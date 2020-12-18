 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Lizard person afraid Covid vaccine will turn him into Alligator   (in.news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a croc!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are we sure covid doesn't cause brain damage?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Are we sure covid doesn't cause brain damage?


It does actually. But I think he was this bad before it as well
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man. Imagine living in country that has elected a room temp IQ, utterly deranged moron.

I mean. Just imagine.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Man. Imagine living in country that has elected a room temp IQ, utterly deranged moron.

I mean. Just imagine.


Don't have to.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't call him the "Tropical Trump" for nothing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This headline is the worst headline
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump loves this guy.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When can we as a world agree to shift away from these "populous" D-bags and towards a form of government that makes the rich and companies pay their fair share?  Out of all of the arse-headed conspiracy theories, there is one that is true-the rich are screwing over everyone else.  The person that can figure out a way to focus the poors attention to that will end up on currency...or at least a postage stamp.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Are we sure covid doesn't cause brain damage?


Yeah, because we was so bright in 2019.
/
Nixon's drug war going on till this day proves humanity is stupid.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It could've been worse. They could be turning into cows.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's made an allegation. As anyone with some experience should know, once there is an allegation, you identify the alligator.

/Ka nama kaa lajerama.
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Going from lizard to alligator seems like an improvement to me. You'd have to hit up a re-tail store, though, and they can be sketchy. Make sure your re-tailer has their license.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA
which has already claimed over 1.8 lakh lives
I am so confused
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When your country's President doesn't take the covid vaccine:
Fark user imageView Full Size


When your country's President doesn't take the vaccine and the press doesn't even care enough to report it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fark is it with right wingers and reality? Are they not even on speaking terms with it?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sssssss (1973)
Youtube FU_IfGdKVig
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I dunno, turning into an alligator might be pretty cool.
 
stanhapsburg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It'll actually turn him into a newt...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He wants a company to develop a product during a pandemic, on a crazy tight schedule, and then give it to a brazillion people but they're on the hook for any problems. Did I read that right? Pfizer should tell him to FOAD.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 586x801]
[Fark user image 586x329]


isnt his first name Bill
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
unicode.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Biledriver: [Fark user image 586x801]
[Fark user image 586x329]

isnt his first name Bill


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alligators mostly lay in the sun and hassle golfers.  They eat a deer several times a year and then sleep from October until March.  Sounds like a sweet gig.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't Brazil make fools of themselves in the 1918 pandemic, too?

Epic fail country.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: When can we as a world agree to shift away from these "populous" D-bags and towards a form of government that makes the rich and companies pay their fair share?


Pretty much after an event that kills off 75-90% of the population.

So. Come on COVID!
 
