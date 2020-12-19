 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   Worry not about the Covid-19 vaccine you will be getting, it will make some of you feel sick. Thing is you're not really sick, it's your immune system doing its job   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I listened to interviews with people who are in the vaccine trials. The doses are double-blind, so they don't know of they really got the actual vaccine or placebo. However, the ones reporting a reaction sounded very similar to my reactions to the two-shot shingles vaccine (Shingrex).
Then someone was interviewing an epidemiologist and he said "the reactions reported so far seem very similar to the Shingrex vaccine."
I had my first one in July, on a Friday afternoon. Woke up Saturday with a sore arm, and feeling mildly achy all over, and maybe a little fatigued. Still went for a walk, but had to take it slower and didn't go the normal full distance.
Second shot was in October (Shingrex has a 30-180 day window for dose 2) on a Saturday morning. Sore arm by lunch time, not nearly as achy, but more fatigued that night and Sunday morning.
In both shots, the sore arm was the longest side effect, about three days. Warm water form the shower helped.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend said his immune response from the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was strong and last about 24 hours. He rated it 3.5 on a suckage scale of 1 to Kill Me
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What medical experts say: After taking this vaccine you may suffer brief flu-like symptoms. It is not recommended for people with a history of severe allergies as it may result in anaphylaxis.
What anti-vaxxers hear: Minor side effects may include drowsiness, sweating, headache, cramps, nausea, vomiting, death, resurrection, being acclaimed as the new Messiah, death again, vampirism, lycanthropy, dizziness, ADHD, an urge to taunt the Happy Fun Ball, anal leakage, constipation, loss of senses, enhanced senses, erectile dysfunction, mild rash and halitosis.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news is going to kill people. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard about the vaccines that start with items about side effects. it's stupid and counter-productive.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: The news is going to kill people. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard about the vaccines that start with items about side effects. it's stupid and counter-productive.


This is the same publication that thought David Frum's list of Trump's accomplishments was a good idea.

I'm pretty sure The Atlantic hates Americans.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Zulu_as_Kono: The news is going to kill people. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard about the vaccines that start with items about side effects. it's stupid and counter-productive.

This is the same publication that thought David Frum's list of Trump's accomplishments was a good idea.

I'm pretty sure The Atlantic hates Americans.


I'm not only talking about the Atlantic. Ed Yong has done the best reporting of anyone during the pandemic, so you're wrong.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I just got the second round of the shingles vaccine. First round knocked me on my ass, felt nauseous and slept all day. Second round my arm was a little sore. My wife had the opposite reaction.

But you known what we'll most likely avoid getting shingles ever.

Worth it.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wasn't allowed to say anything until today, but it's now okay for me to share that I volunteered for the Covid-19 vaccine trial in partnership with Pfizer. It's the one that has been developed in Russia. I received my first dose last Tuesday, and I wanted to let you all know that it's completely safe, with иo side effects whatsoeveя, and that I feelshκι я чувю себя немного стрно и я думю, что вытл осные уши
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: However, the ones reporting a reaction sounded very similar to my reactions to the two-shot shingles vaccine (Shingrex).


Definitely the worst since I got Yellow Fever 50 years ago.

Will get whatever COVID-19 vaccine offered, although my read on the data is the Moderna is better for the over 65 crowd.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Feeling like crap from an immune response is the definition of being sick.

/Looking forward to being a little sick at the earliest chance
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, some get the same from the regular flu vaccine.  I did years ago when I got my first fall flu vac.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I wasn't allowed to say anything until today, but it's now okay for me to share that I volunteered for the Covid-19 vaccine trial in partnership with Pfizer. It's the one that has been developed in Russia. I received my first dose last Tuesday, and I wanted to let you all know that it's completely safe, with иo side effects whatsoeveя, and that I feelshκι я чувю себя немного стрно и я думю, что вытл осные уши


I am soooooo stealing that
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Compose the headline Yoda did?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: The news is going to kill people. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard about the vaccines that start with items about side effects. it's stupid and counter-productive.


If the media didn't report the side effects, it would give ammunition to anti Vaxxers who could claim there is a conspiracy to cover up the side effects.  Just about everything has side effects, to ignore them in this one instance would be irresponsible.
 
buster_v
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone who does not understand this, does not WANT to understand this.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like Buckley's: feel awful because it works.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean... Isn't this the point of vaccines in general? Small inactive dose to cause your immune system to respond and create appropriate antibodies causing you to feel a little 'meh' for a day or two? ...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...


/did I beat the panic brigade?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Zulu_as_Kono: The news is going to kill people. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard about the vaccines that start with items about side effects. it's stupid and counter-productive.

If the media didn't report the side effects, it would give ammunition to anti Vaxxers who could claim there is a conspiracy to cover up the side effects.  Just about everything has side effects, to ignore them in this one instance would be irresponsible.


Oh, really? So that's why they start every story about the vaccine with SIDE EFFECTS! SIDE EFFECTS! SIDE EFFECTS!?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My wife and I just got the second round of the shingles vaccine. First round knocked me on my ass, felt nauseous and slept all day. Second round my arm was a little sore. My wife had the opposite reaction.

