(CBS Chicago) Nuns shall pass
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Black Death always triumphs!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2021 HOTY candidate. Well done, Subby
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: 2021 HOTY candidate. Well done, Subby


Subby will burn in hell for writing that.  We'll all burn in hell for laughing at it.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I burned in hell f

HighOnCraic: Straight Outta Wells Branch: 2021 HOTY candidate. Well done, Subby

Subby will burn in hell for writing that.  We'll all burn in hell for laughing at it.


At this point if I burned in hell for everything I laughed at all of hell would be a 24/7/365 BBQ for me alone cause yeah that's just how I roll.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When bad things happen, it's just God's plan, not because of what human beings did.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: When bad things happen, it's just God's plan, not because of what human beings did.


I think for Nuns they believe the opposite.  But you'd have to ask them yourself. I recommend a really tall building and a leap for maximum distance, so you've got a story to tell when you meet them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul McCartney - Let It Be [Legendado/Good Evening New York City] HD
Youtube XV2Xwv8cYjU
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty damn sad, so f*ck all you assholes making COVID-nunteen jokes.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One part of stoic wisdom is to square yourself with any gods you might owe. I'd think retired nuns were either fully ready for their death, or in deep regret for how they wasted their life. So, let's be generous, and hope they went to their reward for a life in faith. Otherwise, what hope do any of you have?
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: If I burned in hell fHighOnCraic: Straight Outta Wells Branch: 2021 HOTY candidate. Well done, Subby

Subby will burn in hell for writing that.  We'll all burn in hell for laughing at it.

At this point if I burned in hell for everything I laughed at all of hell would be a 24/7/365 BBQ for me alone cause yeah that's just how I roll.


We'll all be in great shape at least. Swimming laps in that lake of fire for eternity.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have got every ounce of medicine slated for the politicians.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/side note: depending on things beyond our control, there may be void, hell , or maybe heaven and you don't even get in. A lot could go wrong.  I mean, what if you trip and go straight down onto a fire escape and are paralyzed, then never get to restart the day like Tom Cruise? Embarrassing.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Window or aisle?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: When bad things happen, it's just God's plan, not because of what human beings did.


If everything is God's plan, then we have no free will, since all our actions are planned ahead of time, which means we are not responsible for our actions....but if we do bad, which God has already planned, we go to hell.

Doesn't seem exactly fair.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Nuns never die. Never.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bravo subby. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: One part of stoic wisdom is to square yourself with any gods you might owe. I'd think retired nuns were either fully ready for their death, or in deep regret for how they wasted their life. So, let's be generous, and hope they went to their reward for a life in faith. Otherwise, what hope do any of you have?


Nun.  I mean, none.  Dammit!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A retirement home for nuns? Isn't that what a convent is?
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't have to share their beliefs to notice the good works that nuns do.

RIP, nuns.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby has my axe.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife used to work as a nurse at a Nun Retirement home outside Milwaukee. It was about 15 years ago.

So glad she isn't working in nursing homes anymore.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

creckert: xaldin: If I burned in hell fHighOnCraic: Straight Outta Wells Branch: 2021 HOTY candidate. Well done, Subby

Subby will burn in hell for writing that.  We'll all burn in hell for laughing at it.

At this point if I burned in hell for everything I laughed at all of hell would be a 24/7/365 BBQ for me alone cause yeah that's just how I roll.

We'll all be in great shape at least. Swimming laps in that lake of fire for eternity.


...or at least we don't see you again 'til the fourth of July.

Most of us should be vaccinated by then, I hope.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clearly this is because of someone's bad habit.
 
sforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pence: Yes God, I know I ignored COVID-19 and did next to nothing to stop its spread. Yes, maybe it did kill hundreds of thousands due to my inaction, including 8 nuns in the span of a week. But I did what really matters, I was never alone in a room with a woman who wasn't my wife!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It depends on the nun i guess...Some of them are amazing, kind, generous and willing to do whatever
they can, even risking their own lives, for others...

Then there are the a-hole nuns...Like the one that stopped to visit my grandfather after his hand was
crushed in an accident...The Nun asked him if he was in pain..He said "Of course" she said, "Good,
it brings you closer to understanding how Jesus suffered for you...."  He was totally shocked by her callous and a-holish shat...

Or the Nun that was such a bully and biatch to my cousin who was the church musician / choir director
that she finally just had to tell her off and quit...She essentially wanted my cousin to show up whenever they called and do what they wanted for free..Wedding, Funeral, Baptism, whatever..This little c-nut nun wasn't
going to stop until she got her way...
 
