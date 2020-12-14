 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Man charged with contempt of court for not revealing location of old missing coins. Guess what he's up to 5 years later   (tampabay.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's going to be in jail forever, he might as well have fun.

"I buried the coins in my ex-girlfriend's basement."
*dig dig dig*
"We didn't find them there. Two more years for lying. Where are they?"
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If he's going to be in jail forever, he might as well have fun.

"I buried the coins in my ex-girlfriend's basement."
*dig dig dig*
"We didn't find them there. Two more years for lying. Where are they?"


"They're buried in my dad's back yard. About 12" deep, somewhere along the fence."
*ring ring*
"Hey pops, sorry I couldn't come over myself to help you till your garden. I hope the guys I sent did an ok job."

/Old mob joke is old.
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last 5 years?  Enh.  He hasn't missed much.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, it sounds like every party in that dispute is contemptible to some degree.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I dunno, it sounds like every party in that dispute is contemptible to some degree.

But only one had to go to prison for it.


But only one had to go to prison for it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat.    I know this guy.    Back in the 1987 or so, I was working for a little fledgling image processing company when these guys came in wanting to buy a stereo imaging system for oceanographic work.   They were real cagy about just what they were doing and we always joked they were looking for sunket treasure.   I was rather surprised when we read in the Washington Post about the discovery of the ship.

They decided the coins were more valuable if collected carefully rather than just being scooped up for the melt value.   They used the stereo system to go down and flood the spilled coins with some kind of silicone rubber goo so they could be picked up without damage.

The name of the ship is the SS. CENTRAL America by the way.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did the work, he hauled up some gold that apparently no one had claim to. What's the big deal?

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."


Ah. There's your problem.
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If he's going to be in jail forever, he might as well have fun.

"I buried the coins in my ex-girlfriend's basement."
*dig dig dig*
"We didn't find them there. Two more years for lying. Where are they?"


"There's a big hayfield up near Buxton...One in particular. It's got a long rock wall, a big oak tree at the north end. It's like something out of a Robert Frost poem. It's where I asked my wife to marry me. We went there for a picnic and made love under that oak and I asked and she said yes. In the base of that wall, you'll find a rock that has no earthly business in a Maine hayfield. A piece of black, volcanic glass. There's something buried under it I want you to have."
 
spacechecker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have they tried looking?It's always in the last place you looked.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gawain: The last 5 years?  Enh.  He hasn't missed much.


Yeah, he isn't the only person doing time.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: He did the work, he hauled up some gold that apparently no one had claim to. What's the big deal?

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."


Ah. There's your problem.


The major error being that he took money from wealthy people and stiffed them. Never steal from the wealthy. There are actually consequences for that.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: shiat.    I know this guy.    Back in the 1987 or so, I was working for a little fledgling image processing company when these guys came in wanting to buy a stereo imaging system for oceanographic work.   They were real cagy about just what they were doing and we always joked they were looking for sunket treasure.   I was rather surprised when we read in the Washington Post about the discovery of the ship.

They decided the coins were more valuable if collected carefully rather than just being scooped up for the melt value.   They used the stereo system to go down and flood the spilled coins with some kind of silicone rubber goo so they could be picked up without damage.

The name of the ship is the SS. CENTRAL America by the way.


I think I may have met him somewhere along the line in Florida, and both divers in the 92 pic look really familiar.  Back in the 80s I went to a school that had, among other majors, various diving programs (like commercial diving).

/F'n bucketheads
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!


And violated a plea deal by refusing to tell the trust to spill the beans
 
mateomaui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!


Sounds like they're saying that as long as he keeps breaking the agreement, he's breaking the law and gets more time.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.


The 2-4 million is probably the worth of the gold. The actual limited supply coins are worth a lot more than that to collectors.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.

The 2-4 million is probably the worth of the gold. The actual limited supply coins are worth a lot more than that to collectors.


Yeah, I'll go along with that. It does say "the government" says they're worth $2-4 million, not appraisers.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!


Yeah, but it's not like he's a single parent working two jobs to make ends meet. His literal job description is "treasure hunter." If we're nominating people for Hero of the Working Class, he's got some ground to make up.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where is the upside for this guy? Is he resigned to dying in jail so that someone he prefers is able to collect the money? Five years of my life are worth a hell of a lot more than two or three million dollars. Perhaps cop math is involved in the actual haul and his kids kids kids are going to college if he follows through?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gawain: ZAZ: If he's going to be in jail forever, he might as well have fun.

"I buried the coins in my ex-girlfriend's basement."
*dig dig dig*
"We didn't find them there. Two more years for lying. Where are they?"

"There's a big hayfield up near Buxton...One in particular. It's got a long rock wall, a big oak tree at the north end. It's like something out of a Robert Frost poem. It's where I asked my wife to marry me. We went there for a picnic and made love under that oak and I asked and she said yes. In the base of that wall, you'll find a rock that has no earthly business in a Maine hayfield. A piece of black, volcanic glass. There's something buried under it I want you to have."


Forgot that bit about obsidian. It's not really that rare. Had a neighbor who was a stone mason. Kept several large pieces on his porch upstate ny just for decoration
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There was another treasure story I read some years ago where a hell of a lot of gold and silver were found in a sunken ship.  Then the government claimed ALL of the treasure and the lawsuits began.  It might not have been the US government.  It was so long ago I simply don't remember.  I never did find out how that turned out.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.


There is a lot more gold at the site.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

The ship had 30,000 lbs of gold registered on it. They've already recovered and sold some pieces but it hardly scratches the surface. If they are able to recover all of it, it's worth about $1 Billiion
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: Where is the upside for this guy? Is he resigned to dying in jail so that someone he prefers is able to collect the money? Five years of my life are worth a hell of a lot more than two or three million dollars. Perhaps cop math is involved in the actual haul and his kids kids kids are going to college if he follows through?


