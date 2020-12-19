 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Sometimes they're hard to find, but there are still good people in this world   (today.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1190 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Dec 2020 at 5:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Feroza Syed lady has a varied and amazing history, she is the kind of person who should be in politics.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna buy a lot of lottery tickets.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hire me to be the heavy and we can split the profits three ways.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a good deed - and an inspiring young man for what he did
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of a dick do you have to be to chuck a soda at a fast food worker? I hope they catch the guy and he is publicly shamed
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not hard to find.

You just have to turn off your TV.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was wondering why that woman paid me to throw a drink at a pregnant girl.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: We're not hard to find.

You just have to turn off your TV.


You tell us to do that, and want us to think you're a good person?

/I kid
 
Don Gato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Then she paid for the next customer to throw a drink at her too. Pay it forward.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm a nice guy, too, so send me money. Oh, wait, never mind. I'm not preggers.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Sometimes they're hard to find, but there are still good people in this world"

And none of them are on Fark. AFAB
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good people are all over. people who.domgood in the ways that they can every day. Stop focusing on people who are seeking wealth, power, a fame, and you'll find lots of great human beings all.over the world.

Yes and bad people to. Completely, sometimes.good people.a d bad people are the very same people, because people are people wherever you go. Abd we ain't perfect, but overall, people want to do good by each other.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.