But you known what we'll most likely avoid getting shingles ever.

Worth it.


Sounds like my Dad's reaction where the first round laid him out for a day or 2.  Second no problem.  He says it was worth it to hopefully never get shingles which are pretty effin terrible from what I understand.  Mom didn't have much in the way of side effects at all.
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It can't come soon enough. As soon as I'm allowed to take it - I'm there.

Start planning a vacation now for the summer!
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...


/did I beat the panic brigade?


1/100 is fraction.
So is 3/4.

non-specific fraction is non-specific.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rfenster: big pig peaches: For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...
For a fraction of people...


/did I beat the panic brigade?

1/100 is fraction.
So is 3/4.

non-specific fraction is non-specific.


Everyone knows what the phrase means.

/i see didn't beat the literal brigade
//knew it was coming though
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I mean... Isn't this the point of vaccines in general? Small inactive dose to cause your immune system to respond and create appropriate antibodies causing you to feel a little 'meh' for a day or two? ...


In this case, it isn't even an inactive dose. It's just a set of instructions to our body to make a specific protein.

Which is then recognised as a foreign object, and the immune system does its thing and remembers.

Then if it sees this protein again (this time the protein would be part of the virus) it knows how to destroy it.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I listened to interviews with people who are in the vaccine trials. The doses are double-blind, so they don't know of they really got the actual vaccine or placebo. However, the ones reporting a reaction sounded very similar to my reactions to the two-shot shingles vaccine (Shingrex).
Then someone was interviewing an epidemiologist and he said "the reactions reported so far seem very similar to the Shingrex vaccine."
I had my first one in July, on a Friday afternoon. Woke up Saturday with a sore arm, and feeling mildly achy all over, and maybe a little fatigued. Still went for a walk, but had to take it slower and didn't go the normal full distance.
Second shot was in October (Shingrex has a 30-180 day window for dose 2) on a Saturday morning. Sore arm by lunch time, not nearly as achy, but more fatigued that night and Sunday morning.
In both shots, the sore arm was the longest side effect, about three days. Warm water form the shower helped.


We know all this. The microchips have been livestreaming you since a Friday afternoon in July.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread is excellent (I know, I know, you don't have a twitter account and refuse to use twitter).

https://twitter.com/WheatNOil/status/​1​339624815137722368
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Then if it sees this protein again (this time the protein would be part of the virus) it knows how to destroy it.


"Intruders detected!  This is not a drill!  Immunoglobulins G and M, report to the nasal mucosa!  Load for combat!"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
... someone has probably already turned this into a Helitalia-like cartoon.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My wife and I just got the second round of the shingles vaccine. First round knocked me on my ass, felt nauseous and slept all day. Second round my arm was a little sore. My wife had the opposite reaction.

But you known what we'll most likely avoid getting shingles ever.

Worth it.


I had shingles.  On my face and forehead. It was a mild case and it sucked total ass. Hurt like hell. I couldn't imagine a moderate or even a severe case (GIS that if you're feeling brave)
You do NOT want shingles.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

natazha: Unobtanium: However, the ones reporting a reaction sounded very similar to my reactions to the two-shot shingles vaccine (Shingrex).

Definitely the worst since I got Yellow Fever 50 years ago.

Will get whatever COVID-19 vaccine offered, although my read on the data is the Moderna is better for the over 65 crowd.


Yellow fever is notorious for being rough on people. It also hasn't been available for 3 or 4 years, supposedly due to a manufacturing issue.

NCSB: I used to work at a pharmacy that could give the yellow fever shot (the location and the pharmacist both need the stamp). Pharmacist goes to give the shot, the other tech goes on her lunch, and.... Something happened during administration. Patient said she tends to pass out from shots, so they sat on the floor, but it turned into a seizure. I had no idea, I was just alone in the pharmacy for nearly half an hour with a line in the drive thru, a line at the counter, phones ringing, and about 30 scripts printed to be filled.

Fun times.
 
starlost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
my parent has memory issues and is in his 90's. he has never had a headache in his life and hardly any pain. he gets a mild case of heartburn maybe twice a year and one antacid tablet cures it in 15-30 minutes but during that time he says because i don't rush him to the hospital i'm letting him die. the same happens if he gets a head rush from bending over for a few minutes. pure panic.
if he got side effects he'd say i and the government killed him.  i  don't know what i'll do.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got this email today from a family member who said they will NOT be getting the vaccine.

