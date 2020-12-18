 Skip to content
 
(My Modern Metropolis)   New Zealand has purchased not only enough vaccines to give their whole population the two doses, but also enough for their Pacific Island neighbours as well   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Meanwhile in America ......
.......
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey New Zealand ...can myself and my family come live there?  We are multiracial, liberal, I love How To Dad and the All Blacks, and have a successful career in software development.

Don't make me beg.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
New Zealand is a civilised country.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

teto85: New Zealand is a civilised country.


with responsible stewards governing it, apparently
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a client who is spending a year in NZ on some sort of work project.

She keeps sending me pictures taunting me with the views and all the unmasked recreation....because they did a proper mitigation from the get-go.

I'm going to send her a gift-wrapped rattlesnake as soon as I can get it packaged properly.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah I wonder how Puerto Rico is doing on the getting the vaccine thing, let alone all the other small countries in the area?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: teto85: New Zealand is a civilised country.

with responsible stewards governing it, apparently


Both of these.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Langdon_777: Yeah I wonder how Puerto Rico is doing on the getting the vaccine thing, let alone all the other small countries in the area?


Someone should complain to their president.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: Langdon_777: Yeah I wonder how Puerto Rico is doing on the getting the vaccine thing, let alone all the other small countries in the area?

Someone should complain to their president.


He promises to send it 2 weeks after the hurricane relief and stimulus checks are delivered.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NZ is really starting to look like some sort of model nation recently.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

plecos: Hey New Zealand ...can myself and my family come live there?  We are multiracial, liberal, I love How To Dad and the All Blacks, and have a successful career in software development.

Don't make me beg.


I think you're also required to have an appreciation of Flight of the Conchords, and the original What we do in the Shadows.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Inb4 "BUTBUTBUT ISLAND" excuses.
 
gaspode
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uttertosh: NZ is really starting to look like some sort of model nation recently.


People here are mostly biatching about house prices now, having got completely complacent about Covid 19.

Also a boat race is dominating the news.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gaspode: uttertosh: NZ is really starting to look like some sort of model nation recently.

People here are mostly biatching about house prices now, having got completely complacent about Covid 19.

Also a boat race is dominating the news.


*sigh* meanwhile, here in Soviet Sweden, we just got the message that maybe having bars doing business as usual actually increases the spread of covid. We might even upgrade our advice from 'Pleasantly Worded Suggestion' to 'Politely Worded Passive-Aggressive Open Letter'
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wejash: I have a client who is spending a year in NZ on some sort of work project.

She keeps sending me pictures taunting me with the views and all the unmasked recreation....because they did a proper mitigation from the get-go.

I'm going to send her a gift-wrapped rattlesnake as soon as I can get it packaged properly.


You have to get a small livestock shipping box with ventilation.   Try your best to wrap some festive Christmas wrapping around the box, contoured to fit its design as to not block the ventilation.  Put a label with multicolored writing in a playful font that says "Christmas Puppy!" on the box.

Put the snake in the box with a live mouse to give it enough nourishment to survive shipping.   Seal the box, and send away.

Difficulty:  I don't think anyone is shipping live animals right now.

No, I've never done this before.   Stop looking at me like that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh sure, they've got competent government. But you know what they don't have? Freedom! That's we've what we've got. Breathe that freedom in! <Cough> <Hack> Oof... good stuff.
 
thisispete
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Oh sure, they've got competent government. But you know what they don't have? Freedom! That's we've what we've got. Breathe that freedom in! <Cough> <Hack> Oof... good stuff.


Turns out NZ has that too.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uttertosh: gaspode: uttertosh: NZ is really starting to look like some sort of model nation recently.

People here are mostly biatching about house prices now, having got completely complacent about Covid 19.

Also a boat race is dominating the news.

*sigh* meanwhile, here in Soviet Sweden, we just got the message that maybe having bars doing business as usual actually increases the spread of covid. We might even upgrade our advice from 'Pleasantly Worded Suggestion' to 'Politely Worded Passive-Aggressive Open Letter'


You guys really did screw this one up.  I hope you are looking into what vested interests allowed such a thing to happen.
 
