online)   Alaskan Athabascan designs postage stamp, so you can bling it in Tlingit   (nativenewsonline.net) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent headline, subby!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have their Tlingit formline Ewok shirt.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So glad to see them getting props.  I'll be buying an entire coil of these stamps.

You should check out their stuff.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the Pandemic right there.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love Tlingit stylized stuff.   Which is good, because living in these parts, it's hard to get away from.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.  Good stamp.
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 "I keep finding these Colombian postage stamps in my vagina."

Confused, the doctor decides to take a look. "Ma'am, those aren't postage stamps, those are stickers from bananas."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love it. Tlingit art is weirdly unique
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think of it not as cultural appropriation, but more as ccultural inclusion. Old white guy approves of more native art in our lives. These folks are a part of our country and have stories to tell us newcomers.
 