Think about this:
From a Dr. regarding the upcoming vaccines:
Last week I must have been asked 20 times about the new COVID vaccines. Here are my thoughts. Please pass this informatiion onto many as you can. People need to have fully informed consent when it comes to injecting foreign genetic material into their bodies.
1.    The COVID vaccines are mRNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines are a completely new type of vaccine. No mRNA vaccine has ever been licensed for human use before. In essence, we have absolutely no idea what to expect from this vaccine. We have no idea if it will be effective or safe.
2.    Traditional vaccine simply introduce pieces of a virus to stimulate an immune reaction. The new mRNA vaccine is completely different. It actually injects (transfects) molecules of synthetic genetic material from non-humans sources into our cells. Once in the cells, the genetic material interacts with our transfer RNA (tRNA) to make a foreign protein that supposedly teaches the body to destroy the virus being coded for. Note that these newly created proteins are not regulated by our own DNA, and are thus completely foreign to our cells. What they are fully capable of doing is unknown.
3.    The mRNA molecule is vulnerable to destruction. So, in order to protect the fragile mRNA strands while they are being inserted into our DNA they are coated with PEGylated lipid nanoparticles.  This coating hides the mRNA from our immune system which ordinarily would kill any foreign material injected into the body. PEGylated lipid nanoparticles have been used in several different drugs for years. Because of their effect on immune system balance, several studies have shown them to induce allergies and autoimmune diseases.  Additionally, PEGylated lipid nanoparticles have been shown to trigger their own immune reactions, and to cause damage to the liver.
4.    These new vaccines are additionally contaminated with aluminum, mercury, and possibly formaldehyde. The manufacturers have not yet disclosed what other toxins they contain.
5.    Since viruses mutate frequently, the chance of any vaccine working for more than a year is unlikely. That is why the flu vaccine changes every year. Last year's vaccine is no more valuable than last year's newspaper.
6.    Absolutely no long term safety studies will have been done to ensure that any of these vaccines don't cause the cancer, seizures, heart disease, allergies, and autoimmune diseases seen with other vaccines. If you ever wanted to be guinea pig for Big Pharma, now is your golden opportunity.
7.    Many experts question whether the mRNA technology is ready for prime time. In November 2020, Dr. Peter Jay Hotez said of the new mRNA vaccines, "I worry about innovation at the expense of practicality because they [the mRNA vaccines] are weighted toward technology platforms that have never made it to licensure before." Dr. Hotez is Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also Director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.
8.    Michal Linial, PhD is a Professor of Biochemistry. Because of her research and forecasts on COVID-19, Dr. Linial has been widely quoted in the media. She recently stated, "I won't be taking it [the mRNA vaccine] immediately - probably not for at least the coming year. We have to wait and see whether it really works. We will have a safety profile for only a certain number of months, so if there is a long-term effect after two years, we cannot know."
9.    In November 2020, The Washington Post reported on hesitancy among healthcare professionals in the United States to the mRNA vaccines, citing surveys which reported that: "some did not want to be in the first round, so they could wait and see if there are potential side effects", and that "doctors and nurses want more data before championing vaccines to end the pandemic".
10. Since the death rate from COVID resumed to the normal flu death rate way back in early September, the pandemic has been over since then. Therefore, at this point in time no vaccine is needed. The current scare tactics regarding "escalating cases" is based on a PCR test that because it exceeds 34 amplifications has a 100% false positive rate unless it is performed between the 3rd and 5th day after the first day of symptoms. It is therefor 100% inaccurate in people with no symptoms. This is well established in the scientific literature. See the attachment (False Positive PCR testing is up to 100%!) for more information on this. If you go to the CDC site (file:///C:/Users/docto/AppData/Local/​Temp/cdc_97230_DS1.pdf ), you can see that the weekly death rates in the US are now lower than they normally are during an average flu season.
11. The other reason you don't need a vaccine for COVID-19 is that substantial herd immunity has already taken place in the United States. This is the primary reason for the end of the pandemic.
12. Unfortunately, you cannot completely trust what you hear from the media. They have consistently got it wrong for the past year.  Since they are all supported by Big Pharma and the other entities selling the COVID vaccines, they are not going to be fully forthcoming when it comes to mRNA vaccines. Every statement I have made here is fully backed by published scientific references.
13. I would be very interested to see verification that Bill and Melinda Gates with their entire family including grandchildren, Joe Biden and President Trump and their entire families, and Anthony Fauci and his entire family all get the vaccine.
14. Anyone who after reading all this still wants to get injected with the mRNA vaccine, should at the very least have their blood checked for COVID-19 antibodies. There is no need for a vaccine in persons already naturally immunized.
Here's my bottom line: I would much rather get a COVID infection than get a COVID vaccine. That would be safer and more effective. I have had a number of COVID positive flu cases this year. Some were old and had health concerns. Every single one has done really well with natural therapies including ozone therapy and IV vitamin C. Just because modern medicine has no effective treatment for viral infections, doesn't mean that there isn't one.
Yours Always,
Frank Shallenberger, MD, HMD

There is just a ton of stuff wrong with that.  Why do people disregard the entire collective medical community,but some some doctor with a degree in homeopathy (a degree in baloney) who has been in all sorts of legal trouble says some crap, and suddenly it's gospel.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brilett: It can't come soon enough. As soon as I'm allowed to take it - I'm there.

Start planning a vacation now for the summer!


Vacation schmacation. I'll settle for hugging my mom, seeing my friends, and going to Waffle House.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Feeling like crap from an immune response is the definition of being sick.

/Looking forward to being a little sick at the earliest chance


all of medicine has side affects. even bandages leave a little sticky behind. such is life. i too look forward to the day. i am living in hope that the populus will wake up, realize we've been given a second chance and stop sticking guns in the clerks face at MacDonald's when they get horsey sauce instead of waffle syrup.
 
