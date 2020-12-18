 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   Post-apocalyptic dogs are taking over Kentucky   (wkyt.com)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Post Apocalyptic Dogs is the name of my all Golden Retriever puppies obedience tricks crew.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
**straps McConnell with steaks**
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This year never ceases to escalate the absurd.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've suspected that no one there is human for quite some time
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, the Lizzie Borden/Incredible Journey crossover we have all been waiting for!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally, real-life sets out to explain the loot mechanics in Diablo.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
badmovies.orgView Full Size


Also unavailable for comment.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: Post Apocalyptic Dogs is the name of my all Golden Retriever puppies obedience tricks crew.


"Atomic Dogs" was the name of my college Ultimate Frisbee team.

Atomic Dog
Youtube IyAEUWJlk1Q


/But Clinton!
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral dogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?"
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's one way to not give the bill collectors any money...........the check is definitely NOT in the mail!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would Nope right the fark out of there.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: "Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral dogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?"


A gun?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Simply looking for an ax-thrower.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bingo!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That dog clearly has poor axe-swinging form.

He's not gonna get very much leverage on that thing grabbing it there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But he's got Bud Light

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2020 continues to be stranger than fiction. A whole lot of editors now are second guessing stories they rejected as "not realistic"
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This does seem like a solution to the feral hog problem...on PPV!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
J. D. Wilkes Tennessee Dog Attack
Youtube FeXO8Y5UkIk

/one state off
 
