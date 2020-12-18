 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   That's just plain nuts. And chocolate   (thestar.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
woodytone.comView Full Size

Deez nuts?
unilad.co.ukView Full Size

Raining on the chocolate parade
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BAH.  Godiva chocolate is overrated and overpriced AF.

You want good chocolate?

https://eclatchocolate.com/
 
suid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: BAH.  Godiva chocolate is overrated and overpriced AF.


Better than Hershey's, anyway..
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

suid: gameshowhost: BAH.  Godiva chocolate is overrated and overpriced AF.

Better than Hershey's, anyway..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in chocolate?  Sweet.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

suid: gameshowhost: BAH.  Godiva chocolate is overrated and overpriced AF.

Better than Hershey's, anyway..


sure but hershey's doesn't ask for the absurd premium like godiva does
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*should also note how overrated/overpriced ghirardelli is too*
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chocolate covered Meth w/nutz.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
yummy


I was also told there'd be no Meth too!!!!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How this probably went down:

1) steal electronics
"cool! We got away with it!"

2) steak designer bags
"cool! We got away with it!"

3) steal chocolate
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they don't want crime then why do they call it GTA?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Their associate's reaction before the bust was made:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Henry Hill rolling in his grave.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How this probably went down:

1) steal electronics
"cool! We got away with it!"

2) steak designer bags
"cool! We got away with it!"

3) steal chocolate
[memegenerator.net image 400x340]


GIS for "steak designer bags" did not disappoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yes, I know it was just a typo
 
kp1230
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: BAH.  Godiva chocolate is overrated and overpriced AF.

You want good chocolate?

https://eclatchocolate.com/


That was a fun - and tempting - diversion. It all looks so good, but this time of year it's the candy cane bar that caught my eye. It looks delicious, and beautiful with the parallel bars and embossing.
 
kp1230
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *should also note how overrated/overpriced ghirardelli is too*


Really? I like Ghirardellhi. It's my choice for baking and eating straight up.
 
