 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Listverse)   A metaphor for understanding the massive Russian cyberattack: Crawlspace Vladimir   (listverse.com) divider line
3
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 4:19 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crawlspace Vladimir is still hiding everywhere in our nation. He's wearing the blur suit from the movie Predator and he's keenly interested in tracking our daily habits, our food and finances.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever experience a spider drop down from the ceiling and land on your skin?

When it happens to me, I generally feel alarmed and unsettled for about 15 minutes afterwards. Slapping at my back and shuffling around my workspace in an irrational fit to discover more spiders. It's humorous to behold, unlike this Russian attack situation.

Unlike my irrational spider situation, it's sensible to be very alarmed by the Russian attack.

If I could bottle and distribute my sense of spider alarm, I would. That sort of acute focus and energetic determination is what's needed to check everything for Russian infiltration and lockdown the workspaces.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yo-ho-ho, he now has a machine gun?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.