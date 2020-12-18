 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   North Korean fishing captain is publicly executed for listening to foreign radio while at sea. Bet he won't do that again   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now take him to Detroit!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We would all get used to this sort of thing during Trump's second term.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True? or propaganda? We'll never know.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.. I was going to eat that radio

:/
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he on a Mexican whoa oh radio?
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline subby!
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump quietly taking notes
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've been listening to one of the authorized media outlets, like Parler, NewsMax or OAN.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.


And then he gets executed for not turning him in sooner.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.


Wait until that crew member discovers that a buddy of his has now been promoted to captain...
...Will he suddenly turn against his friend for another chance to gain that position?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: True? or propaganda? We'll never know.


Daily Mail
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In North Korea's defense, he was listening to Limbaugh...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did that totally normal reaction stop people who currently or were planning on listening to foreign radio from perpetrating such a heinous crime?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.


FTA: The man, who was the owner of a fleet of over 50 ships, is said to have confessed after one of his crew members turned him in to authorities at a base in the port city of Chongjin.

Yeah, that's what you thought.
 
rightylefty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll learn 'em !!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we nuke NK just to show them that executing people for listening to the radio is wrong.  Problem solved.  If NK no longer is a country, it can't execute people, as a country.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radio killed the fisherman guy
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have listened to Radio Luxembourg
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: wantingout: True? or propaganda? We'll never know.

Daily Mail


I find no detail to suggest it didn't happen, but I think Farker has a talent for Coffee Talk rhetorical questions a la Mike Myers...or Michael Myers.

You Decide!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: wantingout: True? or propaganda? We'll never know.

Daily Mail


https://www.rfa.org/english/news/kore​a​/execution-12172020205217.html
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-insert bieber joke here-
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.

Wait until that crew member discovers that a buddy of his has now been promoted to captain...
...Will he suddenly turn against his friend for another chance to gain that position?


The article says the guy owned a fleet of 50 ships. Very strange that he would be executed simply for his foreign radio habit.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that proposal people might have to take a multiple choice quiz on an article before discussing it?

1. Provide the stem.

a) I already did that.
f) You can't prove that.
z) It's always z.
#) Miso soup
|) It doesn't matter or None of the Above
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Ganon D. Mire: grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.

Wait until that crew member discovers that a buddy of his has now been promoted to captain...
...Will he suddenly turn against his friend for another chance to gain that position?

The article says the guy owned a fleet of 50 ships. Very strange that he would be executed simply for his foreign radio habit.


Also strange that they would execute someone who had the skill to manage a fishing fleet.   I wonder if the guy who ratted him out is going to get a promotion.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that proposal people might have to read a thread before contributing to it?

0. True or False?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, he died doing what he loved - Listening to the radio of a foreign land, trying to wring out a little bit of hope for a better life.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this not a crime against humanity!?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Radio killed the fisherman guy


For fifteen years he had to lie
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Ganon D. Mire: grimlock1972: yeah thats what i thought one of his crew members turned him in, probably wanting his job.

Wait until that crew member discovers that a buddy of his has now been promoted to captain...
...Will he suddenly turn against his friend for another chance to gain that position?

The article says the guy owned a fleet of 50 ships. Very strange that he would be executed simply for his foreign radio habit.


They were probably seizing his fleet for personal profit, but they needed -something- to execute him for, and in NK, it's not terribly difficult to find something to execute someone for.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jeez, you ever heard of headphones?
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There behind the glass stands a real blade of grass. Be careful as you pass. Move along, move along.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Jeez, you ever heard of headphones?



Recycling discussion from Daily Mail, or merely a coincidence?

You Decide!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side - maybe it was Alex Jones, or Joe Rogan.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only happened because someone snitched.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he was listening to Fred Durst, can you blame them?

/some of our own nation's exports have been terrifying and cruel
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EL EM: There behind the glass stands a real blade of grass. Be careful as you pass. Move along, move along.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The man, who was the owner of a fleet of over 50 ships..."

He wasn't executed for listening to foreign radio; he was executed for not being poor, and setting a dangerous example.
 
KimHoppes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EL EM: There behind the glass stands a real blade of grass. Be careful as you pass. Move along, move along.


Come inside, the show's about to start.
Guaranteed to blow your head apart.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bowen: TorpedoOrca: wantingout: True? or propaganda? We'll never know.

Daily Mail

https://www.rfa.org/english/news/korea​/execution-12172020205217.html


It's the Mail - rules are rules
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I say we nuke NK just to show them that executing people for listening to the radio is wrong.  Problem solved.  If NK no longer is a country, it can't execute people, as a country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buravirgil: CordycepsInYourBrain: Jeez, you ever heard of headphones?


Recycling discussion from Daily Mail, or merely a coincidence?

You Decide!


The Daily Mail clutters up my screen so badly I didn't even

buravirgil: CordycepsInYourBrain: Jeez, you ever heard of headphones?


Recycling discussion from Daily Mail, or merely a coincidence?

You Decide!


I'm afraid I'm going to have to demand satisfaction now that you've accused me of plaigarism. Swords or pistols?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

crackpancake: How is this not a crime against humanity!?


What do you propose we do about it?
 
yms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i wonder what the funeral reception was like.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "The man, who was the owner of a fleet of over 50 ships..."

He wasn't executed for listening to foreign radio; he was executed for not being poor, and setting a dangerous example.


Probably executed for not giving enough tribute to Kimmy.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: crackpancake: How is this not a crime against humanity!?

What do you propose we do about it?


I'm glad you asked!!!  Okay first a Taylor Swift discography!  That would drive anyone insane!  Next, We sign North Korea up for car insurance on a couple sites!  Their phones will ring for years!!!  After this I need to think of more punishments.

All joking aside.  Kim Jung Un's half brother was killed with VX gas.  That is a Geneva Convention violation.  I mean this is a dictator as bad as Hitler and we turn a blind eye?  I mean.....He isn't taking over Europe but I guess if you're a poor Hitler you're OK!?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about the obvious, smuggling.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "The man, who was the owner of a fleet of over 50 ships..."

He wasn't executed for listening to foreign radio; he was executed for not being poor, and setting a dangerous example.


They have 'ownership' in Best Korea? No wonder the place is in such dire straits, comrade.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "The man, who was the owner of a fleet of over 50 ships..."

He wasn't executed for listening to foreign radio; he was executed for not being poor, and setting a dangerous example.


I really doubt one can become rich in NK without approval of top men
 
