 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Last President that read books releases his favorites list for 2020   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 19 Dec 2020 at 4:25 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So unrelatable.  What are his favorite Netflix/Amazon series he binge-watched?

also what is a book
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline needs only the first four words.

/JB is only president-elect yet
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out Obama's full list of favorite books below:"Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar"Jack" by Marilynne Robinson"Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson"Luster" by Raven Leilani"How Much of These Hills is Gold" by C Pam Zhang"Long Bright River" by Liz Moore"Memorial Drive" by Natasha Trethewey"Twilight of Democracy" by Anne Applebaum"Deacon King Kong" by James McBride"The Undocumented Americans" by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett"The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel"Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker"The Ministry for the Future" by Kim Stanley Robinson"Sharks in the Time of Saviors" by Kawai Strong Washburn"Missionaries" by Phil KlayNo "My Uncle the Moron" by Mary Trump?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Caste"' and "The Undocumented Americans" are both engaging reads. I'll be sure to check out the rest.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But did Obama play the imaginary air  accordion? I  think not
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Charles of York: But did Obama play the imaginary air  accordion? I  think not


He can fart a mean bongo.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For some reason I didn't think Kim Stanley Robinson was still alive. I should check out that book.

Thanks, Obama.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby is suggesting the current one cooks books?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We don' need no stinkin' books

thehill.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, he isn't the only president who reads books! Mein Kampf is a book too!

//Trump hasn't read that either; he just keeps a copy around 'cause it's edgy
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump favorite read......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.