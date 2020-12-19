 Skip to content
(BBC)   Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for much of England after new Covid-19 variant found to be spreading up to 70% more rapidly. Time to cancel your holiday trip to London   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Areas with new variant have higher hospitalisations

Prof Chris Whitty reiterates that there has been a "dramatic increase" in the proportion of cases that come from the new variant in certain areas.

And he says the places with the variant have had higher increases in hospitalisations - a 36% increase in eastern England, 34% in London, and 28% in south-eastern England.
Thats REALLY REALLY NOT GOOD.If this new COVID mutation hits the states, we're even more boned than we are now.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.


Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.


certainly can't blame china for that
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.

certainly can't blame china for that


It's all BREXIT's fault. UK wants its own version of covid.

Seriously we need to hope the vaccines work against this new version, because it will spread if it's this much more virulent
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not good. London was a Shirtshow so shutting down England makes sense. Nicola just shut us down in Scotland and said 17 cases with the new strain are already here. Nope not good. Really hoping the vax squashes it. Shouldn't be any flights out of here.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.


Could we be looking at a HELE?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The consequence of his foolhardy actions has caused Boris Johnson to cancel Christmas. There is no way to gussy up this shiat scarecrow.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The good times are long gone...possibly permanently
Electric Light Orchestra - Last Train to London (Official Video)
Youtube Up4WjdabA2c
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.

Could we be looking at a HELE?


I'll bite...
Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE)Wikipedia
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.


There seems to be no evidence - yet - that it's any more dangerous than OriginalCOVIDTM, but it could be very bad news indeed for places whose health care systems are at or near capacity. Luckily, the US is the richest country in the world and has easily been able to afford comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for have a century. It has also had nearly a year to plan and prepare for the inevitable winter surge, so I'm sure everything will be just fine.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Areas with new variant have higher hospitalisations

Prof Chris Whitty reiterates that there has been a "dramatic increase" in the proportion of cases that come from the new variant in certain areas.

And he says the places with the variant have had higher increases in hospitalisations - a 36% increase in eastern England, 34% in London, and 28% in south-eastern England.
Thats REALLY REALLY NOT GOOD.If this new COVID mutation hits the states, we're even more boned than we are now.


Stop spreading ignorant alarmist BS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wademh: Stop spreading ignorant alarmist BS


But with the vaccine coming Fark hasn't been able to have a good pants-shiatting in fear thread for a while!
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 225x225]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: The good times are long gone...possibly permanently
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Up4Wjdab​A2c]



Saint Etienne - London Like A Distant Sun (2017) (Audio)
Youtube t0STPstyHh0
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: lolmao500: Xai: This is why 'herd immunity' was never a good idea - every time it is transmitted is one more chance it has to mutate.

Yup. Looks like our luck has run out. If this new variant spreads worldwide, the death tolls are gonna skyrocket.

There seems to be no evidence - yet - that it's any more dangerous than OriginalCOVIDTM, but it could be very bad news indeed for places whose health care systems are at or near capacity. Luckily, the US is the richest country in the world and has easily been able to afford comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for have a century. It has also had nearly a year to plan and prepare for the inevitable winter surge, so I'm sure everything will be just fine.


I haven't dug in, yet. You're asserting no significant change in virulence is what defines a variant from a mutation? And, without digging in, I agree.

Glossing America's health care system as comprehensive and high-quality is only true by a proportion. Maybe you didn't grow up poor, or have the experience of a majority of minorities, or know many single mothers.

What has spared America from impacts elsewhere is related to single-residency homes and personal modes of transportation and that advantage is being wrecked by anti-maskers.

Without further information about the variant, it's irresponsible of a certain Farker above to cry the sky can fall, skyrockets in flight, afternoon delight 'n' all.

Standards in vaccine development were pushed to a limit to achieve what they have and if they work, straight up amazing and to be lauded and, in the same stroke, not surprising there are complications with a solution so fast-tracked.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So.. a combination of stupid leaders and stupid people have farked everyone else? Again? Gosh. Didn't see that coming.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 225x225]


mytahtv.comView Full Size
 
Foghorn of Ignorance
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What bilge! It's the smarmy lawyers in opposition and their fancy medical experts that have chosen to cancel Christmas. As Boris said not three days ago, it would be inhumane to do it.

PM claims Starmer wants to 'cancel Christmas' in COVID clash
Youtube CDOdaK5Zqj0
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they're seeing it in England, assume it's here, now.

Immediately, no joke, you should stock up with food to cover two to three weeks.

COVID Survivor myself. Trump's got his head up his own ass so far with planning a new coup, expect zero notification or help.

Plan for the worst, now.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wademh: lolmao500: Areas with new variant have higher hospitalisations

Prof Chris Whitty reiterates that there has been a "dramatic increase" in the proportion of cases that come from the new variant in certain areas.

And he says the places with the variant have had higher increases in hospitalisations - a 36% increase in eastern England, 34% in London, and 28% in south-eastern England.
Thats REALLY REALLY NOT GOOD.If this new COVID mutation hits the states, we're even more boned than we are now.

Stop spreading ignorant alarmist BS
[Fark user image 459x198]


I was listening to the BBC report after BJ's announcement -

1. New variant is taking over
2. Restricts in SE England had not been reducing cases as expected
3. Conclusion - this variant transmits more easily. Up to 70% was mentioned

So not ignorant or alarmist. The science is developing and BJ was scared enough to back track on his refusal to curb Xmas meetings of just a few days ago
 
