(South Jersey Courier-Post)   NJ cannabis decriminalization and legalization bills head to governors desk for signature then late night Taco Bell run   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And soon there will be a skunky smell in the air--this time not just because it's New Jersey.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife is going to divorce me next year, lol.

Not a bad thing really.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now do Virginia.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With all the money to be made via taxes, I'm amazed at how they're slow-walking this across the finish line. Can't wait to see how long it actually takes to make a retail, recreational purchase. Imagine a world where we're all trapped at home and you can get food and weed delivered via an app here in NJ? Never say never - being able to get my local brewery delivered is nothing short of a miracle!
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Willie Nelson: "It's not entirely true that nobody ever died from it, one time a guy i knew had a bale of it fall on Him..."
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: With all the money to be made via taxes, I'm amazed at how they're slow-walking this across the finish line. Can't wait to see how long it actually takes to make a retail, recreational purchase. Imagine a world where we're all trapped at home and you can get food and weed delivered via an app here in NJ? Never say never - being able to get my local brewery delivered is nothing short of a miracle!


There are several groups that are basically ready to go, they're just waiting for the laws to pass.

/friends with one such group
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: With all the money to be made via taxes,


Yeah , maybe money for education just like the lottery ?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: With all the money to be made via taxes, I'm amazed at how they're slow-walking this across the finish line. Can't wait to see how long it actually takes to make a retail, recreational purchase. Imagine a world where we're all trapped at home and you can get food and weed delivered via an app here in NJ? Never say never - being able to get my local brewery delivered is nothing short of a miracle!


Oh, you should see here in MD, legalization is at least five decades out.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: The Bunyip: With all the money to be made via taxes, I'm amazed at how they're slow-walking this across the finish line. Can't wait to see how long it actually takes to make a retail, recreational purchase. Imagine a world where we're all trapped at home and you can get food and weed delivered via an app here in NJ? Never say never - being able to get my local brewery delivered is nothing short of a miracle!

There are several groups that are basically ready to go, they're just waiting for the laws to pass.

/friends with one such group


speaking of slow-walking...check out missouri's medical situation. *so* glad i went the cultivation route. i'm rockin' ~$50 quarter pounds, while the dispensaries that have JUST OPENED after how long??? are selling $60 eighths.

/forgive any grammatical or spelling errors-the tincture i make is pretty strong :-)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Really, it's cool guys. We legalized in Michigan and the doomsayers were saying doom. They were sure it would lead to rising crime, traffic chaos, and jobs going unfilled. Satan was going to rise up and take over Michigan because his weeds were being smoked and eaten.

And nothing happened. Absolutely nothing.

Well, one thing happened: Every Walmart smells like weed now. I consider that a negative (I hate the smell of it) but it's not anything that makes me resent the legalization of it or fear that it remains so.
 
