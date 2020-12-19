 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Not everything sucked in 2020. Here are 20 things that most definitely didn't, illustrated for your enjoyment   (boredpanda.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Dec 2020 at 4:14 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudanese authorities will enforce the country's ban on female genital mutilation.

Cool. Anyone know the cut-off date?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. 1973, when my lone disappointment was getting the creepy lookin' blonde-ish G.I. Joe figurine that was stricken by some kind of nuclear waste quasi albinism-ginger DNA instead of the brunette one.

/jfc mom i wanted the brunette one and you knew that
//yes i know that didn't happen in 2020. but i can't recall anything from 2020 that wasn't shiat.
/'read the article' you say... pfft
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?


Depends on where you put it, and if it is on fire when it died.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
seriously what the hell was up with this thing Y I K E S

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?


Life hack - as long as you don't get rid of the body, you still have two right?
 
ansius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God In hate Bored Panda - they grab the images off an instagram account / artist's website / newspaper's photoessay, favorited! some half baked 'inspo' copy under it, then sell ads off someone else's work.

Link to the original account so they get the credit and the clicks - https://www.instagram.com/the_happy​_br​oadcast/
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Awww!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And personal favorite
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
21. People who caught covid and cant smell/taste can eat ass with no problem

/you still should be clean as a whistle you dirty hobos
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And, stretching it, 4 out of 40 were in the US.

USA  USA   USA  USA!
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?


This story was also listed in the "Saddest 30 Things of 2020" article, titled "Terrible new law demands owners murder their 2nd hamster when the first one dies."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: seriously what the hell was up with this thing Y I K E S

[Fark user image 331x494]


I had one of those.

And the Brown-haired one.

And the clean-shaven one.

And the token black one.

And the "Commander" with the pull-string voice box... (although he didn't survive dissection).

If there was a GI Joe product made between 1969 and 1976, I owned one.

And then my mom gave them all away to my redneck cousins, who promptly used them all for target practice, like anything else that could be perched on a fencepost.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: gameshowhost: seriously what the hell was up with this thing Y I K E S

[Fark user image 331x494]

I had one of those.

And the Brown-haired one.

And the clean-shaven one.

And the token black one.

And the "Commander" with the pull-string voice box... (although he didn't survive dissection).

If there was a GI Joe product made between 1969 and 1976, I owned one.

And then my mom gave them all away to my redneck cousins, who promptly used them all for target practice, like anything else that could be perched on a fencepost.


:(  stupid redneck cousins
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Painting the wind turbine blade sounds interesting. Though if bird fatalities are reduced, what will the climate change deniers biatch about then?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Painting the wind turbine blade sounds interesting. Though if bird fatalities are reduced, what will the climate change deniers biatch about then?


you are forgetting that windmills cause cancer.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ansius: God In hate Bored Panda - they grab the images off an instagram account / artist's website / newspaper's photoessay, favorited! some half baked 'inspo' copy under it, then sell ads off someone else's work.

Link to the original account so they get the credit and the clicks - https://www.instagram.com/the_happy_​broadcast/


Any potential that the original artist(s) sold the rights to use those images to boredpanda, or should you really report the link to the fark admins explaining its all stolen work with that link which clearly demonstrates its true origin?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Painting the wind turbine blade sounds interesting. Though if bird fatalities are reduced, what will the climate change deniers biatch about then?


Painting wind turbine blades orange reduces their cancer spreading by 50%!

/this is what some very smart people told me
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got to photograph a comet this year...been on my bucket list for a while now.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khitsicker: ChrisDe: Painting the wind turbine blade sounds interesting. Though if bird fatalities are reduced, what will the climate change deniers biatch about then?

you are forgetting that windmills cause cancer.


More importantly, they're an eyesore and they take up so much space!!!!!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FGM, pangolin, dog eating bans ... what a modern world.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?


RonRon893:This story was also listed in the "Saddest 30 Things of 2020" article, titled "Terrible new law demands owners murder their 2nd hamster when the first one dies."


Why are you talking about hamsters? It's guinea pigs. Hamsters and guinea pigs are not the same thing.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: seriously what the hell was up with this thing Y I K E S

[Fark user image image 331x494]


I have those in storage. They had black hair beards when I put them away. They probably look like this now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
#1 is a reminder that thousands of people are still dying each day from covid
#2 is a reminder that human efforts for clean industry can still damage nature
#3 & 7 that abuse is still common
#9 those turtles are screwed once the pandemic is over
#10 you can't move to Switzerland
#13 just don't send them to the holocaust museum
#11 only 24 years?  how prompt.
#17 male social expectations are still widely backwards and unhealthy
#20 Istanbul has a stray animal problem

/debbie.jpg
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
[Citation Needed] on all of these farkin' things.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nidiot: austerity101: How does that hamster thing work? Like, if one dies, are you legally compelled to buy another? And again and again for all time?

RonRon893:This story was also listed in the "Saddest 30 Things of 2020" article, titled "Terrible new law demands owners murder their 2nd hamster when the first one dies."


Why are you talking about hamsters? It's guinea pigs. Hamsters and guinea pigs are not the same thing.


Its kind of like Heinz vs French's ketchup, yah they're technically different but be honest - once its up your bum can you really tell the difference?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.