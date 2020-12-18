 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children overcome trauma, aid Gondor in fight against orc army   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing in the known universe that can not be improved by the addition of Muppets.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I dunno that adding muppets to being tortured to death would constitute an improvement, really.

/hmm but wait
//might for the torturer
///dammit!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

There was a reply thing floating around a couple of years ago that was something like "Improve a movie by changing a single character to a muppet.  Reply back with that combination."

I think I chose either 50 Shades of Grey or Saw.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

While this story is great, I can think of a few situations where adding Muppets would simply introduce pants-shiatting terror into the situation.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

See!  I was right!

Piggy in Ass Master Blasters VII was fantastic.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

If you can't handle acid, that's on you, not the Muppets.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When even Buddhists have had enough of your shiat, it's time to look at yourself.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Muppets are a cultural treasure. I also posit to Mr Rogers was taken way too soon.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing in show business is more of a pain in the ass to deal with than Muppets. Nothing.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nothing?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Ready to aid Gondor in fight against orc army.
 
AirGee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

John Oliver & Cookie Monster Out-Takes
Youtube H916EVndP_A
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Rogers was a big part of the reason we have PBS. Nixon hated the media and wanted to cut or eliminate funding for PBS and use that  instead to fund the war in Vietnam. With its existence at stake, PBS was called before congress. After two days of hearings, Senator John Pastore was saying that he didn't want to hear one more written speech and that he was ready to eliminate funding for PBS. Then Fred Rogers gave an unprepared statement.

May 1, 1969: Fred Rogers testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications
Youtube fKy7ljRr0AA
 
