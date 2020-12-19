 Skip to content
(Salon)   US population growth the slowest since the outbreak of Spanish Flu   (salon.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark can afford a kid let alone multiple kids?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm willing to write my pets off as dependents, if that will help any.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who the fark can afford a kid let alone multiple kids?


White Trash, with Repuglican Welfare in all but name.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know, they never did explain how humanity went sterile. I wonder if it was disease pandemic...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Who the hell would want to have a baby in this?

Who the hell would want to immigrate to this shiathole right now?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.


Any economy that relies on having tons of children is very third-rate, but I suppose that matches now that disease is the #1 cause of death in the country.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.


Yeah because Japan is such a sh*thole.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are now 9 months after the initial shutdown.
Let's see what pops out.

/ Locked inside? Bump uglies.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bdub77: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Yeah because Japan is such a sh*thole.


14% of Japan's homes are unoccupied due to the aging of the population.  There are entire villages being deserted every day as the last residents leave or die.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obvious tag off in isolation somewhere?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Good. Who the hell would want to have a baby in this?

Who the hell would want to immigrate to this shiathole right now?



..or for the foreseeable future.  Sure, we got rid of the awful administration, but we're never more than 4 years away from a return to that or worse.  Plus, the legislature can make improvement impossible.  Godawful healthcare coverage, widespread economic problems, violent racism (in parts), etc.  I could see it being ok to immigrate here from somewhere less-industrialized or less stable, but I'd definitely be looking to other parts of the world were I to be selecting a possible destination for my emigration.  As it is, I'm kind of hoping to get residency somewhere else in the next five-ish years.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, I have six daughters, I'm doing my part.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think if Japan offered incentives for people to immigrate they would get a sizeable number of Americans wanting to move there. I know a lot of people here in the US who absolutely LOVE all things Japanese.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Any economy that relies on having tons of children is very third-rate, but I suppose that matches now that disease is the #1 cause of death in the country.


The economy always relies on having more children. When you have more pensioners than taxpayers society collapses. It's math.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: bdub77: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Yeah because Japan is such a sh*thole.

14% of Japan's homes are unoccupied due to the aging of the population.  There are entire villages being deserted every day as the last residents leave or die.


I fail to see this as a problem.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x322]
You know, they never did explain how humanity went sterile. I wonder if it was disease pandemic...


Perhaps this was what was going on in the rest of the world while Vonnegut's Galapagos was taking place?

/not that there's really anything linking the two stories that I'm aware of
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With everyone stuck at home, not being able to go to the gym, stress eating, I'm pretty sure we are experiencing population growth.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who the fark can afford a kid let alone multiple kids?


I've had to cut back, I can only afford one every few weeks.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Well, I have six daughters, I'm doing my part.


Bodypillows you call daughters dont count
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: koder: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Any economy that relies on having tons of children is very third-rate, but I suppose that matches now that disease is the #1 cause of death in the country.

The economy always relies on having more children. When you have more pensioners than taxpayers society collapses. It's math.


And I think a virtuous cycle. A healthy economy allows for more population growth, which in turn promotes economic growth.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bdub77: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: bdub77: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Yeah because Japan is such a sh*thole.

14% of Japan's homes are unoccupied due to the aging of the population.  There are entire villages being deserted every day as the last residents leave or die.

I fail to see this as a problem.


Urbanization achieves productivity by measures surpassing expectation. Mono-, or near, monoculture farming has managed to feed populations defying the first predictions of the Malthusian Trap. But the ekistics necessary to avoid pollution levels, crowded living spaces, and affordable housing did not emerge by magic.

Urban planning (ekistics) is as challenging a discipline to be given policy as you care to name. It requires authority a free-market resists.

Some balance between ever growing urbanized areas and a more science-based management of family owned farms is an ongoing trend around the world.

ketchup
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: koder: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Any economy that relies on having tons of children is very third-rate, but I suppose that matches now that disease is the #1 cause of death in the country.

The economy always relies on having more children. When you have more pensioners than taxpayers society collapses. It's math.


That's why we don't have universal health care. Die for the economy, peasants. Keep that growth.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: bdub77: KarmicDisaster: Also reduced immigration. We need people to drive the economy. We are going to end up stagnating like Japan.

Yeah because Japan is such a sh*thole.

14% of Japan's homes are unoccupied due to the aging of the population.  There are entire villages being deserted every day as the last residents leave or die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Mean while in San Francisco....
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't imagine lockdowns have been doing wonders for marriages, let alone procreation.

Be interesting to see if there are any spikes in divorce rates post-pandemic.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Add this to the things I will be blaming Biden for starting Jan 20th
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc: That's why we don't have universal health care. Die for the economy, peasants. Keep that growth.

How you doin'?
Don't forget Prey for Our Troops
 
