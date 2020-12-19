 Skip to content
(LA Times)   You're not gonna believe this, but it turns out despite what Magnum P.I. tells you a reverse mortgage is not a good way to keep seniors in their homes   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right wing "C" level "actor" with porn stache pushes financial garbage made to look like a product AARP would endorse.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seth Meyers's best impression, imho.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a good way to say F U to your kids after you die.
 
dwightzombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wtf Fonz?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
House flippers metaphorically need to be beat with a bat until their metaphorically dead metaphorically of course.

/
ALSO. If you don't have a good affordable lawyer. You have no chance in this stupid greedy nation of jerk off bank scum.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ironically, reverse cowboy will keep a sugar baby in her house.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: It's a good way to say F U to your kids after you die.


It's also a good way to say F U to yourself before you die.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: It's a good way to say F U to your kids after you die.


Well. Between kicking kids out at 18 or them never visiting, I'm not taking sides.

/
The world was better when homes was kept for generations. But some idiots sold this idea of everyone having a home to the rest of the idiots.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
[I'll bet the Jews did this!]
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew a guy in college whose first job was selling reverse mortgages. The name of the product and the fact that he was involved in it was more than enough for me to know it was farked up.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You just need to ask yourself two questions when determining if this a good idea:

1. What is a mortgage?

2. Why would you reverse it?

Read the terms, dummy!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.


For who? Where?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Reverse cowgirl."

Don't I look like an ass?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For many years I thought Don Frye was Tom Selleck.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You just need to ask yourself two questions when determining if this a good idea:

1. What is a mortgage?

2. Why would you reverse it?

Read the terms, dummy!


This.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.

For who? Where?


For most people over much of history. You didn't think 3 billion Asians thought multi-generational households were a bad thing, did you? Easiest way to accrue wealth - keep it in the family.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?


Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?


The whole thing where the house was sold, but not really, and gutted, leaving the actual owner on the hook for fixing their now unlivable property seems like it couldn't have been totally legal. If it wasn't, well, personal responsibility to not have crimes committed against you seems a bit much.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This country isn't made entirely of get-rich-quick amoral morons, but unfortunately they're just the type of people who get themselves into positions of power.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.

For who? Where?

For most people over much of history. You didn't think 3 billion Asians thought multi-generational households were a bad thing, did you? Easiest way to accrue wealth - keep it in the family.


You think things were better over much of history?

I mean, I kind of get that you're trying to say we get to keep all of the other stuff and only make that one change, but, even then, most people who use an appeal to nostalgia about anything are wrong about everything that they ever say.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?


The entire business model revolves around conning old people, and nobody understands bank contracts.  Not even bankers themselves.  There might be a handful of bank lawyers in the United States who fully understand mortgage and reverse mortgage contracts.  Banks are always looking for excuses to foreclose on properties, even if they create the problems in the first place or they get elderly and not 100% competent people to sign up for reverse mortgages.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JOABFF


Jerk Off A Boat, fark Face?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
8 million Americans pushed into poverty last month, millions of seniors in states of instability, people suffering from food shortages jumped about 20 million to 55 million people, over 45 million on the brink of homelessness/eviction, food theft surging, the entire middle class and poor have been hung out to dry by the Senate Majority Leader and the billionaires in the country made $1,000,000,000,000 this year.

I hope you like seeing politicians and wealthy people murdered in cold blood, because that's where we're headed.
 
Gramma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mother-in-law got a reverse mortgage on her home.  It allowed her to be able to live better.  She stayed in the house for the rest of her life - about 15 years.  Of course, she wasn't an idiot and realized that she had to pay for insurance and taxes.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You just need to ask yourself two questions when determining if this a good idea:

1. What is a mortgage?

2. Why would you reverse it?

Read the terms, dummy!


Well, if you have no next of kin, it's a good way to get steady income until you die. Income that can be used on hookers and blow.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?

Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF


If you can't understand the language without a lawyer, why would you ever sign it? Again, contracts don't have to be in dense legalese whereby you don't understand it. Many are, but why would you ever sign one?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
selleck and joe nameth both, ripping off old folks
 
Gramma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: 8 million Americans pushed into poverty last month, millions of seniors in states of instability, people suffering from food shortages jumped about 20 million to 55 million people, over 45 million on the brink of homelessness/eviction, food theft surging, the entire middle class and poor have been hung out to dry by the Senate Majority Leader and the billionaires in the country made $1,000,000,000,000 this year.

