 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hamilton Spectator)   News: 12,500 speeders in one month. Fark: On one street. Ultrafark: Caught by just one photo radar camera   (thespec.com) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the USA the companies that operate these cameras and take a big cut of the revenue have models to tell them where to put cameras for maximum revenue.

The writer seems to take seriously the contradictory rules (1) there is nothing special about the speed limit, and (2) there is something special about 11 km/h over the speed limit.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile piggies are like... LOOK AT ALL THAT .... SAFETY...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I imagine the limit changes from 60 to 30 in the space of a few yards with the sign mostly hidden by a carefully planted tree
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speeders?

shiat. I read that first as "spreaders".
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/finally finished watching that for the first time last night
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ever notice how some roads have speeders where other ones do not? The people are the same. It's the road. The road is the problem.

Speeding on a road is an engineering problem. Not a moral one.

Secret to STOP SPEEDERS in Your Neighborhood Forever
Youtube 3oP-Ndwv1zw
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all about the money.
 
daimlerneon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What happens if one of those speeding cars happens to belong to the city?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: the reduction in throughput (number of cars on the road) we experienced back in May and June led to a marked increase in velocity.

/ I may or may not submit a scientific paper on the subject on the 20th of every month.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameras should be used to take the worst drivers off of the road.

Not as a corporate profit mechanism which throws a few bones to municipalities.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One driver, apparently, racked up 17 tickets in a little more than a week.

Yeah ah, really sounds like it's farking working... There's a difference between "Well we caught speeders and everyone has slowed down." and "Well, people are still speeding, but we're making money."
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo-radar is not a cash grab

The fark it isnt.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11km/hr equals is less than 7 mph. That's farking nothing and it sounds like speed limit is too low on that stretch.  All this will do though is teach people to slow down right before the camera.  You'll still catch out of towners, but there will be diminishing returns on this location.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's all about the money.


They post that they're doing it on signs,
doesn't kick in until you're at least 11km/h over.

If it was ALL about the money, they'd be sneaky farks to extract more $$ like we do in the US ultimately destroying the application of the intended tool by trying to squeeze an extra 5% of out of .

/this is why others can have nice things and we can't
//being reasonable
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Ever notice how some roads have speeders where other ones do not? The people are the same. It's the road. The road is the problem.

Speeding on a road is an engineering problem. Not a moral one.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3oP-Ndwv​1zw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


It's more than that though.
Engineers are often hamstrung by local regulations which by and large are not created by engineers. Or they're steered to make things look pretty because of politics, not safety.

This guy talks about a road diet. Which is a great idea IN SOME situations (like the insanely wide residential road which he mentioned). Where I live? A main arterial is now an INSANELY WIDE two lane highway with a center lane which is over 20 feet wide with HUUUGE poorly-transitioned bike lanes (going around one vertical and horizontal curve, the bike lane shifts left by TEN FEET with no striping which indicates the shift). A proper design, given the terrain of that roadway, would include either a 2:1 lane transition (so, uphill areas have two lanes to allow for passing trucks) or on-street parking, as well as the bike lanes being consistent. Speeds on that road? From what I see they've increased.

Our pedestrian islands and such? Planter boxes and trees,so there goes sight distance in ten years. Which is already a huuuge issue in this area which nobody wants to address... so many businesses and homes have their bushes grow over the sidewalk, making it almost impossible to turn onto certain roads. But the powers that be don't seem to care.

We also have a big problem in this country with our lack of striping plans... Instead, we're focused on simple lane plans and signage. You know what I'd like to see in the US (as an example)? This:
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 12,500 people are speeding in a week, then the speed limit is waaaaaay too farking low for that road.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget....your job is not to slow people down, it's to make money off those who are going too fast.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err, month, but still.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since the XP-38 came out, they're just not in demand.
 
Man On Pink Corner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I don't suppose the speed limit is set too low for conditions, or anything.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Cameras should be used to take the worst drivers off of the road.


I prefer a more direct approach
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daimlerneon: What happens if one of those speeding cars happens to belong to the city?


They dock the driver's pay for the cost of the ticket?
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I imagine the limit changes from 60 to 30 in the space of a few yards with the sign mostly hidden by a carefully planted tree


Anyone who gets a speeding ticket on photo radar in a place where there are signs warning you that there is photo radar ahead deserves to pay their "stupid tax".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: One driver, apparently, racked up 17 tickets in a little more than a week.

Yeah ah, really sounds like it's farking working... There's a difference between "Well we caught speeders and everyone has slowed down." and "Well, people are still speeding, but we're making money."


How quickly do you think they are getting the tickets out, I'd guess about a week
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: One driver, apparently, racked up 17 tickets in a little more than a week.

Yeah ah, really sounds like it's farking working... There's a difference between "Well we caught speeders and everyone has slowed down." and "Well, people are still speeding, but we're making money."


That guy needs to take a different route to work.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How much was this newspaper paid to print this "editorial"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kab: Photo-radar is not a cash grab

The fark it isnt.


That paragraph read like it was written by the chief of police. Actually, the entire article did.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many accidents during that time? If none or nearly none, your speed limit is too low.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB: There's this speed trap area right next to me that appears to be a four lane highway but it's a city road at 35 MPH. See idiots doing 60+ all the time. Cops just sit there on the sides and just wait for prey to pass. Never got me because my hover round can't got that fast. jk
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jst3p: Gubbo: I imagine the limit changes from 60 to 30 in the space of a few yards with the sign mostly hidden by a carefully planted tree

Anyone who gets a speeding ticket on photo radar in a place where there are signs warning you that there is photo radar ahead deserves to pay their "stupid tax".


