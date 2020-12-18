 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Have you recently found yourself inexplicably considering a career change that involves becoming an elite Mossad agent? Well, have you been watching Netflix, Hulu, or Apple TV? There's your reason why   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lo
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Once I did a bunch of peyote watched some Hanna-Barbera cartoons and was arrested for assaulting random Hispanics with a four string guitar.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How do any of you people know I'm not an elite Mossad agent?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How do any of you people know I'm not an elite Mossad agent?


because there are no elite Mossad agents.
 
clinging2myguns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was recruited by these fellas
animatedviews.comView Full Size
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am just out to be an elite pimp with lots of stepmoms in tow. LOL
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How do any of you people know I'm not an elite Mossad agent?


How do you know YOU'RE not an elite mossad agent?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would personally blame the hot Israelis soldiers like Gal Gadot if I suddenly got the urge to join any branch of Israel's defenses.
 
goatharper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How do any of you people know I'm not an elite Mossad agent?


Because you're never at any of the meetings.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm thinking about selling hot dogs in the police departments parking lot.
No Permit.
 
crinz83
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mainly watch old sitcoms on regular free tv. Not interested in becoming a spy, but I am very interested in the give back benefit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

clinging2myguns: I was recruited by these fellas
[animatedviews.com image 540x225]


You have earned all of our buck oh fives
 
