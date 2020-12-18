 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Two weeks ago, we had no vaccines for COVID. Now, we have two. FDA grants Moderna's vaccine Emergency Use Authorization   (nbcnews.com) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it approved because it works, or was it approved because Trump demanded it?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm inclined to prefer a quadratic fit.  I predict we'll have upwards of 60 vaccines by February.  We'll have this thing wrapped up in no time.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's farking goooooooo!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And in January, the biden admin can see to distributing them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My bicep is ready...

ACDC - Shoot To Thrill HQ
Youtube Cmah-k8fv50
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have a bottle of water from the lobby at moderna.

yall have a good time with putting that shiat in your body.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My arm is ready.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we assume Jared's going to put a wrench in the distribution of this one too?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Neat.  A shame I am just general public and won't get my shot until summer 2021, but at least the nurses and doctors will be getting the vaccine really soon.  They need it more than me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got mine today with the little card. The needle felt the same as a flu shot, arm is slightly more sore than a flu shot. Overall not bad. No symptoms, that was about 6h ago. No tylenol needed.
 
davynelson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
you know it's weird, i felt flu like symptoms last week and was concerned because I was supposed to meet up with friends.  so i contacted the shoppers drug mart who apparently do the testing but they never called me back.

it would be nice if you had symptoms and wanted a test, that you could get one.

and this is Canada.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Warp speed!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But, then there's this ...

https://cbs4local.com/news/coronaviru​s​/mishap-occurs-during-covid-19-vaccina​tion-of-umc-nurses

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great. When can I get it?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's anti-Modernas in this thread?  Someone get a bad scrip?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

davynelson: you know it's weird, i felt flu like symptoms last week and was concerned because I was supposed to meet up with friends.  so i contacted the shoppers drug mart who apparently do the testing but they never called me back.

it would be nice if you had symptoms and wanted a test, that you could get one.

and this is Canada.


That's strange.  Here in New Mexico, I just register online and get a free test at the DOH drive-through sites, even if I am asymptomatic and have not been called by contact tracers.  They switched to the self-administered oral swabs instead of the lobotomy swabs (because the lobotomy swab has to be administered by a trained medical person, but the self-administered oral swab packets can be handed out by one national guard soldier who stands back six feet and barks out the directions, and then retrieved by another with a long-handled grabber from the car window), and the past few times I went there, there were only a few cars ahead of me.  Not enough people are getting tested.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Neat.  A shame I am just general public and won't get my shot until summer 2021, but at least the nurses and doctors will be getting the vaccine really soon.  They need it more than me.


My wife got hers yesterday and is still alive so she's got that going for her, which is nice.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: I got mine today with the little card. The needle felt the same as a flu shot, arm is slightly more sore than a flu shot. Overall not bad. No symptoms, that was about 6h ago. No tylenol needed.


Congratulations and thank you!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about the Oxford vaccine and the strippers?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: Was it approved because it works, or was it approved because Trump demanded it?


It works pretty good.

I actually want to get this one, as Moderna cared enough to test its stability at a condition easier to deal with than -80 freezers. s-_m_r_t.

Also, my old dorm is around the corner from their R&D facility.  I hope their folks OD'ed on Bertucci's takeout while they worked on it.

Get some knowledge

/NERD PRIDE
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And in January, the biden admin can see to distributing them.


They will fark it up.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 461x295]


I'm inclined to prefer a quadratic fit.  I predict we'll have upwards of 60 vaccines by February.  We'll have this thing wrapped up in no time.


By this time next year the surface of the Earth will be covered in a sphere of COVID vaccines expanding outward at the speed of light.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benjamin_Ghazi: I wouldn't have a bottle of water from the lobby at moderna.

yall have a good time with putting that shiat in your body.


Zero point four out of five stars.  Poor effort, but you stuck the landing, which would have been good enough had AC/DC not already been summoned to this thread.  Instead you get the pity +1 and a negative 0.6 from Angus Young dancing around in a schoolboy uniform.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Thanks Trump


For?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Gubbo: And in January, the biden admin can see to distributing them.

They will fark it up.


Nah, they're going to fix the issues created by Tiny Dick Daughterfarker.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dark brew: FlyingBacon: Thanks Trump

For?


For losing the election.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: FlyingBacon: Gubbo: And in January, the biden admin can see to distributing them.

They will fark it up.

Nah, they're going to fix the issues created by Tiny Dick Daughterfarker.


Nice try.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We still have zero FDA-approved vaccines.

An Emergency Use approval is not a substitute for actual FDA approval. You're seeing a rushed implementation because of the extreme nature of the emergency, which is good - but this is akin to hearing

"Will it work?" "...I'm pretty sure!" "What do you mean, 'pretty sure?!'" "I mean it should work just fine!"

in a typical action movie.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

King Something: Was it approved because it works, or was it approved because Trump demanded it?


Because it works.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dark brew: FlyingBacon: Thanks Trump

For?


You haven't been paying attention.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlyingBacon: NM Volunteer: FlyingBacon: Gubbo: And in January, the biden admin can see to distributing them.

They will fark it up.

Nah, they're going to fix the issues created by Tiny Dick Daughterfarker.

Nice try.


Neat to see a farker performing his own colonoscopy.  How does that feel?  The smell probably is not enjoyable.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: dark brew: FlyingBacon: Thanks Trump

For?

For losing the election.


Oh you again.  That's some weak trolling
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cha-Ching!  I know. Terrible person...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Trump's coup fails you'll be able to get that babe vaccine.  You'll never see it if it succeeds.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: We still have zero FDA-approved vaccines.

An Emergency Use approval is not a substitute for actual FDA approval. You're seeing a rushed implementation because of the extreme nature of the emergency, which is good - but this is akin to hearing

"Will it work?" "...I'm pretty sure!" "What do you mean, 'pretty sure?!'" "I mean it should work just fine!"

in a typical action movie.


"I have no reason to believe it won'twork."

So you're saying it will work?

"Well..."
 