I hope you like seeing politicians and wealthy people murdered in cold blood, because that's where we're headed.


You saying its time to storm the Bastille?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: 8 million Americans pushed into poverty last month, millions of seniors in states of instability, people suffering from food shortages jumped about 20 million to 55 million people, over 45 million on the brink of homelessness/eviction, food theft surging, the entire middle class and poor have been hung out to dry by the Senate Majority Leader and the billionaires in the country made $1,000,000,000,000 this year.

I hope you like seeing politicians and wealthy people murdered in cold blood, because that's where we're headed.


I wish.
We're going to be too busy with a civil war. MAGA ppl are talking about a military take over .
 
Gramma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: JOABFF

Jerk Off A Boat, fark Face?


Jump on  a banana, fruit fly?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.

For who? Where?


Before World War II, multiple generations would live in houses and apartments, typically.  Working-age people worked and grandparents would watch grandchildren, adult children would stay at home until they marry, the house would switch ownership from family elder to the next generation's adult son, etc etc et.  After World War II, there was a societal shift embodied by the development of suburbs (densely-populated towns that existed to provide additional housing to pre-existing cities, instead of towns that exist on their own merits), and thus banks and home builders did everything to convince people that they needed to live in their own homes and single-occupant apartments.  Did the Cleavers share a house with relatives?  Did Lucy and Ricky have parents in their house?  At least in Mayberry, Aunt Bea lived with her relatives.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"a hard-boiled egg dressed up as Magnum P.I." - John Oliver

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?



Yeah, the little people need to stop trying to get ahead, and just accept that the rich own everything.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: You think things were better over much of history?

I mean, I kind of get that you're trying to say we get to keep all of the other stuff and only make that one change, but, even then, most people who use an appeal to nostalgia about anything are wrong about everything that they ever say.


Asians tend to not take on debt anywhere near the level that Westerners do. Why, you may ask? Because it's better to save, and save, and save, and then purchase property with cash rather than opening up a large avenue of risk by allowing a banker to take a percentage of your income so that you can have instant gratification. 

It's really not such a bad idea when Westerners are increasingly drowning in debt.

"If you can't pay for something in cash, you can't afford it."
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: 8 million Americans pushed into poverty last month, millions of seniors in states of instability, people suffering from food shortages jumped about 20 million to 55 million people, over 45 million on the brink of homelessness/eviction, food theft surging, the entire middle class and poor have been hung out to dry by the Senate Majority Leader and the billionaires in the country made $1,000,000,000,000 this year.

I hope you like seeing politicians and wealthy people murdered in cold blood, because that's where we're headed.


Technically speaking, if politicians and wealthy people are dragged kicking and screaming into a makeshift gallows by a torch and pitchfork wielding mob, it's not "in cold blood."
 
Bukharin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: selleck and joe nameth both, ripping off old folks


I never understood celebratory endorsements. I mean, sure, if joe was selling footballs or jerseys or muscle cream, being an athlete these are things he should know about in-depth. But if he comes around hocking mortgages, insurance, automobiles... why should I assume he knows his ass from shinola about those products?

I mean, like, who would buy robot insurance from a character actor? Why would he know about robots?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: waxbeans: Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?

Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF

If you can't understand the language without a lawyer, why would you ever sign it? Again, contracts don't have to be in dense legalese whereby you don't understand it. Many are, but why would you ever sign one?


I guarantee you do not fully understand any insurance contracts you are party to.  Nobody does until litigation is settled.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Reverse cowgirl."

Don't I look like an ass?


I don't know, "Reverse Cowboy" works great for me.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.

For who? Where?

For most people over much of history. You didn't think 3 billion Asians thought multi-generational households were a bad thing, did you? Easiest way to accrue wealth - keep it in the family.


The firstborn gets the half of the house with the bedrooms and chicken coop. The secondborn gets the half with the kitchen and outhouse.  If any other kids live to adulthood, meh, they can try banditry.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: waxbeans: Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?

Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF

If you can't understand the language without a lawyer, why would you ever sign it? Again, contracts don't have to be in dense legalese whereby you don't understand it. Many are, but why would you ever sign one?


Maybe.
All I know is, what choice to people have? What not have a cellphone? Or not have a computer? Both cellphone and computer contracts clearly tell you in plain English that they are not promising you one single thing and that they can't promise that the service/hardware will do anything. It actually says that. and presumably you are using a PC or cell phone right now to have this conversation with me. So, every one, even me and you are guilty of agreeing to stupid contract stipulations.

So like I said. you really do have to be a lawyer to understand what you're agreeing to.
And unfortunately not everyone's a lawyer and sometimes you don't see any other way to accomplish your desired goal even if the people in the contract tell you that you can't actually accomplish the desired goal you still end up agreeing to stupidity.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bukharin: some_beer_drinker: selleck and joe nameth both, ripping off old folks

I never understood celebratory endorsements. I mean, sure, if joe was selling footballs or jerseys or muscle cream, being an athlete these are things he should know about in-depth. But if he comes around hocking mortgages, insurance, automobiles... why should I assume he knows his ass from shinola about those products?

I mean, like, who would buy robot insurance from a character actor? Why would he know about robots?

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 512x393]


My career is over and these are the only gigs my "I can barely afford" agent can get me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: waxbeans: Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?

Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF

If you can't understand the language without a lawyer, why would you ever sign it? Again, contracts don't have to be in dense legalese whereby you don't understand it. Many are, but why would you ever sign one?


On a side note.
A ex of mine once agreed to a loan where the first payment was due the next day.
Effectively reducing the amount of money you were actually being loaned.
And she was very intelligent.
And she just ignored the information I was trying to tell about how that loan was b.s.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: i_dig_chicks: It's a good way to say F U to your kids after you die.

Well. Between kicking kids out at 18 or them never visiting, I'm not taking sides.

/
The world was better when homes was kept for generations. But some idiots sold this idea of everyone having a home to the rest of the idiots.


Hard to keep homes when the jobs around you are dying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OptionC: Wanderlusting: waxbeans: Wanderlusting: First rule of contracts is don't sign one you don't fully understand. I feel empathy for these people, but at what point does personal responsibility take over?

Yeah let's just completely ignore the fact that only a lawyer would understand a contract

FFS

GMAFB

JOABFF

If you can't understand the language without a lawyer, why would you ever sign it? Again, contracts don't have to be in dense legalese whereby you don't understand it. Many are, but why would you ever sign one?

I guarantee you do not fully understand any insurance contracts you are party to.  Nobody does until litigation is settled.


This.
Too much this.

/
Too much. That.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: The world was better when homes was kept for generations.

For who? Where?

For most people over much of history. You didn't think 3 billion Asians thought multi-generational households were a bad thing, did you? Easiest way to accrue wealth - keep it in the family.


Counterpoint: inheritance should be illegal.  The specific vagina you popped out of shouldn't impact a person's wealth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: waxbeans: i_dig_chicks: It's a good way to say F U to your kids after you die.

Well. Between kicking kids out at 18 or them never visiting, I'm not taking sides.

/
The world was better when homes was kept for generations. But some idiots sold this idea of everyone having a home to the rest of the idiots.

Hard to keep homes when the jobs around you are dying.


Well that's why you pay it off ASAP. Be extra broke for ten years and be done with it.
It can be done. It's just one long decade of : nope no this, no that, no . No. No. But we've paid the mortgage.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see a lot of criticism of a guy who drives a Ferrari here.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: thurstonxhowell: You think things were better over much of history?

I mean, I kind of get that you're trying to say we get to keep all of the other stuff and only make that one change, but, even then, most people who use an appeal to nostalgia about anything are wrong about everything that they ever say.

Asians tend to not take on debt anywhere near the level that Westerners do. Why, you may ask? Because it's better to save, and save, and save, and then purchase property with cash rather than opening up a large avenue of risk by allowing a banker to take a percentage of your income so that you can have instant gratification. 

It's really not such a bad idea when Westerners are increasingly drowning in debt.

"If you can't pay for something in cash, you can't afford it."


My mother and father in law had no debt in Asia. They definitely don't seem to think they were better off there.
 
