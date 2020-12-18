 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Weird fast food marketing, new music, and a good bit of war history are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, December 6-12 Squash edition   (fark.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Dec 2020 at 2:58 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/951
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Squash is one of those things I hated growing up but learned to love later, like the taste of beer or taking a nap. I just picked up some yellow squash and zucchini which I'm planning to cube and pan fry with some onions and diced tomatoes. One of the zucchinis is definitely going into some zucchini bread made with half coconut flour and cream cheese.

What's puzzling to me squash-wise is the lack of eggplant in my neck of the woods. Dad was watching a cooking show that featured eggplant parmesan, and I offered to make some and he thought it would be a great idea. Come to find out, there's no eggplant to be had at any of the grocery stores in my area. There's plenty of other locally out-of-season veggies, but no eggplant. Is this a COVID thing? Have the eggplant plants been infected by the minks? Is someone out there stocking up a strategic reserve, or panic buying before another anticipated lockdown? Is there a group of hipsters that are making large quantities of Eggplant IPA?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you can get eggplant where you're at.

If you didn't do so well (or if you did and want to feed your ego) be sure to check out the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2nd place with 731! I know it will last for seconds only... but dang...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: 2nd place with 731! I know it will last for seconds only... but dang...


Username doesn't check out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Whar squash?

...whar..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pixfeeds.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: [i.pinimg.com image 640x427]
Whar squash?

...whar..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.