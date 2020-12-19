 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   On Zoom, no one can see your feet   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2020 at 1:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Wisconsin we just call that any day ending with Y in a Walmart or 4 am at a Kwik Trip.
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, did Trump neglect to do something stupid today?  Is this what we care about as a nation currently?
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unless you want them to see your feet, you sick freaks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd buy crocs, but the mind rebels at buying two chunks of foam at shoe prices.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last week I bought a pair of house slippers with memory foam and rubber soles on the bottom so I can wear them while taking the garbage out and I do not know what I have been doing with my life for the last several months
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is true.  I dress how I like waist down while on video conferences.  In my case I select a nice pair of silk stockings teamed with some high heel shoes, a garter belt, and some satin panties.  This is strictly for comfort (as Homer Simpson once said).

/Not really, but who cares?
//Actually I wear sweatpants.
///My actual problem with these things is remembering to shave (my face, pervs).
 
fallingcow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TFA: "Shoppers ditched heels and loafers for slippers and Crocs during the pandemic."

Loafers are farking amazing. Dress up to a suit (if they're black, and you're in America, anyway) and dress down to jeans (any color but black). Slip-on. Socks-optional. Why would I ditch them? I'm just sad I didn't start wearing them until my 30s. They're great. Fark crocs.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are all kinds of comfortable shoes that are not ugly. Wear those.
 
Hantavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm barefoot most of the time, so now my dogs have been conditioned that things are really gonna happen this time when they see me put on shoes...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.