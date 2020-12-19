 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   As if getting on a plane these days wasn't bad enough, I may never again after reading this   (jalopnik.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry that was me, I really shouldn't have had the triple bean burrito.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That, and Yeuwniqkkwa's finger up your ass on the preflight gauntlet looking for Pakistani/Iraqi/Iranian/But definitely not Saudi terrorists.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad smells are nothing compared to the excitement of the engine fire that results shortly after the oil system fails.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something had gone seriously wrong with the plane's air supply

Air Supply - All Out Of Love (Official Video)
Youtube JWdZEumNRmI
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not getting an armrest
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LET THE FART JOKES BEGIN!!
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh-oh... Somebody ate the fish...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I *knew* that "airsickness" was a conspiracy!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: LET THE FART JOKES BEGIN!!


Never get on a plane with Donnie!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I'll be a writer for Jalopnik to make a little cash on the side.  All you have to do is copy and paste an article from another source and write stuff between the paragraphs of that article like, "And then the times said...." and "The Times also said...." and, "Then we read in the Times that....." etc.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a toxic fume might look like
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Federal authorities have never attributed any commercial airline crashes to fume events " - TFA

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 maybe?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, someone at Jalopnik reads The Los Angeles Times too?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Uh-oh... Somebody ate the fish...


Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think I'll be a writer for Jalopnik to make a little cash on the side.  All you have to do is copy and paste an article from another source and write stuff between the paragraphs of that article like, "And then the times said...." and "The Times also said...." and, "Then we read in the Times that....." etc.


Yep. Full article is here: https://www.latimes.com/project​s/toxic​-chemicals-planes-covid-19-travel-woes​/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 146x200]


Always a classic.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: LET THE FART JOKES BEGIN!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait a doggone minute, we don't need no more of that government regulation! I was told free market ideas would fix all of this!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm just about done with leaving the house ever again.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.


They don't smell any better I'm afraid.
 
fark account name
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.


Yeah sure Jan.  Commerial is so much more dangerous than private

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.


Sure, and I'll just ask for a small loan of a million dollars from a relative.
 
payattention
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Major corporations choose profits over people. Film at 11!"

'why do we even print this stuff anymore?
//we know they are gonna screw us over a green piece of paper
///they have done so for centuries... nothing has changed
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.


Look everyone! It's ACTUAL trolling! You know, being intentionally obtuse to get an irrational emotional reaction from someone? I bet he's just waiting in the wings (pun intended LOL!!1) for someone to say they don't have a pilot's license or six figures worth of cash lying around to buy a plane, so he can make some snide comment about how easy it is any anyone can do it and planes aren't really that expensive when you factor everything else in.

Thanks dude, it's just so refreshing to see examples of actual trolling, when the word has been diluted to mean "stupid prank" or "mildly clever comment about a situation on twitter."
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
article: 'captain & co-pilot had no memory of landing or taxiing the Airbus A319'

scary indeed
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surely this is a repeat from Thursday?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.


Yes, let me just jump into a aircraft that barely has any eyes on it from safety regulations. What could go wrong?
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark you, I'm getting IN the plane! Let the daredevils get ON the plane.

/paraphrased from the Carlin
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ian Corrigible: Surely this is a repeat from Thursday?


Surely you can't be serious.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: "Federal authorities have never attributed any commercial airline crashes to fume events " - TFA

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 maybe?


If there's no monitoring-sensors in commercial aircraft to detect the poisons in the air from a fume event, then I wonder if crash investigators can even tell if one has occurred based on the wreckage.

It does make one wonder just how many airliner crashes were influenced by this, even if only to reduce the capacity of the pilots to react to other problems.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'captain & co-pilot had no memory of landing or taxiing the Airbus A319'

scary indeed


There's auto-taxiing??

Or if it's a forgetfulness gas, then the agencies that be would be very interested.

/who am I kidding, they probably already know
//really, who am I kidding, they probably did this
///testing on unknowing/unwilling participants?! Say it ain't so!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.

Sure, and I'll just ask for a small loan of a million dollars from a relative.


Old Cessnas start at around $30-40k, Pipers are less, maybe $20k.
If that's too much, split the costs with a few friends/family and have really great vacations.
Lotsa fun up there!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: lurkey: Get Cessna or Beechcraft and use all the small airfields.
Commercial airlines and big airports can kiss my grits.

They don't smell any better I'm afraid.


Leaded gasoline fumes instead of "diesel fumes" as is described in some articles.  Shouldn't that be kerosene fumes anyway. Has anyone smelled JetA, compared to diesel?

My plane is an open cockpit pusher so all fumes, and flames are behind me.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: Hoblit: "Federal authorities have never attributed any commercial airline crashes to fume events " - TFA

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 maybe?

If there's no monitoring-sensors in commercial aircraft to detect the poisons in the air from a fume event, then I wonder if crash investigators can even tell if one has occurred based on the wreckage.

It does make one wonder just how many airliner crashes were influenced by this, even if only to reduce the capacity of the pilots to react to other problems.


Cockpit voice recorders and the "black box" would hear warnings being ignored and would record that there was zero or no input from the pilots before the crash.
 
