(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 19 is 'Comity' as in: "Some may laugh, but the administration's response to Covid-19 has been anything but high comity"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the planet scheduled to collide with a comity on Monday?
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comity Tonight!

1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buckaroo Beeblebrox: Isn't the planet scheduled to collide with a comity on Monday?


Perfect!
Everyone should +1 that. Good work!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
[overly exaggerated inhale]
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

The Smart button
is right about
here
👇
 
onestr8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop. They are just bad. Not funny. Not punny. Just stupid. And every day? Please stop. Maybe once in a while. But every day is just tired and tiring. Maybe at least wait for a clever one?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

onestr8: Please stop. They are just bad. Not funny. Not punny. Just stupid. And every day? Please stop. Maybe once in a while. But every day is just tired and tiring. Maybe at least wait for a clever one?


You must be fun at parties.

OH WAIT.  We can't have parties anymore and this is as much f*king social interaction as I am allowed to have.  Let the subby have the lame jokes.  They're a little light in a sh*tty world.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: onestr8: Please stop. They are just bad. Not funny. Not punny. Just stupid. And every day? Please stop. Maybe once in a while. But every day is just tired and tiring. Maybe at least wait for a clever one?

You must be fun at parties.

OH WAIT.  We can't have parties anymore and this is as much f*king social interaction as I am allowed to have.  Let the subby have the lame jokes.  They're a little light in a sh*tty world.


I used to have a Reddit username along the line of 'no fun at parties', but I deleted it when I realized I was wasting too much time there. It would really have come in handy for pandemic jokes....
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better get in those jabs at Trump in fast. President Joe Flaccid is going to be boring, well defended and covered for by the media.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to discuss these puns in comity, Princess.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DiggFerkel: Better get in those jabs at Trump in fast. President Joe Flaccid is going to be boring, well defended and covered for by the media.


Going to be a lot of beat writers who are going feel an intense sense of ennui when they can no longer spend their days refreshing Twitter and breathlessly reporting on whatever inanities the fool president puts up. The news media loves Trump - he gives them eyeballs, and advertisers make them rich. A boring, non-controversial president is bad for business.
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're in the middle of the worst of the entire pandemic, 3000+ dead a day, the russians just executed a major cyber attack that hit dozens of govt platforms, and... where is our president?

Oh, there he is. "I heard about Russia and.... LAMESTREAM MEDIA STOLE MY ELECTION! I WON AND WON BIG!"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They say the pun is the lowest form of humor.
But whoever said that never heard my pirate jokes.

I can't repeat them here, because they are rated Rrrrr.

What did the pirate say on his 80th birthday?
Aye, matey!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

onestr8: Please stop. They are just bad. Not funny. Not punny. Just stupid. And every day? Please stop. Maybe once in a while. But every day is just tired and tiring. Maybe at least wait for a clever one?


Yeah, came here to say this. These aren't that good, mostly because they're so farking contrived.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
