(CNN)   When it comes to the new vaccines, the Golden Rule is in force: those who have the gold make the rules on who gets to the skip to the front of the line, obviously   (cnn.com) divider line
    Sick  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds doctors are telling their rich patients to go pound sand
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take the bribe and then give them water shots.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Mitch McConnell gets his way with liability "protections".

1. Open a luxury concierge "medical" practice.
2. Collect lots of money.
3. Warehouse rich assholes like cattle and let them die of Covid-19.
4. Profit.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Sounds doctors are telling their rich patients to go pound sand


sounds like doctors are telling the media that they are telling their rich patients to go pound sand

what they will actually do if they get some doses of vaccine remains to be seen
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.


Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions. MRNA vaccines are highly immunogenic, and this has been why there haven;t been that many attempts before COVID-19.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.

Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions. MRNA vaccines are highly immunogenic, and this has been why there haven;t been that many attempts before COVID-19.


My wife got hers yesterday. She had the same observation period.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: hardinparamedic: EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.

Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions. MRNA vaccines are highly immunogenic, and this has been why there haven;t been that many attempts before COVID-19.

My wife got hers yesterday. She had the same observation period.


I'm just hoping that it isn't as bad as some of the stuff  it's been compared to, prodrome wise. I've heard anthrax shot, and I've heard original H1N1 2009 level meh.

Im glad it's happening though. Its one less stressor Ill have in my life.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.

Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions.


"quite a few?" Maybe quite a few articles about the same three or four people...
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Organized crime is loving this.  How many vaccines have fallen off the truck already?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gosh, and here I thought that wouldn't be the case (for the first time ever (since the dawn of time (in the history of mankind)))
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From Stanford:

Residents flooded Stanford Hospital Friday in protest, saying executives opted to administer the hospital's first allotment of vaccines to some administrators and physicians who are at home and not in contact with patients over frontline workers.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/articl​e​/Stanford-COVID-vaccine-residents-prot​est-15814131.php
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.

Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions. MRNA vaccines are highly immunogenic, and this has been why there haven;t been that many attempts before COVID-19.


Both of the mRNA vaccines contain PEG (note: a LOT of products contain this), which has for a long time been considered intrinsically safe / inert. There is some growing evidence that it could trigger an allergic reaction, albeit fairly rarely. In any case, this is meant to be informative. I'll take my vaccine as soon as I am eligible.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polye​t​hylene_glycol
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, no shots, but I can offer a really short haircut for those trying to divert vaccines from those in need.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: hardinparamedic: EvilEgg: Makes you kind of wish for nasty side effects. Unfortunately they affect too many front line people, so no.

Good news. I have to be observed for 30 minutes with epinephrine pre-drawn up to make sure I don't go into anaphylaxis. I'm getting mine the 30th.

There's been quite a few reports of healthcare workers having allergic or anaphylactic reactions.

"quite a few?" Maybe quite a few articles about the same three or four people...


The media doesn't report on the hundreds of thousands of vaccinations that went without incident... That's not news (except it really is, great news on fact)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JJRRutgers: Organized crime is loving this.  How many vaccines have fallen off the truck already?


Just slip the driver a couple of hundreds and tell them "The Big Kush" sent ya.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So just another day.
 
