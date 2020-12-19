 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   The New York Post outs an EMT that has an only fans account and it only gets worse for them   (rollingstone.com) divider line
90
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

2663 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the requirements to be a New York EMT is that you are of good moral character
I fail to see how, in 2020, having an OnlyFans account makes you a person of poor moral character.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.


Are you okay?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: Zulu_as_Kono: That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.

Are you okay?


Fine, you?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.


What the hell are you farking talking about?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's wrong with only selling fans?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Zulu_as_Kono: That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.

What the hell are you farking talking about?


My Favorite Murder was mentioned in TFA.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Zulu_as_Kono: That's great about the My Favorite Murder fans. I've listened here and there since they were featured on the "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" HBO documentary, and the hosts can be a bit much at times, but clearly the murderinos are a dedicated bunch.

What the hell are you farking talking about?


Some of us read the articles:

How did it feel when you finally saw the story published? You spent two weeks in limbo, basically?
I didn't even know about it until I saw I had 600 follow requests on Instagram and Twitter. I felt so helpless and I felt glued to my phone, reading the article, reading whatever anybody had to say. I truly wanted to crawl under a rock and just hide forever. Then my friends just started plastering my story everywhere and how disgusting it was. That's when I first realized that this was turning around. I had reached out to a Facebook group for fans of a podcast called My Favorite Murderand a subgroup of the fanpage called First Responderinos, which are basically first responders that are fans of the podcast. And I said, "Please help me. I don't know what to do. Do I have any legal standing here? I'm worried that I'm going to be without a job now." And that community really lifted me up. And people that I've never met in real life, they were actually the ones to make the go fund to start the GoFundMe for me. I was so shocked that people were even donating. And then it just seems like I blinked and suddenly it was $10,000. $15,000. $20,000. I truly cannot believe how many people have gone to bat for me and spoken up on my behalf.

What the hell are you farking talking about, threadcop sir?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did it AGAIN?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also were guilty of libel this week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Some of us read the articles:


pophorror.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: They did it AGAIN?


Daily for a week it seems like. She's going to have to cut back on her EMT time due to all the paid requests she'll be getting on OF.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm jealous. Had I been born with a truly remarkable ballsack I'd be doing the same.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like when good Christian conservatives tried to "out" AOC with an "embarrassing" dance video that showed she was hot, had friends, and drove up her popularity.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She can intubate me and give me a digital rectal exam at the same time if you know what I mean...

/ butt stuff from both ends.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Some of us read the articles:


Shouldn't you be posting somewhere like The New Yorkeror The Financial Times?

Clearly you do not belong here.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't we already cover this a day or so ago?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm jealous. Had I been born with a truly remarkable ballsack I'd be doing the same.


Her ballsack is quite remarkable indeed, according to my friend.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: Didn't we already cover this a day or so ago?


Yep: https://www.fark.com/comments/11​054459​/Im-medic-who-New-York-Post-outed-as-a​-sex-worker-This-is-real-story
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Zulu_as_Kono:

Wife's a murderino, momarino, and a teacharino. We always listen to them on road trips, they're a good time. The community is a little out there though, lots of wokeness and people fighting to be the most woke.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Like when good Christian conservatives tried to "out" AOC with an "embarrassing" dance video that showed she was hot, had friends, and drove up her popularity.


[media2.giphy.com image 354x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can't believe you're defending a liberal, a Socialist Liberal no less.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Like when good Christian conservatives tried to "out" AOC with an "embarrassing" dance video that showed she was hot, had friends, and drove up her popularity.


[media2.giphy.com image 354x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, the very same people who call Melania "the classiest first lady ever" wanted to shame AOC about this.

If we could harness that kind of hypocrisy for energy we'd have blown up the Earth six times over by now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tabloid does tabloid things. Go ahead, sue them.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.


