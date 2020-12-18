 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Alberta mansion sells for US$8 and a candy bar   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
30
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I missing anything here? Then again it is in Alberta.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha! Now you're stuck in Alberta!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Am I missing anything here? Then again it is in Alberta.


There is a funny line break on my screen 

Alberta chateau once listed for $20 million sells for $5.88

million.


If it was a 100 grand I'd get the candy bar joke.  It doesn't look like an old enough place to pique my historical interest or actually cheap enough to say 'why didn't I buy it'?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why buy that when you could rent a studio apartment in Manhattan or SF at the same price?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat


there was a house named Howling Winds nearby. jesus. the pretentiousness
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was probably previously owned by a trucker from Fort McMurray and it was his third home where he parks his RVs and skidoo's.

But then the oil patch went belly up.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Am I missing anything here? Then again it is in Alberta.


Technically, you'd have to live in Alberta, a place so backwards the only folks in Oklahoma that want to live there are in Cushing on the receiving end of the pipelines from Alberta.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why buy that when you could rent a studio apartment in Manhattan or SF at the same price?


Because the way you are making that kind of money is in Manhattan or SF, whereas all you will find near this place is a Wal-Mart and a Tim Ho's.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody really wants a half-court basketball court. Nobody wants all those stupid garages for cars. There are about a half-dozen other "selling points" listed in the article but in themselves those explain the lack of interest and the low price.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Am I missing anything here? Then again it is in Alberta.


My guess is it's a joke about the currency conversion rate.  If so, I grinned knowingly.  If not, I don't get it either.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another nouveou-riche' nightmare..With all the money they spend for these places, can't they come up with
SOME sort of design that makes sense with the location, lay of the land and local materials?
NO, instead they get some re-hash catalog design of a McMansion-esque nightmare  of a French Chateau with all materials straight from Home Depot and glued and stapled together and veneered over for
fake crafted look..
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really high price for only a four-moose garage.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Another nouveou-riche' nightmare..With all the money they spend for these places, can't they come up with
SOME sort of design that makes sense with the location, lay of the land and local materials?
NO, instead they get some re-hash catalog design of a McMansion-esque nightmare  of a French Chateau with all materials straight from Home Depot and glued and stapled together and veneered over for
fake crafted look..


Meanwhile I'd honestly be happy with a Craftsman home out of the Sears catalog if literally either of those things were still things that existed.  Guess we'll just have to wait for IKEA to fill the gap
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Nobody really wants a half-court basketball court. Nobody wants all those stupid garages for cars. There are about a half-dozen other "selling points" listed in the article but in themselves those explain the lack of interest and the low price.


Hmm. I'm not even a car guy and I'd want garage space like that in a 6 million dollar home. One for a workspace, a few for cars, one or two for boat and boat stuff.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it a Coffee Crisp?  Because that's a nice light snack.
 
buckybear
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: kdawg7736: Am I missing anything here? Then again it is in Alberta.

Technically, you'd have to live in Alberta, a place so backwards the only folks in Oklahoma that want to live there are in Cushing on the receiving end of the pipelines from Alberta.


You Sir, Should visit Henryetta Oklahoma.  It was  sundown town and home to inbred hillbillys and meth.  Nearby Okmulgee is just as lovely.   You can smell the ether fumes in the air on a warm summer morning.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat


"White Land".  Figures.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why buy that when you could rent a studio apartment in Manhattan or SF at the same price?


Heck, once upon a time, you could buy Manhattan with $8 and a candy bar. In fact, I think we did.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One quarter of the asking price?😆

I guess pinning all your economic hopes and dreams on tar sands and pipelines isn't working too well for for Jethro and the rest of the Hillbillies out in flyover country.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

frankb00th: gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat

there was a house named Howling Winds nearby. jesus. the pretentiousness


My buddy named his huge property "Larry Land". It's farking awesome if you like sculpture and nature... and hippy folk.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: frankb00th: gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat

there was a house named Howling Winds nearby. jesus. the pretentiousness

My buddy named his huge property "Larry Land". It's farking awesome if you like sculpture and nature... and hippy folk.


Mine would be "Junior's University Fund".
 
Madaynun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Lottery Dream Home would look way different than any of the crap in the show by that name.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

buckybear: You Sir, Should visit Henryetta Oklahoma.


Been there.  It's best known for a freeway interchange and gained minor regional fame for having the only Shoney's in Oklahoma briefly thanks to Rick and Morty.  You can practically hear people cussing on the highway in that Shoneys, since US 75 makes a badly signed turn onto I 40 West and if you miss it, you're stuck on the Indian Nations Turnpike for at least 20km before you can get off and fix your mistake.  The glass plant and a couple residences there were frequent flyers when I was doing Dell field service.

buckybear: Nearby Okmulgee is just as lovely.


I'm aware, it's on the other end of the Okmulgee Beeline from me.  Now, the capitol of the Muscogee Nation has some things going for it.  The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Rodeo and the Muscogee Pow-wow come to mind.  And it's got some roadgeek cred for having 3 of the 5 mini-roundabouts in the US.  Granted though, between the indian rodeo and the pow-wow, that's maybe two days worth of things to do in that town a year.

Also used to have a lot of service calls in that city when I did Dell's field service for this region.  OSUIT, University of the Muscogee Nation, Okmulgee High School, the airport and the MCN Capitol itself were frequent flyers.  Okmulgee High School has a weird mosaic floor in their lobby with a big "O", but the "O" is both crooked and off center somehow, and seems to be as old as the rest of the building, yet somehow the rest of the building doesn't appear to have that same sloppy craftsmanship...
 
CommonName2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat


Why? Pissing of the baristas who can't afford it is half the fun of doing it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2.6 acres?????
Shiat, after the house is built you have like what???  300sq feet of usable property??
For 6 Million you can buy HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS of acres and a normal size house and do whatever you want all day, dirt biking, horse back riding, Frog Races, Areial Drone Death Matches, WHATEVER YOU WANT and no one would care cuz you have a huge chunk of land and no one would know whats happening.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bondith: gameshowhost: "The property, named Terre Blanche,"

OMG SHUT THE fark UP WITH THE DOUCHEY MANSION NAMING shiat

"White Land".  Figures.


Wan't Liz Lemon from there?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: One quarter of the asking price?😆

I guess pinning all your economic hopes and dreams on tar sands and pipelines isn't working too well for for Jethro and the rest of the Hillbillies out in flyover country.


oh no you don't want to come to Alberta...

Anyways.
 
