(KTLA Los Angeles)   America needs to start treating addiction as the health care emergency that it is   (ktla.com) divider line
666 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Dec 2020 at 7:05 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes

Americas long habit of ignoring some types of problems needs to stop. We have all seen too many people hurt and even killed by mental illness and addiction.

/what kind of society do we want to live in. We need a national discussion about stuff like this and not let the Right wing echo chamber lead the discussion.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug treatment costs money that we're spending on cost plus military contracts.  While the Russians cart off our crown jewels.  And the loser President can't blame the Russians because he owes them money.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistic drug laws like Portugal has would go a long way.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But sozialisms or snowflake commie lib somethings!!111!!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nation founded upon Puritan values treats "shameful" diseases as moral failures rather than health issues."

Add that one to the same pile as "Nation founded on slavery treats POC as second class citizens."

It's in the frikkin' DNA.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, looks like it's going to be another thread where San Francisco's crisis is blamed on the Right Wing, and not giving it enough attention / money. Excellent.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treat it like the health care emergency it is? Are you sure that's what you want?

I mean then we'll just ignore it, say it's the fault of the Chinese, demand restaurants open percocet sections, host drug addiction parties with all our friends and family, and then die saying it was never real.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on how America treats health care emergencies, I'd have to conclude that we do treat addiction like one.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Realistic drug laws like Portugal has would go a long way.


Maybe some sort of harm-reduction system set up to create a safe environment where people can use & enjoy drugs as well as receive services? Something like that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a hardon for punishment regardless of the cost or outcome. And also the profit for private prisons.
Well, mostly the latter.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we do a good job with drug addiction, prison related profits will suffer.   I am not hopeful.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Realistic drug laws like Portugal has would go a long way.


Everyone's going to be looking at Oregon starting next February, when their measure 110 takes effect. Others might get the idea, but likely only at the incredibly slow rate of progress seen in our country.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Start with our addiction to sugar and carbs. Go from there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we wait until after half scoop ODs? It can't be too long.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry, bro. Too much $$ in private prisons.
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But if we treat addiction for what it is and not as a crime that should follow you forever, how will we attach the scarlet letter to these people and feel our moral superiority

*pours 4th glass of whiskey today and sips smugly*
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One becomes a little teeny bit less sympathetic towards addicts once you've had one repeatedly turn down help and instead steal constantly from you and when you try to put a stop to it they badmouth you to friends, family, co-workers, and employers, damaging your relationships, with that charismatic "pity-me" conviction only scam artists can really pull off. And still steal from you.

Before they reach that point, by all means let's do a better job of treating them. Once they've become that person though, I dunno, artificial reef building blocks?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do we also treat obesity cigarettes smoking etc as a healthcare emergency as well? Yes you can be just as addicted to food tobacco products  and many other things as you can drugs.

I am a recovering food addict that had to go to Tijuana Mexico to have surgery. Through restricting intake I've been able to come to terms with my addiction.

The crazy part is that when I weighed 360 lbs it was costing my insurance around 2200 a month just for medicine. But they refused to pay 5500 bucks for the surgery that took me off all of those meds in less than 3 mos. I've lost 140 lbs and I'm still steadily losing towards my goal weight of 195. The surgery only helps for about 6 to 8 mos after that its up to you to control your food intake. But for 6 mos to a year if you eat more than you should you get very sick. So basically it aversion therapy.

I used to eat a 3 piece with 2 sides and biscuit at chicken joints like churches KFC etc I eat maybe a leg or thigh..baked no skin and a non starch side like green beans. I could eat more. But dont.

I learned to not use food for emotional crutches or entertainment etc.

And yet very few medical insurance will cover it. But every medical insurance I've had will pay for drug or alcohol rehab. And the obesity epidemic in the USA is bigger than the meth problem by number of those afflicted
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Drug treatment costs money that we're spending on cost plus military contracts.  While the Russians cart off our crown jewels.  And the loser President can't blame the Russians because he owes them money.


Eisenhower's "Military-Industrial Complex" Speech Origins and Significance
Youtube Gg-jvHynP9Y
ike warned us.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: /what kind of society do we want to live in.


TBH, the kind where people have the inner strength to cope with their problems without needing to turn to mind-altering substances.

But that's probably not a reasonable ask, so let's do what subby said instead. It's one thing to graduate from the school of hard knocks, it's another thing altogether to stand by and do nothing about excessive needless suffering.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would we do that when we can vilify the addicts and make their lives worse while giving the rich and connected a free pass for the same behavior?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Sorry, bro. Too much $$ in private prisons.


Too much $$ in cops pockets through civil asset forfeiture aka the popo steals your shiat.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know who doesn't have an obesity problem? Best Korea!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why, is it starting to affect white people with money?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
addiction health care emergency that it is...

You're (hic) goddam right (hic)!

/(hic)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That would be nice, but it won't happen. I've seen both sides of addiction; both as an employee in a methadone clinic and later as a rehab patient for alcoholism. I'm lucky enough to have insurance, an understanding family and a strong support network to help me with my recovery and sobriety. Most people aren't that lucky - their addictive behavior results in them getting a criminal record and they get caught up in the system, never being offered a chance at rehabilitation and only being imprisoned.

If we took 1/10 of the money spent on law enforcement and put it towards addiction and mental health counseling we'd see a huge change, but that will never happen because 'Murica
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: johnphantom: Realistic drug laws like Portugal has would go a long way.

Everyone's going to be looking at Oregon starting next February, when their measure 110 takes effect. Others might get the idea, but likely only at the incredibly slow rate of progress seen in our country.


Sorry, were full now. Homeless guy out front should have told you.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eli WhiskeyDik: Sorry, bro. Too much $$ in private prisons.

Too much $$ in cops pockets through civil asset forfeiture aka the popo steals your shiat.


All the above.

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's the money in that?


/not gonna happen
//profits over people
///'Merica
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those police MRAPs aren't gonna buy themselves, liberoonie.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not an addiction if you can afford it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not an addiction. I'm an aficionado and it is my life's passion.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sadly, the "Repeat" tag would have also been acceptable.
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some farker has to help me out here. SF metro pop is 3.3M, Boston metro is 4.6M (from what I can find in three seconds). SF has 176 deaths??? https://data.sfgov.org/stor​ies/s/COVID​-19-Cases-and-Deaths/dak2-gvuj/
Boston has 1,000. https://www.boston.gov/news/co​ronaviru​s-disease-covid-19-boston
I'm not saying either is true or untrue. I'm just thinking that's a big discrepancy, and the maths may explain that. Would love some insight so I can rant about this at the super-large family gathering I'm hosting on Christmas.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
id be happy if we started treating Covid19 as the healthcare emergency that it is.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Addiction to what? Stupidity?

Fark user imageView Full Size



No! Addiction to stupidity! But at least Twitter may have found one of their testicles!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: johnphantom: Realistic drug laws like Portugal has would go a long way.

Maybe some sort of harm-reduction system set up to create a safe environment where people can use & enjoy drugs as well as receive services? Something like that?


You mean like a bar?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you just considered not doing the drugs, eating that extra serving, smoking that cigarette, drinking that drink, screwing that slag, etc.?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