Well... if he somehow manages to get out of jail, escape the US to a non-extradition, and collect the value of the coins... 5 years may not be that bad, if he could live like a king for the rest of his life. If someone doesn't kill him for it later.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: ZAZ: If he's going to be in jail forever, he might as well have fun.

"I buried the coins in my ex-girlfriend's basement."
*dig dig dig*
"We didn't find them there. Two more years for lying. Where are they?"

"They're buried in my dad's back yard. About 12" deep, somewhere along the fence."
*ring ring*
"Hey pops, sorry I couldn't come over myself to help you till your garden. I hope the guys I sent did an ok job."

/Old mob joke is old.

"Okay, okay, you got me. We actually buried them under the pool they were putting in at Mar-A-Lago."
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.

There is a lot more gold at the site.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

The ship had 30,000 lbs of gold registered on it. They've already recovered and sold some pieces but it hardly scratches the surface. If they are able to recover all of it, it's worth about $1 Billiion


Thank you, that's what I missed.
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I could think of a reason why he might not talk.  He found something bigger.

Well see your honor, the 500 missing coins are sitting either on the top of or underneath a pile of 10,000 other gold coins depending on how you look at it...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.

There is a lot more gold at the site.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

The ship had 30,000 lbs of gold registered on it. They've already recovered and sold some pieces but it hardly scratches the surface. If they are able to recover all of it, it's worth about $1 Billiion


Have you seen Matthew McConaughey's Fool's Gold (2008)?
The premise is having mined an area the speculation of success was high and ... spoiler NOT.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.


"The Producers" comes to mind.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It' snot hard to understand. He's sitting on millions of dollars in gold, after stiffing investors to the tune of millions of dollars in grubstake, and he thinks that if he just holds out long enough, he can screw everyone.

He can rot in prison until his memory returns.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Have they tried looking?It's always in the last place you looked.


I actually always keep looking even after I've found what I'm looking for just to disprove this stupid adage.

/Fight the power
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: Where is the upside for this guy? Is he resigned to dying in jail so that someone he prefers is able to collect the money? Five years of my life are worth a hell of a lot more than two or three million dollars. Perhaps cop math is involved in the actual haul and his kids kids kids are going to college if he follows through?


Simply put, he farked up. I'm certain he realized that there was an 18-month limit on the contempt hold, so he figured he could just outlast 

mateomaui: trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!

[Fark user image 425x632]

Sounds like they're saying that as long as he keeps breaking the agreement, he's breaking the law and gets more time.


Bingo.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Have they tried looking?It's always in the last place you looked.


I once found something in the 15th-to-last place I looked.  They called me dumb for continuing to look after I had found it, but I showed them!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The man is a hero.

I also recall the story of the guy that upon learning from his wife she was filing for divorce took all of his money, bought gold bars with it, then simply threw them in the trash. He was perfectly fine living as a pauper so long as she didn't get to spend the money. The judge didn't believe him so he brought in the gold broker that dealt with him, and he wasn't lying about where the gold was. In a landfill somewhere, go ahead and find it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mateomaui: trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!

[Fark user image 425x632]

Sounds like they're saying that as long as he keeps breaking the agreement, he's breaking the law and gets more time.


Maybe I glossed over it, but I didn't see where he agreed to the plea deal.  If he never agreed in the first place, he's not in violation of breaking the "agreement."  Besides which, wouldn't that be a civil matter and not jail?

/ah, technicalities
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: trerro: Ok, so why would he be held for 5 years on contempt when 18 months is supposed to be the absolute max, and any financial crime he's guilty of wouldn't carry a sentence that long?...

"Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, never saw any proceeds and finally sued."

Oh, he went against the noble investor class, that never ends well for a peasant.

We're a democracy, honest!

And violated a plea deal by refusing to tell the trust to spill the beans


Yeah, the 18 month limit is for recalcitrant witnesses (28 U.S. Code § 1826: Recalcitrant witnesses), which is not why he's being held, according to a court ruling on that specific issue. The article did a decent job explaining this. There are other laws that limit contempt sentences, like 18 U.S Code § 402: Contempts constituting crimes, but I think that would also be ruled irrelevant. A plea agreement is a legally binding contract, and he's not honoring it. From the article's description of the case, indefinite incarceration doesn't seem unreasonable, just from my cranky layperson perspective.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mateomaui: nyseattitude: mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.

There is a lot more gold at the site.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

The ship had 30,000 lbs of gold registered on it. They've already recovered and sold some pieces but it hardly scratches the surface. If they are able to recover all of it, it's worth about $1 Billiion

Thank you, that's what I missed.


Np, the bottom part isn't in the article but this story has been ongoing since the late 80's
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Instead, he's being held in contempt of court for an unusually long stretch - well past the normal maximum limit of an 18-month internment in cases of witnesses refusing to cooperate.

He's being held in contempt for breaking the law. The reporter is a dipshiat.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: nyseattitude: mateomaui: He was paid $12 million to find coins worth $2-4 million?

I must be missing something here.

There is a lot more gold at the site.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

The ship had 30,000 lbs of gold registered on it. They've already recovered and sold some pieces but it hardly scratches the surface. If they are able to recover all of it, it's worth about $1 Billiion

Have you seen Matthew McConaughey's Fool's Gold (2008)?
The premise is having mined an area the speculation of success was high and ... spoiler NOT.


Yeah, I actually liked that movie.

In this case they know for a fact how much gold there was as it was all insured.
 
