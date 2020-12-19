 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Less than awesome   (ctvnews.ca)
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in America

i.imgur.com
 
jimpoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That half-million figure, is that in metric?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humblebrag
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffffffft!  We that's fewer than the US had in two days this week.  USA!
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I comment less and less on COVID19 threads because I like to be optimistic and upbeat about vaccine development and how things are finally getting better. People are coping. Reasonable measures seem to be sufficient, etc.

But more and more, I feel as though I am living in a different world. The lesson and the learning differ so much. This virus is changing people of the world in very different ways.

The graph above shows new cases as THREE TIMES what they were at the worst point of summer in the US? And five or six times worse than what they were at about Easter?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimpoz: That half-million figure, is that in metric?


It's 800,000 kilofected
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Meanwhile, in America

[i.imgur.com image 758x563]


Per-capita ranking of states and provinces:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033

There's some overlap between the best states and worst provinces.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimpoz: That half-million figure, is that in metric?


Ten stones per liter of fail.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was right about one thing, I am certainly sick of winning.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: jimpoz: That half-million figure, is that in metric?

It's 800,000 kilofected


that's 800Gs, man
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I comment less and less on COVID19 threads because I like to be optimistic and upbeat about vaccine development and how things are finally getting better. People are coping. Reasonable measures seem to be sufficient, etc.

But more and more, I feel as though I am living in a different world. The lesson and the learning differ so much. This virus is changing people of the world in very different ways.

The graph above shows new cases as THREE TIMES what they were at the worst point of summer in the US? And five or six times worse than what they were at about Easter?


I'm afraid that the terminally stupid have spoken. That seems to apply to half of the voting public, and with the willful destruction of education, it isn't going away soon, if ever.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LOL noobs," America tweeted
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps sacrifice Hamilton to the gods of cheese curds and gravy?
 
PiledHIgher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
motivatorf82c74ec9a59cc5e82069b50b​2ac9​a7e5e7fea50 by PiledHigher, on Flickr
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada also has a lot less people (37.59 million in 2019) compared to USA (328.2 million in 2019).
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Canada also has a lot less people (37.59 million in 2019) compared to USA (328.2 million in 2019).


You don't say!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about 1.33% of the population.

Not good.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Canada also has a lot less people (37.59 million in 2019) compared to USA (328.2 million in 2019).


Canada can be compared to CA, at least as far as population goes, and the Canadian 7 day case average is about 1/6 that of California.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't care. What am I supposed to do with the numbers? Everyone seems to be doing what we're told to do so am I supposed to start wearing two masks and washing my hands more? That seems like a low enough number to me for a once in a lifetime global pandemic I'd say we are doing fine.
 
mudesi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Canada also has a lot less people (37.59 million in 2019) compared to USA (328.2 million in 2019).


Was waiting for this post.  I knew it was coming.  It never fails to be said.

"I suck at math and have no critical thinking skills whatsoever. "

Do a Google.  "Per capita".  Then use a calculator (Google does that too!) and do two single division calculations. (That's the little symbol that looks like this: ÷).   Then try really hard and use your brain and do a simple comparison of the two numbers you got from those two calculations, and try to draw what the rest of us call a "conclusion".

I know you can do it.  All you have to do is give it a go!
 
albertmdh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Virginia alone is over half of that as of today, for farks sake..
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
America:
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Don't care. What am I supposed to do with the numbers? Everyone seems to be doing what we're told to do so am I supposed to start wearing two masks and washing my hands more? That seems like a low enough number to me for a once in a lifetime global pandemic I'd say we are doing fine.


The message to you then is "don't let up." Don't let news of a vaccine and the holiday spirit distract you from the fact that it's going to get much worse before it gets better because too many fellow Canucks still aren't taking it seriously enough.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
looks like our case numbers were flattening before the holidays.
Sadly, the dimwits over the holidays will fark us in the ass.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The population of Canada is ~38 million people.   Canada pre-ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an option for 56 million more, for a total of 76 million doses.   This is enough to vaccinate 38 million people with the two shots needed.    Canada now has enough vaccine on order for 100% of their population.


The population of the United States is ~328 million people.  The United States pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and also pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Maderna vaccine, for a total of 200 million doses.   This is enough to vaccinate 100 milion people with the two shots needed.   The United states now has enough vaccine on order for 30% of their population.

I am going to continue drinking now.
 
