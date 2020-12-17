 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Truck driver crashed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, had nine times the allowable amount of methamphetamine in his system. In related news, there's an allowable amount of methamphetamine   (usatoday.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought long hauler truck drivers were allowed a certain amount of meth and a limited number of dead prostitutes determined by number of miles driven.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be that this is why Americans are so fat, not only do they eat unhealthy food, but if you try to get in shape you run the risk of this.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com​/​resources/criminal-defense/crystal-met​h-possession.htm

Prescription...apparently
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He had nine times an allowable amount of methamphetamine in his system ...and he fell asleep?
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
45!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Allowable' = Adderall?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theteacher: https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com​/​resources/criminal-defense/crystal-met​h-possession.htm

Prescription...apparently


Trump's doctor gets around
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Go Fund Me is a current method of funding to bury victims. What happened to adults who purchased insurance policies; is this a thing of the past? Insurance can be quite cheap, and it's the lottery that always pays out. Me and Mrs. Swimo have been staring at each other for at least 15 years, wondering who is going to get that tasty fat insurance check. If I 'win' I'm selling and moving somewhere nice and warm. Then coke and hookers and delivery pizza every Friday night. mmmmmmm
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: Could it be that this is why Americans are so fat, not only do they eat unhealthy food, but if you try to get in shape you run the risk of this.


Bicycles should have their own roadways, but drivers complain that they need moar road.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tracianne: He had nine times an allowable amount of methamphetamine in his system ...and he fell asleep?


Wait. They let narcolepsy people drive, professionally?
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There must be a lower limit for everything because test results have uncertainties and some tests can detect insanely small amounts of substances. Also, using that threshold as a multiplier is absolutely stupid. Saying you're five times or a hundred times some limit doesn't mean anything in regards to impairment.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was told there'd be no meth..............
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Go Fund Me is a current method of funding to bury victims. What happened to adults who purchased insurance policies; is this a thing of the past? Insurance can be quite cheap, and it's the lottery that always pays out. Me and Mrs. Swimo have been staring at each other for at least 15 years, wondering who is going to get that tasty fat insurance check. If I 'win' I'm selling and moving somewhere nice and warm. Then coke and hookers and delivery pizza every Friday night. mmmmmmm


Hum? I wonder if people would give me money, to let them put insurance policies on me?

I need to rise 15K, so I can leave this horrible State.

It be like a GoFundMe that pays the generosity back.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe he mixed  up his meths and took methaqualone.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I thought long hauler truck drivers were allowed a certain amount of meth and a limited number of dead prostitutes determined by number of miles driven.


He was driving a box truck, a smaller local delivery truck. His blood draw showed an extremely high level of
methamphetamine in his system. He said he was asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash cause, you know, he'd been awake all night the night before.

Remember kids, don't tweak and drive...
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, technically nine times zero is still zero.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would assume that the minimum threshold for meth exists to rule out legal variants or other chemicals which can mimic meth and cause false positives.  So, if you use a nasal spray with levomethamphetamine in it, you will test positive, but not at the levels common to recreational meth users.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sinko swimo: Go Fund Me is a current method of funding to bury victims. What happened to adults who purchased insurance policies; is this a thing of the past? Insurance can be quite cheap, and it's the lottery that always pays out. Me and Mrs. Swimo have been staring at each other for at least 15 years, wondering who is going to get that tasty fat insurance check. If I 'win' I'm selling and moving somewhere nice and warm. Then coke and hookers and delivery pizza every Friday night. mmmmmmm

Hum? I wonder if people would give me money, to let them put insurance policies on me?

I need to rise 15K, so I can leave this horrible State.

It be like a GoFundMe that pays the generosity back.


So you didn't like the suggestion I gave you the other day?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/yes, I know that's only alcohol
 
SansNeural
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/yes, I know that's only alcohol


I'd almost like to hear you explain yourself, but I suspect you have the logical ability of a yellow wax bean.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Dork Gently: The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/yes, I know that's only alcohol

I'd almost like to hear you explain yourself, but I suspect you have the logical ability of a yellow wax bean.


If we just had stronger laws against these dangerous goods, we would have fewer deaths due to criminal (ab-)use of them.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Go Fund Me is a current method of funding to bury victims. What happened to adults who purchased insurance policies; is this a thing of the past? Insurance can be quite cheap, and it's the lottery that always pays out. Me and Mrs. Swimo have been staring at each other for at least 15 years, wondering who is going to get that tasty fat insurance check. If I 'win' I'm selling and moving somewhere nice and warm. Then coke and hookers and delivery pizza every Friday night. mmmmmmm


Howdy new neighbor!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the bikes were dive abreast instead of single file?

Aisle seat.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Xai: Could it be that this is why Americans are so fat, not only do they eat unhealthy food, but if you try to get in shape you run the risk of this.

Bicycles should have their own roadways, but drivers complain that they need moar road.


Even when we have our own roadways, idiot drivers want to take them over.

Driver cited after getting truck stuck under bridge over bike path

Driver on the Camp Chase Trail

And people wonder why I ride around with a bad attitude and a pocket full of spark plug tips...
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: So the bikes were dive abreast instead of single file?

Aisle seat.


Came here for this.

/Not sure how to fell about it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Dork Gently: The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/yes, I know that's only alcohol

I'd almost like to hear you explain yourself, but I suspect you have the logical ability of a yellow wax bean.


Or even Farker Waxbeans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: SansNeural: Dork Gently: The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.

/yes, I know that's only alcohol

I'd almost like to hear you explain yourself, but I suspect you have the logical ability of a yellow wax bean.

If we just had stronger laws against these dangerous goods, we would have fewer deaths due to criminal (ab-)use of them.


What? Not, really. There are two kinds of people. Those prone to abuse and not. It's genetics/ wiring.
(Down side you don't know till it's too late)
(Upside most people are functioning addicts)
 
Bicep Magnum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Xai: Could it be that this is why Americans are so fat, not only do they eat unhealthy food, but if you try to get in shape you run the risk of this.

Bicycles should have their own roadways, but drivers complain that they need moar road.


If you've ever been to the Netherlands or Belgium there are bike lanes, separated from the roadway, next to a lot of roads.

It's not like it is unpossible to accomplish, but I'm pretty sure neither of those countries have started a needless war that cost billions over weapons of mass destruction that didn't exist.

Oh and some farmers might lose 0.00012% of a soybean field. So I guess it is unpossible.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's an allowable amount of methamphetamine?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Vegas, so... yes. This has been a huge story for the last few days and
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KodosZardoz: It's Vegas, so... yes. This has been a huge story for the last few days and


There has been lots of discussions about traffic laws and stuff to make bicycle riders safer.
 