I saw no mention of lawsuit in that story.  All I saw was someone owning the situation and the new york post's attempt to ruin a life and bully people backfire and become yet another example of how slimy they, and their readers, are.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It doesn't get worst.
The guys who run the Post, like the rest of their propaganda, are paid a lot to do this stuff, and the funding isn't going anywhere.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.


A national media outlet picking on a private citizen* and saying that she's a bad person.

Kind of a really bad look for a media outlet.


* She's not a politician, or a business owner, or a celebrity.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: What's wrong with only selling fans?

[Fark user image image 425x295]


Why are you throwing some shade in herem
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.



Excellent job putting your blatant ignorance of law on display. 👏
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge:

Paid extra for the gold trim on your Internet GED in Law-talking, eh?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: What did your company say when you emailed them?
They said they wanted to meet with me in person to discuss this. That's all I ever got from them, an email. And I told them that I wasn't sure when I would be home because my father was sick. And they pushed back and said that they wanted to meet with me in person. And I pushed back and said, I don't know when I'm coming back. And I don't understand why we can't discuss this over the phone.

Oh, they were totally going to fire her until all the backlash against the NYPost and outpouring of support.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.


And if you don't like men hitting on you (or worse), you should stop dressing like a slut, right? Because women who wear sexy clothing are totally asking for men to treat them like meat rather than a dignified human being.

🙄
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about her primary job paying her enough not to need a second job.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: phrawgh: Like when good Christian conservatives tried to "out" AOC with an "embarrassing" dance video that showed she was hot, had friends, and drove up her popularity.


[media2.giphy.com image 354x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I can't believe you're defending a liberal, a Socialist Liberal no less.


It's a girl... dancing...
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll bet her subscriber count went through the roof thanks to all this free publicity.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grandpa's stopped breathing! Where's that damned ambulance?

They just called. Apparently they sent someone, but then it turned out she was a nudie gal so they fired her. Her replacement will be here in 20 minutes.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it's not harming anyone ...

Your being upset about this thing that will never affect you does not count, NY Post.
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: What's wrong with only selling fans?

[Fark user image image 425x295]


Dude, don't cast your shade here.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ScottD61080: I'll bet her subscriber count went through the roof thanks to all this free publicity.


Ain't nobody got time fo' readin' no article!  At least you don't.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the only shame is that she does not live near me...
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phoenix352: FTFA: What did your company say when you emailed them?
They said they wanted to meet with me in person to discuss this. That's all I ever got from them, an email. And I told them that I wasn't sure when I would be home because my father was sick. And they pushed back and said that they wanted to meet with me in person. And I pushed back and said, I don't know when I'm coming back. And I don't understand why we can't discuss this over the phone.

Oh, they were totally going to fire her until all the backlash against the NYPost and outpouring of support.


Next up: hours slowly getting cut back enough for her to ultimately quit once people have forgotten the story.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ScottD61080: I'll bet her subscriber count went through the roof thanks to all this free publicity.


I think she shut down her page, that's what a friend told me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope
NYP gets their shiat together or go under. .
 
willabr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heal the soul, mind and body. I like her. Gestalt to the max.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are people with an OnlyFans account considered "sex workers"? I would think that there is an immeasurable difference between the two.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I hope
NYP gets their shiat together or go under. .


They can't go under.
They are owned by News Corp who can keep them going even at a massive loss.
It would take something extreme for them to disappear.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Did they print anything that was not true?
No?
Than you have no lawsuit.
If you have no problem posting nude pictures of yourself online, you should not care if everyone knows about it.
If you do have a problem with everyone knowing about it, don't do it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Why are people with an OnlyFans account considered "sex workers"? I would think that there is an immeasurable difference between the two.


I think basically everyone would agree that strippers are sex workers. There's no material difference between dancing  in a club and dancing or posing for photos and videos online.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think its important we understand what kind of reporter decided that this story needed to be told to the world as well:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: One of the requirements to be a New York EMT is that you are of good moral character....


It is not, however, a requirement for working at the New York post
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.