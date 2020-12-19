 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   ACAB, Boston Edition   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fenway.  Wtf is a fenwick?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's almost a comically stereotypical Boston accent
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Christ on a crutch
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"


Fahhhk you
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"

Fahhhk you


Is that what yer ma says to all the guys linin up by the pier?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Fenway.  Wtf is a fenwick?


The Duchy of Grand Fenwick once defeated us in a war in which they captured the Q bomb and its inventor, Professor Cokens, via a very stealthy special forces assault on NYC.

We don't like to talk about it much.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"

Fahhhk you

Is that what yer ma says to all the guys linin up by the pier?


I don't have a mother, it's what I heard your mother saying when she was mistaken for an ape at the zoo.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"

Fahhhk you

Is that what yer ma says to all the guys linin up by the pier?

I don't have a mother, it's what I heard your mother saying when she was mistaken for an ape at the zoo.


Oh you wanna goh? Let's goh, broh. You ahr!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.


Whenever I hear a Bostonian talking like that, I always marvel at the frequency and flexibility with which they can use "fark" as any and all of the seven parts of speech.

It's a fahkin' wuhndafuhl wohd, fahk.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was hitting so many people and ...

...

...

... well, I didn't hit anybody. I was just driving.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bughunter: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

Whenever I hear a Bostonian talking like that, I always marvel at the frequency and flexibility with which they can use "fark" as any and all of the seven parts of speech.

It's a fahkin' wuhndafuhl wohd, fahk.


For me it's just the accent. I automatically think the person is dumber than the avg person, which I still think is pretty farkin dumb.

I can tell the difference between a Southern accent if they're from MS or AL or just listened to too much country music and want to sound TN.

It's a glitch I have. I'm aware of it. In the off chance I have to work around one of those sister-farking hicks I I make sure to slow down my brain, dont respond immediately.  Parse the words. Dont compare things to Nascar or banging kin. Just slow down and use normal words, broh. But not, like PBS words or Frasier words... just use regular words. But ya know... this mook is probably pretty dumb so use like sesame street words. Ok, deep breath... you got this.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"

Fahhhk you

Is that what yer ma says to all the guys linin up by the pier?

I don't have a mother, it's what I heard your mother saying when she was mistaken for an ape at the zoo.

Oh you wanna goh? Let's goh, broh. You ahr!


Already told you to fahhk off
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: nyseattitude: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

I remember doing a really complex project with really complex pieces and design details and I'd find myself trying to *not* dumb down my work to the f*cking momo I knew would be reading it. "So like, ya got this f*cking bgp federation which is like, ya know a f*cking pahty at Fenwick, but you're like saying what f*cking section yahr in instead of what of section/row/seat, ya know? It's like tat. Like yahr looking far a clam on a Friday night and your brohs are all like... where's the f*ckin trim broh and yahr like.... I got 22 bits of trim ovah here ya know?"

Fahhhk you

Is that what yer ma says to all the guys linin up by the pier?

I don't have a mother, it's what I heard your mother saying when she was mistaken for an ape at the zoo.

Oh you wanna goh? Let's goh, broh. You ahr!

Already told you to fahhk off


Oh, I fahked off ahready!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: That's almost a comically stereotypical Boston accent


That's my cousin.
How's ya mutha?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.


Despite what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may have told you, there are different types of Boston / New England accents.

Yes, you have the blue collar Southie one that everyone thinks of. But there is also the snobby "my ancestors came over on the Mayflower and we're rich" accent. Julianne Moore as Alec Baldwin's girlfriend (from Boston) in 30 Rock, I think.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

Despite what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may have told you, there are different types of Boston / New England accents.

Yes, you have the blue collar Southie one that everyone thinks of. But there is also the snobby "my ancestors came over on the Mayflower and we're rich" accent. Julianne Moore as Alec Baldwin's girlfriend (from Boston) in 30 Rock, I think.


That being said, the chair of the journalism department at Boston University when I went there was from Australia. Whenever he gave a lecture, I just could not take him seriously.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.boston.com/news/local-new​s​/2020/12/18/boston-police-body-cam-foo​tage-video-racial-justice-protests
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cops: "I just can't understand why people want to defund us. I guess it'll just be a mystery."
 
B0redd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta love that moment of realization then the walking backwards.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: For me it's just the accent. I automatically think the person is dumber than the avg person


I'm from Boston and think the same thing.

And this guy's a f*cking sergeant.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
there are four distinct dialect of english spoken in massachusetts, each is more hilarious than the last.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

Despite what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may have told you, there are different types of Boston / New England accents.

Yes, you have the blue collar Southie one that everyone thinks of. But there is also the snobby "my ancestors came over on the Mayflower and we're rich" accent. Julianne Moore as Alec Baldwin's girlfriend (from Boston) in 30 Rock, I think.


No she has the Southie accent. Charles Emerson Winchester had the Mayflower accent
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Fenway.  Wtf is a fenwick?


That's a relief. I thought you meant Fenwick High School.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time I see an AOC post i think back to the dance video and get a raging boner.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some racist asshole who claims they aren't actually racist will defend this at some point. God bless America.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: bostonguy: Cubansaltyballs: Whenever I hear a Boston or Southern accent my brain automatically deducts 30 IQ points and starts auto-reconciling whatever my verbal response is going to be.

Despite what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may have told you, there are different types of Boston / New England accents.

Yes, you have the blue collar Southie one that everyone thinks of. But there is also the snobby "my ancestors came over on the Mayflower and we're rich" accent. Julianne Moore as Alec Baldwin's girlfriend (from Boston) in 30 Rock, I think.

No she has the Southie accent. Charles Emerson Winchester had the Mayflower accent


This was to be my contribution as well.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I imagine that being police in the US is basically like being in a university fraternity order, but you have to do paperwork describing the details of every time you 'punked' someone, in lieu of getting a degree or even attending uni.

It certainly is a job that has the appearance of specifically suiting the personality-meme of 'overcompensating douche-bro'
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: No she has the Southie accent. Charles Emerson Winchester had the Mayflower accent


Good call!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: there are four distinct dialect of english spoken in massachusetts, each is more hilarious than the last.


Curious to hear your take...

Mayflower... Southie... ?....   ?....
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Every time I see an AOC post i think back to the dance video and get a raging boner.


Weird. Every time I hear about a dead cop I get a boner.

Different strokes for different folks you fascist racist misogynistic pig lover.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need subtitles.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Fenway.  Wtf is a fenwick?


Still works.  It's a dorm at Boston College.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
🎶 Your cousin... from Boston! 🎵
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.