I would assume that with numbers like that, there is minimal signposts
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I accidentally read the headline as "12,500 spiders in one month" and was desperate for more context.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like it's preventing speeding at all.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jst3p: Gubbo: I imagine the limit changes from 60 to 30 in the space of a few yards with the sign mostly hidden by a carefully planted tree

Anyone who gets a speeding ticket on photo radar in a place where there are signs warning you that there is photo radar ahead deserves to pay their "stupid tax".

I would assume that with numbers like that, there is minimal signposts


TFA says there are but I do admit TFA is an extremely biased piece.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trerro: If 12,500 people are speeding in a week, then the speed limit is waaaaaay too farking low for that road.


Depends on daily traffic
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hate these discussions because they immediately degenerate into whining by speed demons that speed limits are way too low and slow people should stay off the road.

Yeah, assholes, I do stay off the road as much as possible, because it's so unpleasant dealing with aggressive tailgaters who try to run me off the road if I"m going slower than 75 mph.

Cops are happy with speed cameras because they absolutely do not want to have to enforce traffic laws themselves.  The people they pull over are so rage-filled and aggressive and potentially dangerous that I can't blame them for wanting to ignore it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
100% thought this was going to be a story about Montgomery county Maryland.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put the cameras in school zones.  Where speeding IS dangerous to the children.  "Grab" LOTS of money from those drivers who choose to endanger children.  Fark 'em!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Granted I barely skimmed tfa, but did it even mention the speed limit in the stretch of road in question? I know it would be hard to fit actual journalism in with all the finger wagging but that info would be helpful.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kinda everywhere now..  the city put speed humps with signage on my street.. cars are getting serious air now.. also added a radar unit to inform people of their speed.. doesn't make a difference, they still fly down the road..  guess people DGAS anymore.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Kinda everywhere now..  the city put speed humps with signage on my street.. cars are getting serious air now.. also added a radar unit to inform people of their speed.. doesn't make a difference, they still fly down the road..  guess people DGAS anymore.


Anymore?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I imagine the limit changes from 60 to 30 in the space of a few yards with the sign mostly hidden by a carefully planted tree


For things like this, I'm ok with vigilante justice and torture.  It may be officially wrong, but I understand, and I'm not going to get in the way.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they set speed limits at the approximate speed where the cops could stop almost anyone they chose, and then installed photo radar and discovered how fast people actually drive. This shiat isn't worthy of Ric Romero.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I hate these discussions because they immediately degenerate into whining by speed demons that speed limits are way too low and slow people should stay off the road.

Yeah, assholes, I do stay off the road as much as possible, because it's so unpleasant dealing with aggressive tailgaters who try to run me off the road if I"m going slower than 75 mph.

Cops are happy with speed cameras because they absolutely do not want to have to enforce traffic laws themselves.  The people they pull over are so rage-filled and aggressive and potentially dangerous that I can't blame them for wanting to ignore it.


There's also places where the one cop in town sits at the 25 mph dig. And hauls in cash for the town. All day. Every day.  Too bad about the highway suddenly going through there. Surprise!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, clearly the speed limit is too low, if 12,500 cars per month are safely navigating that roadway at speeds more than 11km over the limit.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TFA:Why shouldn't speeders - especially egregious and chronic offenders - pay dearly for their deadly habits,... Eventually, even the most militant libertarian driver with no respect for human lives will feel the pinch of repeat tickets, higher insurance costs and eventually unaffordable driving

Fark yourself.  If the majority of people are speeding, then you raise the goddamn speed limit.

CSB: In the BeforeTimes, back when I had work to drive to, I was pulled over twice, in two days, along the same road, by the same cop, for going the same speed in both cases.  42 in a 35, on a 4-lane road.  The first day I was pulled over during the afternoon for "obstructing traffic", since people were passing me on the left easily.  Cop said that regardless of the limit, I was going too slowly and needed to speed up to keep up with traffic.  The next time was later in the day on a practically empty road. Driving 42.  Pulled over by the same goddamn cop and ticked for speeding.  Showed him the ticket from the previous day and asked what speed I'm supposed to be driving if 42 in a 35 is both too fast and too slow.  His answer was, "go ask a judge".
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Australia has speed cameras. On the highest and some city roads
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In the USA the companies that operate these cameras and take a big cut of the revenue have models to tell them where to put cameras for maximum revenue.

The writer seems to take seriously the contradictory rules (1) there is nothing special about the speed limit, and (2) there is something special about 11 km/h over the speed limit.


I liked the "people know in their gut things are getting worse here" bit.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shills still trying to push this long debunked "safety" angle.
 
kab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Well, clearly the speed limit is too low, if 12,500 cars per month are safely navigating that roadway at speeds more than 11km over the limit.


This.  There's a flurry of issues with speed limits.  One of them being that all vehicles are supposed to adhere to the same number when it's absolutely not required from a practical point of view.

Another being that tire, safety, and general auto technology has advanced leaps and bounds in the last 50 years, but highways are mostly still just 55mph.

/admittedly speeds everywhere outside of neighborhoods and pedestrian areas.
 
Plastic Trash Vortex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I hate these discussions because they immediately degenerate into whining by speed demons that speed limits are way too low and slow people should stay off the road.

Yeah, assholes, I do stay off the road as much as possible, because it's so unpleasant dealing with aggressive tailgaters who try to run me off the road if I"m going slower than 75 mph.


If you're going exactly the speed limit, especially on a divided highway, then you deserve to be tailgated. Cars going slower than the average traffic speed aren't making things safer for everyone else (or even for themselves), they're disrupting traffic flow - and on a highway, they're much more likely to trigger an accident than the 'speed demons' going 10-15 over.

What's the big deal about being tailgated? They hit you, they're at fault.

Of course, if you don't want to risk getting rear-ended, you could always, I dunno, stop driving like a farking grandma.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.