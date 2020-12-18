 Skip to content
(Chronicle Herald)   Liquor delivery service will be available permanently to benefit P.E.I. businesses. You had me at 'Liquor delivery service will be available permanently'. Actually, you had me at 'Liquor delivery service'. Who am I kidding? You had me at 'Liquor'   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to Liquor App
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one place in my city that delivers and it's a pizza shop. His business is absolutely farking booming.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Canadian liquor prices. Second mortgage required.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They made it legal here but somehow no one is actually doing it. Take out liquor is also legal now but again, like two places within driving distance do it.
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heh. Here in New Orleans, we look at these stories the way everyone north of the M/D line looks at us when we freak out & close schools whenever someone sees a snowflake. :)
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Difficulty: Canadian liquor prices. Second mortgage required.


Pro - more alcohol content in beer.
 
