 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   ♪ There was a peaceful town called Sioux Falls. Where people lived in harmony. They never had no kind of trouble... until they met covid-19... ♪   (latimes.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

969 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 4:01 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sioux Sioux Siouxdio!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I might know who's behind the hoax.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 640x359]
I think I might know who's behind the hoax.


The decline of quality western animation?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More sneering contempt for The Heartland from coastal elitists with their lattes and their Volvos!  Sure, we don't take this seriously in the Heartland, but a lot of people who do take it seriously died too.  Therefore, you have to admit you're wrong.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.


As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since it's a hoax, they won't be getting the vaccine, right?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.

As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem


How long until we have the post about how the scientists and Fauci were "always wrong" while they parrot a group of people who said COVID was "turning a corner" for 10 months?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
South Dakota has been averaging 20 COVID deaths a day for a month. That's five times as many residents die from cancer on any given day. That's four times as many residents die from heart disease on any given day. That's a hell of a lot of deaths.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West...
 
brizbon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/south-dakota-coronavirus-cases.h​tml
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chariset: edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.

As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem


You might have noticed that the Trump administration started losing interest at about the same time that it became clear that black and brown people were hurting the worst.  Hmmm... funny that.
 
brizbon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must have felt awfully good to write that
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West...


Now in GIF form:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://time.com/5800901/coronavirus-​m​ap/

I mean, it's just sad at this point
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Facts are facts.  While you elitists were smug and arrogant in your liberal ivory towers of Modesto, Fresno, and Springfield, MA, we were doing much better in Austin and Madison, WI.  The Real Heartland.  Just look at a map sometime and learn something for a change.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have family in Sioux Falls...never a good sign when your small city is in the LA Times.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

d23: Chariset: edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.

As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem

You might have noticed that the Trump administration started losing interest at about the same time that it became clear that black and brown people were hurting the worst.  Hmmm... funny that.


why do you think that phenomenom happened? do you think Trump went from neighborhood to neighborhood stealing masks off all the brown people? i don't love trump but people like you are infuriating. because i've had to stop for take-out food in a Peruvian joint and saw the entire restaurant staff maskless, along with every brown person customer. i felt silly sitting there wearing my PPE but i wondered what's their problem. maybe you don't go to the hood to pick up your 420. i do. homies galore playing basketball, homies passing blunts, no homies wearing masks. "those people" getting affected brought it on to their own person. get your head out of your rectum.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These "homies" you speak of, are these black people?  I'm not hip to all this street lingo.
 
brizbon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: d23: Chariset: edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.

As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem

You might have noticed that the Trump administration started losing interest at about the same time that it became clear that black and brown people were hurting the worst.  Hmmm... funny that.

why do you think that phenomenom happened? do you think Trump went from neighborhood to neighborhood stealing masks off all the brown people? i don't love trump but people like you are infuriating. because i've had to stop for take-out food in a Peruvian joint and saw the entire restaurant staff maskless, along with every brown person customer. i felt silly sitting there wearing my PPE but i wondered what's their problem. maybe you don't go to the hood to pick up your 420. i do. homies galore playing basketball, homies passing blunts, no homies wearing masks. "those people" getting affected brought it on to their own person. get your head out of your rectum.


Nope, didnt you get the memo?

This virus is only being spread by anti-mask trumpenfuhrers. So, were all good. They will die and we can laugh about it
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask ... for the childrens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: d23: Chariset: edmo: The naysayers have been wrong every step of the way. And they refuse to admit it and double down.

As long as it was only affecting "those people," it wasn't a problem

You might have noticed that the Trump administration started losing interest at about the same time that it became clear that black and brown people were hurting the worst.  Hmmm... funny that.

why do you think that phenomenom happened? do you think Trump went from neighborhood to neighborhood stealing masks off all the brown people? i don't love trump but people like you are infuriating. because i've had to stop for take-out food in a Peruvian joint and saw the entire restaurant staff maskless, along with every brown person customer. i felt silly sitting there wearing my PPE but i wondered what's their problem. maybe you don't go to the hood to pick up your 420. i do. homies galore playing basketball, homies passing blunts, no homies wearing masks. "those people" getting affected brought it on to their own person. get your head out of your rectum.


Personal responsibility is a tool of the Man.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Serious Black: South Dakota has been averaging 20 COVID deaths a day for a month. That's five times as many residents die from cancer on any given day. That's four times as many residents die from heart disease on any given day. That's a hell of a lot of deaths.


Perhaps they just like death.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do expect if this is where they get their news
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was just told that the stupid idiots in MN are so much dumber than ND because they closed everything down and it hasn't made any difference, they have just as many cases per capita. When I said that must have been a recent development since it was like double a month ago, they told me I was wrong and started talking about how shutting everything down for a few deaths is the worst, people die all the time anyway.
FYI I just checked the rates and it may come as a shock, but they were wrong about it being higher in MN! ND is pretty close to double.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: More sneering contempt for The Heartland from coastal elitists with their lattes and their Volvos!  Sure, we don't take this seriously in the Heartland, but a lot of people who do take it seriously died too.  Therefore, you have to admit you're wrong.


I don't have to admit I'm wrong. I have a Volvo therefore your argument is invalid.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But is the sarsaparilla okay?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: I have family in Sioux Falls...never a good sign when your small city is in the LA Times.


I think LA Times is just trying to not think about LA right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Serious Black: South Dakota has been averaging 20 COVID deaths a day for a month. That's five times as many residents die from cancer on any given day. That's four times as many residents die from heart disease on any given day. That's a hell of a lot of deaths.


Only 20 a day? Kristi Noem has been doing great on her Trumplicking metric, but she may have to step up her COVID deaths game if she wants the Republican nomination in 2024.

Yes, I know that's a horrific per-capita rate, but these are Republicans we're talking about.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You dumb motherfarkers. Reap what you sow, and all that. As far as I'm concerned, the vaccine train can stop there last.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One person's death is a tragedy.
320,000 dead is a statistic.

- D. Trump
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think SD made a lot of attempts at severe restrictions. Cases have been going down pretty rapidly. Are residents self-protecting or is COVID just running out of people to easily infect?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tarl3k: I have family in Sioux Falls...never a good sign when your small city is in the LA Times.


You're right.

I mean, look at LA. They're in that paper every day, and think of all the problems they have with homelessness, crime, traffic, cost of living, etc.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.