(NBC News)   Inconvenient: snow plow buries your car. Scary: snow plow buries your car while you are in it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
in my youth I was charged with shoveling the driveway and sidewalks (there was a fine for not shoveling, it was serious business). almost without fail a plow would come through and throw 4' of douche snow on my freshly shoveled sidewalk as soon as I finished.
plow drivers are the kids that were picked on in high school that lash out at everyone as a result. fark you plow drivers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a lawsuit.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll bet if he hadn't been found until early Spring, deader than a popsicle, we'd be giving the guy a Darwin Award and FAIL tag and having a good laugh.

/tragedy is when someone lives through a horror
//comedy is when someone dies from something awful but it looks kinda funny at a glance
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No. That didn't really happen.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this the same guy who was trapped on an escalator for 12 hours?
 
