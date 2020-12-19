 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   Group of COVIDiots target Target for their parade of idiocy   (12news.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do brave faketriots like to go to target for their stupidity. Does it have to do with the fact that they repeatedly shirked the Trump administration on things like Trans worker rights, trans bathroom protections, and LGBT merchandise?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Why do brave faketriots like to go to target for their stupidity


Because if they went to WalMart, no one would notice them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Once again. Force these idiots to march through a hospital with COVID patients with no PPE, then they must see an elderly relative.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Explain the science to me"

I don't think any teacher, professor, or class on the planet could possibly dumb it down enough so your feeble little mind could understand it. You're willfully ignorant and recoil at science and enlightenment. There's no reaching someone as idiotic as you

In the words of Ron White - You can't fix stupid
 
fsbilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At what point is knocking these pieces of shiat out and dragging them outside considered self-defense? How about standing your ground in FL?
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand wanting to remain ignorant and not learn. It's just baffling to me. I once heard a rabbi say the difference between Man and beast is that God gave Man the ability to learn and understand, and therefore refusing to learn is a sin since it contradicts the express will of God for Man to be able to learn. Yeah, a lot of religious stuff, but maybe if explained this way to the religious types, it might make some sense of them?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would be a good time to casually stroll to sporting goods and find a nice, well balanced softball or baseball bat. Just to sort of hold and see how it feels.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"One thing that we see very often is claiming that it goes against my right, my freedom. It's restricting my freedom, which is the same argument from the 1960s when there were federal seatbelt mandates."

"You got a problem with seat belts, too?" is a great retort to the moronic anti-masker looking for a fight. Chances are they wore them on the drive over to the demonstration.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Why do brave faketriots like to go to target for their stupidity. Does it have to do with the fact that they repeatedly shirked the Trump administration on things like Trans worker rights, trans bathroom protections, and LGBT merchandise?


Was gonna say, the only other anti-mask protest not in a public square or outside a state capital that I can name was also in a Target (a weird one where a group in MAGA gear took their masks off and paraded up and down the isles yelling "Take your mask off!" apparently expecting people to join them).

At least it's not like in 1918, when anti-makers were going around actually ripping people's masks off.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I boggle at this sh(t and feel like I'm going to hurl then I remember the best bit of advice I ever got:

"never spend even a single second trying to understand stupidity. spend all the time you need to figure out how to react to it, but you'll never understand it so don't try."

That advice helped me so much in my career. Thanks, Bob.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: hardinparamedic: Why do brave faketriots like to go to target for their stupidity. Does it have to do with the fact that they repeatedly shirked the Trump administration on things like Trans worker rights, trans bathroom protections, and LGBT merchandise?

Was gonna say, the only other anti-mask protest not in a public square or outside a state capital that I can name was also in a Target (a weird one where a group in MAGA gear took their masks off and paraded up and down the isles yelling "Take your mask off!" apparently expecting people to join them).

At least it's not like in 1918, when anti-makers were going around actually ripping people's masks off.


If someone tried to rip my mask off I might actually stab them
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Video is of someone recording a twitter video with their phone.
Nope, I'm out.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: "One thing that we see very often is claiming that it goes against my right, my freedom. It's restricting my freedom, which is the same argument from the 1960s when there were federal seatbelt mandates."

"You got a problem with seat belts, too?" is a great retort to the moronic anti-masker looking for a fight. Chances are they wore them on the drive over to the demonstration.


Some of them probably do have a problem with seat belts. I see plenty of news reports of people being thrown from their vehicles in accidents. Especially in the more derpy, rural parts of the state.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
States need to start passing laws allowing businesses to use bear spray on people who violate any mandatory mask rules that the store may have.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: States need to start passing laws allowing businesses to use bear spray on people who violate any mandatory mask rules that the store may have.


Because outsourcing justice to corporations can never have unintended consequences.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Why do brave faketriots like to go to target for their stupidity. Does it have to do with the fact that they repeatedly shirked the Trump administration on things like Trans worker rights, trans bathroom protections, and LGBT merchandise?


You could almost say Target was deliberately selected as the object of attention or something.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: "One thing that we see very often is claiming that it goes against my right, my freedom. It's restricting my freedom, which is the same argument from the 1960s when there were federal seatbelt mandates."

"You got a problem with seat belts, too?" is a great retort to the moronic anti-masker looking for a fight. Chances are they wore them on the drive over to the demonstration.


Welllll, by not wearing a seatbelt, you're not endangering others, so this is more serious.  It's not a great analogy.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I don't understand wanting to remain ignorant and not learn. It's just baffling to me. I once heard a rabbi say the difference between Man and beast is that God gave Man the ability to learn and understand, and therefore refusing to learn is a sin since it contradicts the express will of God for Man to be able to learn. Yeah, a lot of religious stuff, but maybe if explained this way to the religious types, it might make some sense of them?


Explaining things in that manner doesn't work.  Either their brain shuts down trying to comprehend it, or worse, they get all violent and angry because you just broke their world view.

They don't think rationally any more, and never will again.  They are cultists.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: when anti-makers were going around actually ripping people's masks off.


an armed society is a polite society.

tl;dr - fark around and find out doesn't only apply to right wing fantasies.

heavy.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "Explain the science to me"

I don't think any teacher, professor, or class on the planet could possibly dumb it down enough so your feeble little mind could understand it. You're willfully ignorant and recoil at science and enlightenment. There's no reaching someone as idiotic as you

In the words of Ron White - You can't fix stupid


Exactly. If they were really interested there are several resources available online so they can self educate or have someone explain it to them. For example:
COVID-19 & Mask Myths DEBUNKED!
Youtube npXP5wqNzaI
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do we have any data on how big of a problem all of this insanity is?  All of the Q, anti-vaxx, anti-science, anti-intelligence bullshiat?  Does it just seem like a bigger problem than it really is, like how it seems crime is at worse levels than it really is because it gets reported on more often?
 
