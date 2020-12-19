 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Billionaire hedge fund manager's son pioneers the drive-in Verizon store concept which has really caught on fire but didn't live to see it to fruition   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm betting alcohol is a factor
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad.

Now let's make sure that wealth doesn't get shoved to some other silver spooned idiot in the family line.  When daddy dies his fortune goes to the public coffers -- no socialism for the rich. Not theirs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never a good thing when some one dies. Cold headline, Subby.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow, you sound bitter over what you've "become" in life.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This car wrecking jackhole would have been on tap for many millions of dollars when his parents croaked it.  I'm going to go out on a linb here, and say this dude wouldn't have deserved a thin dime.

When my dad goes, do I truly deserve his cash?  I didn't do squat to help him earn it.

Discuss.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, Subby didn't kill hyperspeed douchebag. All he did was come up with an awesome headline. Props, Subby.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I simply feel sad for what you "are".

No...wait... your life means nothing to anyone except for the stray cats that will feast upon your corpse.

Welcome to Fark.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh I'm sure it'll be trickling down to you annnnnny day now.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devon apparently always felt like the elder Dalio never listened to him when it came to matters of business. According to one Verizon employee, Dalio's last words as he plowed through racks of cheaply-assembled consumer electronics were, "CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?!"
 
darkmythology [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's ridiculous. Many of us farkers have pet cats that will feast on us long before the strays would get a chance...
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

50/50 odds its drugs or alcohol

/just glad this fartknocker didn't take anyone with him
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who are you?

Wait. I don't care.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't spend my life worrying about what other people have.

Enjoy your life of petty jealousy
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's how it works dumbass. Why are you trying to over ride thousands of years of instinctual human programming with the latest edgelord meme? Grow the fark up. What your father has goes to you and what you have goes to your son. The only people complaining are either those with fathers that never accomplished anything or those who were shamed by the former into thinking inheritance is a bad thing.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'll take it if you don't want it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a good question. I would say it's up to him to decide whether to let you have it. He's the only person who decides whether you "deserve" it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I knew a guy in the early 2000s who looked like the "can you hear me now" guy. And he would bust it out at every opportunity. It's a wonder he never got tossed off a balcony... or into a burning phone store.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You may or may not "deserve" it, but that doesn't matter because unless your father dies intestate, anything you receive will be because he's chosen to *give* it to you upon his death - it's not as if you're asserting some "right" to it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

What if I have no sons, no daughters?  Who gets my stuff and why do they get it?

The answer up above (you get your dad's stuff because he wants you to have it) is the most honest. It's not because I "deserve" it, it's because it's been given to me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

"Didn't earn it, not mine" - that's my philosophy.

Enjoy your life of entitlement.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A shockingly large fraction of people die with no will, leaving the estate to your local laws.

Which pretty much give a dead person's stuff to their blood relatives with no regard to moral worthiness, simply accidents of birth.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd be suspicious. Audi are regarded as very safe cars, with recent models including self braking systems. So, running a curb and bursting into flames seems an edge case of probability. Life is not an action movie.
 
Birnone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: What if I have no sons, no daughters?  Who gets my stuff and why do they get it?


If you have a will, it goes to whomever you've put in your will.  If you don't have a will, it varies from state to state, using "intestate sucession" rules that are based on how the lawmakers thought the "typical" person would want their stuff divided if they haven't said otherwise.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Not necessarily blood relatives - most states' intestate succession laws take care of the spouse first, if there is one.  And if you're afraid that the intestate succession rules will give your stuff to someone who's not "worthy," that's what wills are for.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never a good thing when some one dies. Cold headline, Subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size


good work submitter

/and you need to butch up or stay in the discussion tab
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yup. Pretty much moves down the familial line of succession until nobody is left and then it goes to the state.

If you want your heirs to avoid the nonsense that is probate, finalize a will. It's easy and costs all of a few hundred dollars to have a basic estate planning session with any estate lawyer.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would this be news if the guy's dad was a 10 thousand-aire?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Right. Most states say it goes to your closest relatives -- siblings if any or parents if they are still living. After that it gets complicated. If you have no living relatives at all, your property may revert to the state under the ancient doctrine of "escheat." Ask a lawyer wtf that means.

/I once had to track down a deceased man's daughter for his brother. She had been abandoned or something and adopted and was supposedly in another state. After some thought, I realized she was old enough (17 or so) to have a driver's license. I made a call and sent a letter and got a copy of her driver's license. I showed it to my client, the brother, and he said, "300 pounds, good God."
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

But no where near as bitter and desperate as you always sound. Amiright?
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 It had to have been a Porsche. Those things are actual high speed bombs driven by a- holes. How does a race car with plastic gas tank in the front get approval from the national highway safety?
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Try it again. If you could care to get even as much as the correct make of car in there first, then come back in with your ignorant rant so we can pick apart the rest of what was wrong with it.
 
