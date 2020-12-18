 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   7:30pm Eastern - It's Fark Friday Movie Night. Continuing 1930s sci-fi serials - don't worry if you missed anything none of it makes sense so it's easy to jump in. Plus space honey badgers and a complete lack of pants   (twitch.tv) divider line
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lack of pants you say? I'm listening...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BDR459: Lack of pants you say? I'm listening...


Pantlessness was futuristic back in the 1930s. FACT.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gonna be closer to 730 Dallan is stuck in traffic
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Drew: Gonna be closer to 730 Dallan is stuck in traffic


Do we get to make fun of him?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Drew: Gonna be closer to 730 Dallan is stuck in traffic

Do we get to make fun of him?


It depends if he was pant-less at the time.
 
Tehawk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BDR459: Lack of pants you say? I'm listening...


Not for the women, more like this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So where did Dallan meet a hooker named Traffic anyway?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So where did Dallan meet a hooker named Traffic anyway?


It sounded like a euphemism to me too
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So where did Dallan meet a hooker named Traffic anyway?


Maybe he was out giving to Charity.

/ it *is* Christmastime, after all.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: fragMasterFlash: So where did Dallan meet a hooker named Traffic anyway?

Maybe he was out giving to Charity.

/ it *is* Christmastime, after all.


I'm betting hooker.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hooker, Stripper- tomato tomato.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BlueBox: It depends if he was pant-less at the time.


You'll make fun if he's wearing pants, or pants-less?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: BlueBox: It depends if he was pant-less at the time.

You'll make fun if he's wearing pants, or pants-less?


Well... yeah.
 
